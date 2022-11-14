NBA ranking: Best scoring marks ever in a weekend

In dropping 42 and 59 points in back-to-back games, Sixers center Joel Embiid put together the best scoring mark in a weekend since 1967.

Where does that put him in the all-time ranking? Well, not all that high… and that’s because of (you probably guessed it) Wilt Chamberlain. Six of the seven best scoring marks in a weekend belong to The Stilt and Embiid’s 101 points are only good for No. 8 in NBA history.

For the full ranking, check below: