AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, has been officially announced for Saturday's Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ. Omega and The Bucks haven't been seen since AEW All Out, where they won a tournament to become the first Trios Champions. They were stripped of the belts by Tony Khan following their backstage incident with CM Punk in the wake of Punk lashing out verbally with his frustrations during a post-PPV scrum. The return of The Elite has been teased for weeks with video packages.

1 DAY AGO