MLW SIGNS THE BILLINGTON BULLDOGS
(NEW YORK) – Major League Wrestling today announced the signing of Tom & Mark Billington to a multi-year term. The Billington Bulldogs will next fight in MLW January 7 at MLW Blood & Thunder in Philadelphia. "We have been tracking Thomas and Mark since their debut 3 years ago...
PEORIA CIVIC CENTER STATEMENT ON SCARLETT INCIDENT, TOZAWA, JESSE VENTURA AND MORE
Www.centralillinoisproud.com picked up the story of a fan being ejected after throwing a beverage at Scarlett as she was getting heat on Drew McIntyre during the WWE event there. The Peroria Civic Center issued the following statement to the station:. "We are aware of the incident that took place at...
FINAL OFFICIAL LINEUP FOR IMPACT WRESTLING OVER DRIVE PPV TOMORROW
Impact Wrestling will present Over Drive 2022 tomorrow, Friday 11/18, live from Louisville, Kentucky on Impact+ and FITE.TV. The final official lineup features:. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Rhino and Heath Miller vs. Brian Myers & Matt Cardona. *Bully Ray vs. Moose...
IMPACT WRESTLING ANNOUNCES FIRST FOUR MATCHES FOR SATURDAY TV TAPING IN LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY
Impact Wrestling announced the following matches for this Saturday's TV Taping in Louisville, Kentucky:. *Impact Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. *Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin. *Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann. *Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans. For ticket information, visit www.ImpactWrestling.com.
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
Impact Wrestling released the following official preview for tomorrow's episode of Impact on AXS:. Impact are now selling an official Major Players t-shirt at ShopImpact.com. Andrew Everett vs Yuya Uemura is slated for tomorrow's edition of BTI - Before the Impact. Expect more of the PCO story on tomorrow's Impact...
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
*JD McDonagh vs. Cedric Alexander.
OVERSEAS WRESTLEMANIA, CHAIRSHOTS TO THE HEAD, HONOR CLUB AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. It's up to you: First overseas Wrestlemania. Where are you going?. Hate burst your bubble but I am not doing it. WWE is a US first company. The largest audience is here, by far. If you go to Western Europe, it’s 5 hours ahead of the east coast of the US. They can’t start a show at midnight in the UK. Australia is 16 hours ahead of the east Coast so you have a similar problem.
WWE RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY IN PHILADELHIA PRE-SALE IS...
The pre-sale for the 1/23/23 Raw 30th Anniversary event in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center is RAW30. The pre-sale is currently ongoing.
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
There will be an AEW Full Gear Zero Hour this Saturday at 7 PM EST, so expect more matches announced this week for that part of the PPV event. AEW is kicking off their 10 Days of Black Friday sale this week:.
GREAT JAKE ROBERTS NEWS, BACKSTAGE NOTES FROM DYNAMITE, SAMOA JOE AND MORE
Paige's brother, who wrestles as Zak Knight, is backstage at AEW in Bridgeport, CT. Jun Akiyama and Konoskue Takeshita are also backstage.
WHAT WILL MAIN EVENT TONIGHT'S EDITION OF IMPACT ON AXS, MOOSE TRAINING WITH WWE STARS
Scheduled to headline tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is the first-ever "Death Machine's Double Jeopardy Match" with Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan.
AEW FULL GEAR APPROACHING $1 MILLION GATE, CHANGE TO TONIGHT'S DYNAMITE LINEUP
The Bunny has been pulled from tonight's AEW Dynamite due to illness AEW President Tony Khan has announced:.
WWE OFFERS AUSTIN ANOTHER MATCH?, WARGAMES RULES OFFICIAL AND MORE
Fightful.com is reporting that since the new regime has taken over within WWE, they have made an offer to Steve Austin to return for another match after his bout at Wrestlemania 38 against Kevin Owens. WWE announced the following rules for the Survivor Series 2022 Wargames matches:. -Two teams will...
11/17 DYNAMITE VIDEOS
It's the Moment That the Death Triangle has Been Waiting For! | AEW Dynamite, 11/16/22. Jon Moxley Calls Out MJF Ahead of Their World Title Match at Full Gear | AEW Dynamite, 11/16/22. What did Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. have to say to her Full Gear opponent Saraya | AEW...
11/15 UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV SPOILERS FROM IRVINE, CA
Charles R3 Cassus defeats Koto Hiro in 3:11 with a Death Valley Driver. Cassus says he's in CWFH to get some unfinished business done with Pretty Peter Avalon at the Red Carpet Rumble. Jordan Clearwater (with Invictus Khash) come to the ring and cut a promo which leads to...
PRE-SALE FOR MONDAY NIGHT RAW IN CINCY, HBK DISCUSSES WRESTLEMANIA IRON MAN MATCH & MORE
There will be a presale for the January 16 Monday Night Raw from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The presale will begin tomorrow at 10 AM Eastern and conclude Thursday at 10 PM Eastern. The code is MONDAY. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appears on the latest...
THE ELITE WILL RETURN....
AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, has been officially announced for Saturday's Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ. Omega and The Bucks haven't been seen since AEW All Out, where they won a tournament to become the first Trios Champions. They were stripped of the belts by Tony Khan following their backstage incident with CM Punk in the wake of Punk lashing out verbally with his frustrations during a post-PPV scrum. The return of The Elite has been teased for weeks with video packages.
SEVERAL WWE PRE-SALE CODES RELEASED
Another presale password for today's presale for the January 16 Raw from Cincinnati, Ohio is CHAMPION. That presale goes on until tomorrow at 11:59 PM. A presale password for the February 20 Raw In Ottawa, Ontario going on now to tomorrow at 11:59 PM is WWEFAN. A presale password for...
WILL WWE HIRE TEDDY HART AFTER HIS PEACOCK DOC AIRS?, CURFEW DRAWS, A TODD PETTINGILL WWE RETURN? AND MORE
Do you think the Teddy Hart documentary sparks a new run for him in WWE since they are listed as Executive Producers?. Absolutely, positively not. My gut feeling based on what I have been told about the doc is they became Executive Producers since they have a deal with Peacock and because it allowed the doc access to footage of Hart in WWE developmental and dark matches. I am also told that this doc is anything but a redemption story for Teddy Hart.
AEW OFFERS CONTRACT TO....
Former Lucha Underground and EVOLVE star AR Fox has been officially offered a deal with AEW. Originally trained by Mr. Hughes, Fox, 35 has been wrestling since 2007. He was a massive cornerstone for EVOLVE when it was being operated by WWN and has become well regarded as a hell of a trainer in Georgia as well.
