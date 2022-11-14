You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. It's up to you: First overseas Wrestlemania. Where are you going?. Hate burst your bubble but I am not doing it. WWE is a US first company. The largest audience is here, by far. If you go to Western Europe, it’s 5 hours ahead of the east coast of the US. They can’t start a show at midnight in the UK. Australia is 16 hours ahead of the east Coast so you have a similar problem.

