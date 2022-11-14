Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT IS ADVERTISED LOCALLY FOR RAW IN ALBANY, THE ROCK LOVED SNEAKING AROUND WALMART AND MORE
Locally advertised for Monday's Raw in Albany, NY at the MVP Arena is Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory. Dwayne Johnson Used To Love Sneaking Around Walmart At Midnight. 5 Shield dream matches that really happened: WWE Playlist. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TONY KHAN ON FULL GEAR, NEW AEW MERCH, CABANA TALKS
Shop AEW has new T-shirts for Athena, The Butcher, Serena Deeb, and Satnam Singh. There are new hats for The Acclaimed and Saraya. There are new hoodies for Wardlow and The Acclaimed. And AEW has released their version of ugly holiday sweaters with designs featuring The Acclaimed, Sting, Orange Cassidy, MJF, Hangman Page, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, Britt Baker and the AEW logo.
Pro Wrestling Insider
LOGAN PAUL INJURY UPDATE, WWE IN TRENTON PRE-SALE, WHAT'S COMING UP ON YOUNG ROCK AND MORE
During an interview with DAZN Boxing, Jake Paul stated his brother Logan is currently rehabbing his knee injuries suffered at Crown Jewel but noted that it's been confirmed he did not tear his ACL as first feared, but did injure his meniscus and MCL. There is an online pre-sale for...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP SPOILERS FOR 11/18
Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) defeated Dani Palmer. Channing Lorenzo (with Tony D’Angelo) defeated Oro Mensah. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROMAN & SETH TALK A DECADE WITH WWE, JAY LENO UNDERGOES SURGERY
Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns did an interview with Sports Illustrated talking about the formation of The Shield. Thanks to Paul Jordan. Former WCW Celebrity wrestler, comedian Jay Leno has undergone surgery that included skin grafts due to Second and Third-Degree Burns suffered over the weekend in a gasoline fire in his garage.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Featurette - A Fantastic Story (2022) Are The Usos the best tag team ever?: WWE After The Bell, Nov. 18, 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER: THE PLANNED MEN'S WARGAMES MATCH AT SURVIVOR SERIES IS...
The current plan for the Men's Wargames match at the 11/26 WWE Survivor Series is as follows:. *Roman Reigns & The Usos & Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa vs. Drew McIntyre & The Brawling Brutes & Kevin Owens. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite...
Pro Wrestling Insider
JBL & CORBIN ON AFTER THE BELL, THE ROCK COMMENTS ON WWE ANNIVERSARY AND MORE
JBL and Baron Corbin are on this week's WWE After the Bell podcast. The duo discussed bringing back the old-school mentality to the presentation of WWE, how long the relationship actually goes back to, thoughts on talent like Johnny Gargano and Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman's recent comments following Crown Jewel, what they want to see in future superstars and more. Plus, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick discuss the reclamation of Austin Theory, and whether the Usos have reached GOAT status.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from Hartford, CT at the XL Center:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear. *Smackdown World Cup Tournament: Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to appear. *Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi. *Smackdown World Cup...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT: MCDONAGH VS ALEXANDER, AND MORE
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick. Kiana says the last time on Main Event, she exposed Dana Brooke as a brainless has been who has no purpose. If the WWE Universe had any sense, they would forget that Dana existed and they would invest in Kiana James. Match...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CHAMPS SPORTS RELEASES LUCHA BROS SNEAKERS AND MORE AEW NOTES
Champs Sports is launching the Diadora x AEW: Player Edition, Lucha Bros footwear collection, which will be available exclusively at Champs Sports starting today, November 18th. Promotional material notes:. "The collection features two pairs of sneakers, each inspired by the two members of the Lucha Bros - Penta El Zero...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NETWORK NOW STREAMING THE BEST OF THE WARGAMES
WWE Network and Peacock are now streaming a Best of Wargames special hosted by Matt Camp, featuring:. *The Four Horsemen & JJ Dillon vs. Dusty Rhodes & Nikita Koloff & The Road Warriors & Paul Ellering - NWA Great American Bash 1987. *The Midnight Express & Steve Williams & The...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THREE WRESTLERS WITH GAMBLING GIMMICKS
Wrestling and gambling have always had a history together. AEW currently uses its casino ladder match as one of its main events. Yet before this, WWE had their own RAW roulette bringing out elements of chance to pair up matches between the roster. With this link, it stands to reason that many stars have used gambling and its imagery as a way to win over the fans.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WILL WWE HIRE TEDDY HART AFTER HIS PEACOCK DOC AIRS?, CURFEW DRAWS, A TODD PETTINGILL WWE RETURN? AND MORE
Do you think the Teddy Hart documentary sparks a new run for him in WWE since they are listed as Executive Producers?. Absolutely, positively not. My gut feeling based on what I have been told about the doc is they became Executive Producers since they have a deal with Peacock and because it allowed the doc access to footage of Hart in WWE developmental and dark matches. I am also told that this doc is anything but a redemption story for Teddy Hart.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SEVERAL WWE PRE-SALE CODES RELEASED
Another presale password for today's presale for the January 16 Raw from Cincinnati, Ohio is CHAMPION. That presale goes on until tomorrow at 11:59 PM. A presale password for the February 20 Raw In Ottawa, Ontario going on now to tomorrow at 11:59 PM is WWEFAN. A presale password for...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY IN PHILADELHIA PRE-SALE IS...
The pre-sale for the 1/23/23 Raw 30th Anniversary event in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center is RAW30. The pre-sale is currently ongoing. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S WWE NXT
*Wendy Choo versus Cora Jade. *The mysterious SCRYPTS will make their debut. *Carmelo Hayes versus Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
*JD McDonagh vs. Cedric Alexander. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT REPORT: THE "DAWN" OF A NEW ERA?, THE IRON RUMBLE IS COMING, TWO TITLE MATCHES, WHO ARE YOU TO DOUBT AXIOM, AND MORE
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. Bron Breakker walks in the back and so does Von Wagner with Robert Stone. Match Number One: Bron Breakker versus Von Wagner (with Robert Stone) for the NXT Men’s Championship. Von throws Stone at Bron and then Bron puts Stone aside....
Pro Wrestling Insider
PRE-SALE CODE FOR 34 NEW WWE LIVE EVENTS
WWE announced that the pre-sale password CHEER can be used on the current online pre-sale for all events going on sale this Friday:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
