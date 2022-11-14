Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW FULL GEAR APPROACHING $1 MILLION GATE, CHANGE TO TONIGHT'S DYNAMITE LINEUP
The Bunny has been pulled from tonight's AEW Dynamite due to illness AEW President Tony Khan has announced:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S WWE NXT
*Wendy Choo versus Cora Jade. *The mysterious SCRYPTS will make their debut. *Carmelo Hayes versus Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's live edition of AEW Rampage from The Prudential Center in Newark, NJ:. *Last stop before tomorrow's AEW Full Gear PPV. *Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. DDT Pro's Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita. *Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer - AEW Eliminator Tournament Match. *FTW Champion Hook vs. Lee...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL MAIN EVENT TONIGHT'S EDITION OF IMPACT ON AXS, MOOSE TRAINING WITH WWE STARS
Scheduled to headline tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is the first-ever "Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Match" with Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
FINAL OFFICIAL LINEUP FOR IMPACT WRESTLING OVER DRIVE PPV TOMORROW
Impact Wrestling will present Over Drive 2022 tomorrow, Friday 11/18, live from Louisville, Kentucky on Impact+ and FITE.TV. The final official lineup features:. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Rhino and Heath Miller vs. Brian Myers & Matt Cardona. *Bully Ray vs. Moose...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROH STAR RETURNS FROM INJURY & MORE: AEW DARK - ELEVATION SPOILERS FROM BRIDGEPORT, CT
We are live in Bridgeport, CT for AEW Dark - Elevation:. *Athena defeated Victoria Andreola. *Rush and The Butcher & The Blade defeated Doug Love & Channing Thomas & Brett Goslin. *Hikaru Shida & Willow Nightingale defeated Emi Sakura & Leva Bates. *Brian Cage with Prince Nana defeated Brandon Cutler.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ANNOUNCES FIRST FOUR MATCHES FOR SATURDAY TV TAPING IN LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY
Impact Wrestling announced the following matches for this Saturday's TV Taping in Louisville, Kentucky:. *Impact Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. *Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin. *Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann. *Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans. For ticket information, visit www.ImpactWrestling.com. If you enjoy...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TONY KHAN ON FULL GEAR, NEW AEW MERCH, CABANA TALKS
Shop AEW has new T-shirts for Athena, The Butcher, Serena Deeb, and Satnam Singh. There are new hats for The Acclaimed and Saraya. There are new hoodies for Wardlow and The Acclaimed. And AEW has released their version of ugly holiday sweaters with designs featuring The Acclaimed, Sting, Orange Cassidy, MJF, Hangman Page, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, Britt Baker and the AEW logo.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW TO HEAD TO LONDON NEXT YEAR, DEBUTING IN LEGENDARY CALIFORNIA VENUE, RAMPAGE LINEUP & MORE
-Wednesday 2/22/23 debut in Phoenix, Arizona at The Footprint Center for a live Dynamite and Rampage taping. -Wednesday 3/1/23 live Dynamite at the Cow Palace in San Francisco. -Friday 3/3/23 live Rampage at the Cow Palace in San Francisco. The promotion also confirmed they would debut in London, UK next...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from Hartford, CT at the XL Center:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear. *Smackdown World Cup Tournament: Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to appear. *Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi. *Smackdown World Cup...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from The Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT:. *The Full Gear PPV go-home show. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. AR Fox & Top Flight. *AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bandido vs. Ethan Page. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
JBL & CORBIN ON AFTER THE BELL, THE ROCK COMMENTS ON WWE ANNIVERSARY AND MORE
JBL and Baron Corbin are on this week's WWE After the Bell podcast. The duo discussed bringing back the old-school mentality to the presentation of WWE, how long the relationship actually goes back to, thoughts on talent like Johnny Gargano and Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman's recent comments following Crown Jewel, what they want to see in future superstars and more. Plus, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick discuss the reclamation of Austin Theory, and whether the Usos have reached GOAT status.
Pro Wrestling Insider
LOGAN PAUL INJURY UPDATE, WWE IN TRENTON PRE-SALE, WHAT'S COMING UP ON YOUNG ROCK AND MORE
During an interview with DAZN Boxing, Jake Paul stated his brother Logan is currently rehabbing his knee injuries suffered at Crown Jewel but noted that it's been confirmed he did not tear his ACL as first feared, but did injure his meniscus and MCL. There is an online pre-sale for...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LAST STOP BEFORE OVERDRIVE PPV & MORE: TODAY'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PROGRAMMING FEATURES...
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling programming on AXS TV:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Davey Richards. *The go-home show for the Overdrive PPV. *X-Division Championship Tournament Semi-Final: PJ Black vs. Black Taurus. *Double Jeopardy Match: Sami Callihan vs. Eric Young - You Must Make Opponent Bleed before you win...
Pro Wrestling Insider
KEVIN OWENS UPDATE
As we noted several days ago, there was a concern Kevin Owens tweaked his knee at a live event over the weekend. We are told that currently, Owens is slated to be at this Friday's Smackdown taping and all of the TV tapings leading into Survivor Series on 11/26. If...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED MLW FUSION LINEUP FOR TOMORROW
Scheduled for tomorrow's edition of MLW Fusion, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kayne vs. Davey Richards. *Karrion Kross vs. Matt Cross. *The SAT vs. The Samoan SWAT Team. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW OFFERS CONTRACT TO....
Former Lucha Underground and EVOLVE star AR Fox has been officially offered a deal with AEW. Originally trained by Mr. Hughes, Fox, 35 has been wrestling since 2007. He was a massive cornerstone for EVOLVE when it was being operated by WWN and has become well regarded as a hell of a trainer in Georgia as well.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROMAN & SETH TALK A DECADE WITH WWE, JAY LENO UNDERGOES SURGERY
Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns did an interview with Sports Illustrated talking about the formation of The Shield. Thanks to Paul Jordan. Former WCW Celebrity wrestler, comedian Jay Leno has undergone surgery that included skin grafts due to Second and Third-Degree Burns suffered over the weekend in a gasoline fire in his garage.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SCHEDULED TO OPEN TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV IS...
Scheduled to open tonight's edition of Impact on AXS TV is the X-Division Championship Tournament Semi-Final bout featuring Black Taurus vs. PJ Black. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
*JD McDonagh vs. Cedric Alexander. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Comments / 0