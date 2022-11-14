ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Wrestling Insider

WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S WWE NXT

*Wendy Choo versus Cora Jade. *The mysterious SCRYPTS will make their debut. *Carmelo Hayes versus Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship.
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's live edition of AEW Rampage from The Prudential Center in Newark, NJ:. *Last stop before tomorrow's AEW Full Gear PPV. *Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. DDT Pro's Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita. *Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer - AEW Eliminator Tournament Match. *FTW Champion Hook vs. Lee...
NEWARK, NJ
Pro Wrestling Insider

WHAT WILL MAIN EVENT TONIGHT'S EDITION OF IMPACT ON AXS, MOOSE TRAINING WITH WWE STARS

Scheduled to headline tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is the first-ever "Death Machine's Double Jeopardy Match" with Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan.
Pro Wrestling Insider

FINAL OFFICIAL LINEUP FOR IMPACT WRESTLING OVER DRIVE PPV TOMORROW

Impact Wrestling will present Over Drive 2022 tomorrow, Friday 11/18, live from Louisville, Kentucky on Impact+ and FITE.TV. The final official lineup features:. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Rhino and Heath Miller vs. Brian Myers & Matt Cardona. *Bully Ray vs. Moose...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Pro Wrestling Insider

IMPACT WRESTLING ANNOUNCES FIRST FOUR MATCHES FOR SATURDAY TV TAPING IN LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY

Impact Wrestling announced the following matches for this Saturday's TV Taping in Louisville, Kentucky:. *Impact Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. *Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin. *Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann. *Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans. For ticket information, visit www.ImpactWrestling.com.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Pro Wrestling Insider

TONY KHAN ON FULL GEAR, NEW AEW MERCH, CABANA TALKS

Shop AEW has new T-shirts for Athena, The Butcher, Serena Deeb, and Satnam Singh. There are new hats for The Acclaimed and Saraya. There are new hoodies for Wardlow and The Acclaimed. And AEW has released their version of ugly holiday sweaters with designs featuring The Acclaimed, Sting, Orange Cassidy, MJF, Hangman Page, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, Britt Baker and the AEW logo.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from Hartford, CT at the XL Center:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear. *Smackdown World Cup Tournament: Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to appear. *Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi. *Smackdown World Cup...
HARTFORD, CT
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT

Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from The Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT:. *The Full Gear PPV go-home show. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. AR Fox & Top Flight. *AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bandido vs. Ethan Page. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm vs....
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Pro Wrestling Insider

JBL & CORBIN ON AFTER THE BELL, THE ROCK COMMENTS ON WWE ANNIVERSARY AND MORE

JBL and Baron Corbin are on this week's WWE After the Bell podcast. The duo discussed bringing back the old-school mentality to the presentation of WWE, how long the relationship actually goes back to, thoughts on talent like Johnny Gargano and Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman's recent comments following Crown Jewel, what they want to see in future superstars and more. Plus, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick discuss the reclamation of Austin Theory, and whether the Usos have reached GOAT status.
VIRGINIA STATE
Pro Wrestling Insider

KEVIN OWENS UPDATE

As we noted several days ago, there was a concern Kevin Owens tweaked his knee at a live event over the weekend. We are told that currently, Owens is slated to be at this Friday's Smackdown taping and all of the TV tapings leading into Survivor Series on 11/26. If...
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED MLW FUSION LINEUP FOR TOMORROW

Scheduled for tomorrow's edition of MLW Fusion, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kayne vs. Davey Richards. *Karrion Kross vs. Matt Cross. *The SAT vs. The Samoan SWAT Team. For more, visit www.MLW.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW OFFERS CONTRACT TO....

Former Lucha Underground and EVOLVE star AR Fox has been officially offered a deal with AEW. Originally trained by Mr. Hughes, Fox, 35 has been wrestling since 2007. He was a massive cornerstone for EVOLVE when it was being operated by WWN and has become well regarded as a hell of a trainer in Georgia as well.
GEORGIA STATE
Pro Wrestling Insider

ROMAN & SETH TALK A DECADE WITH WWE, JAY LENO UNDERGOES SURGERY

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns did an interview with Sports Illustrated talking about the formation of The Shield. Thanks to Paul Jordan. Former WCW Celebrity wrestler, comedian Jay Leno has undergone surgery that included skin grafts due to Second and Third-Degree Burns suffered over the weekend in a gasoline fire in his garage.
Pro Wrestling Insider

SCHEDULED TO OPEN TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV IS...

Scheduled to open tonight's edition of Impact on AXS TV is the X-Division Championship Tournament Semi-Final bout featuring Black Taurus vs. PJ Black.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW

*JD McDonagh vs. Cedric Alexander.

