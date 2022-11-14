Do you think the Teddy Hart documentary sparks a new run for him in WWE since they are listed as Executive Producers?. Absolutely, positively not. My gut feeling based on what I have been told about the doc is they became Executive Producers since they have a deal with Peacock and because it allowed the doc access to footage of Hart in WWE developmental and dark matches. I am also told that this doc is anything but a redemption story for Teddy Hart.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO