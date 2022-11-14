Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
TONY KHAN ON FULL GEAR, NEW AEW MERCH, CABANA TALKS
Shop AEW has new T-shirts for Athena, The Butcher, Serena Deeb, and Satnam Singh. There are new hats for The Acclaimed and Saraya. There are new hoodies for Wardlow and The Acclaimed. And AEW has released their version of ugly holiday sweaters with designs featuring The Acclaimed, Sting, Orange Cassidy, MJF, Hangman Page, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, Britt Baker and the AEW logo.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ABADON COMMENTS ON INJURY, AR FOX ON AEW SIGNING, FIGHT FOREVER AND MORE
There will be a new AEW Fight Forever video game reveal as part of this Saturday's Full Gear PPV:. , FIGHT Online now for PWInsider Elite subscribers is an exclusive 48 minute conversation with Tony Khan. As PWInsider.com reported over the weekend, AEW star Abadon was injured wrestling for Staten...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW FULL GEAR APPROACHING $1 MILLION GATE, CHANGE TO TONIGHT'S DYNAMITE LINEUP
The Bunny has been pulled from tonight's AEW Dynamite due to illness AEW President Tony Khan has announced:.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SEVERAL WWE PRE-SALE CODES RELEASED
Another presale password for today's presale for the January 16 Raw from Cincinnati, Ohio is CHAMPION. That presale goes on until tomorrow at 11:59 PM. A presale password for the February 20 Raw In Ottawa, Ontario going on now to tomorrow at 11:59 PM is WWEFAN. A presale password for...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW TO HEAD TO LONDON NEXT YEAR, DEBUTING IN LEGENDARY CALIFORNIA VENUE, RAMPAGE LINEUP & MORE
-Wednesday 2/22/23 debut in Phoenix, Arizona at The Footprint Center for a live Dynamite and Rampage taping. -Wednesday 3/1/23 live Dynamite at the Cow Palace in San Francisco. -Friday 3/3/23 live Rampage at the Cow Palace in San Francisco. The promotion also confirmed they would debut in London, UK next...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL MAIN EVENT TONIGHT'S EDITION OF IMPACT ON AXS, MOOSE TRAINING WITH WWE STARS
Scheduled to headline tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is the first-ever "Death Machine's Double Jeopardy Match" with Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's live edition of AEW Rampage from The Prudential Center in Newark, NJ:. *Last stop before tomorrow's AEW Full Gear PPV. *Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. DDT Pro's Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita. *Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer - AEW Eliminator Tournament Match. *FTW Champion Hook vs. Lee...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ANNOUNCES FIRST FOUR MATCHES FOR SATURDAY TV TAPING IN LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY
Impact Wrestling announced the following matches for this Saturday's TV Taping in Louisville, Kentucky:. *Impact Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. *Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin. *Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann. *Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans. For ticket information, visit www.ImpactWrestling.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TRIPLE H TO SPEAK AT SXSW, WWE PRE-SALE CODE FOR NYC RETURN & MORE
There is an online pre-sale for the 2/13/23 Raw taping in Brooklyn, NY ongoing right now at SeatGeek.com using code SEATGEEK. The excellent book Dynamite and Davey: The Explosive Lives of the British Bulldogs by Steven Bell will have having an updated, second printing:. Thanks to the incomprable Paul Jordan!
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW THANKSGIVING FUSION TV WILL FEATURE...
Scheduled for next week's Thanksgiving Night edition of MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout: Falls Count Anywhere. *MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED MLW FUSION LINEUP FOR TOMORROW
Scheduled for tomorrow's edition of MLW Fusion, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kayne vs. Davey Richards. *Karrion Kross vs. Matt Cross. *The SAT vs. The Samoan SWAT Team. For more, visit www.MLW.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV HIGHLIGHTS
Impact Wrestling released the following highlights from last night's Impact on AXS episode:. Are Bully Ray and Josh Alexander on the Same Page? | Dreamer vs. Maclin | IMPACT Nov. 17, 2022. Jessicka RUNS WILD | Taya Valkyrie vs. Tasha Steelz | IMPACT Nov. 17, 2022. Bullet Club vs. Aussie...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE ELITE WILL RETURN....
AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, has been officially announced for Saturday's Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ. Omega and The Bucks haven't been seen since AEW All Out, where they won a tournament to become the first Trios Champions. They were stripped of the belts by Tony Khan following their backstage incident with CM Punk in the wake of Punk lashing out verbally with his frustrations during a post-PPV scrum. The return of The Elite has been teased for weeks with video packages.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER: THE PLANNED MEN'S WARGAMES MATCH AT SURVIVOR SERIES IS...
The current plan for the Men's Wargames match at the 11/26 WWE Survivor Series is as follows:. *Roman Reigns & The Usos & Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa vs. Drew McIntyre & The Brawling Brutes & Kevin Owens.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE DEBUT EDITION OF MLW INSIDER IS NOW STREAMING, TWO SIGNINGS ANNOUNCED
MLW premiered their new Tuesday series MLW Insider this evening:. During the episode, it was announced the promotion has signed Mark and Thomas Billington.
Pro Wrestling Insider
LAST STOP BEFORE OVERDRIVE PPV & MORE: TODAY'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PROGRAMMING FEATURES...
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling programming on AXS TV:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Davey Richards. *The go-home show for the Overdrive PPV. *X-Division Championship Tournament Semi-Final: PJ Black vs. Black Taurus. *Double Jeopardy Match: Sami Callihan vs. Eric Young - You Must Make Opponent Bleed before you win...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NXT LEVEL UP LINEUP, THE SHIELD'S COOLEST MOMENTS AND MORE
Scheduled for tomorrow's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) vs. Dani Palmer. *Dante Chen vs. Oba Femi. *Channing Lorenzo (with Tony D'Angelo) vs. Oro Mensah. Coolest Shield moments: WWE Top 10, Nov. 17, 2022. "Iron...
Pro Wrestling Insider
11/17 DYNAMITE VIDEOS
It's the Moment That the Death Triangle has Been Waiting For! | AEW Dynamite, 11/16/22. Jon Moxley Calls Out MJF Ahead of Their World Title Match at Full Gear | AEW Dynamite, 11/16/22. What did Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. have to say to her Full Gear opponent Saraya | AEW...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAQUEL AND SHEAMUS WORKOUT, LATEST FROM MAXMUM MALE MODELS AND MORE WWE NOTES
Raquel Rodriguez pushes Sheamus in "The Back & The Beast" workout | Celtic Warrior Workouts Ep. 111. ma.çé & mån.sôör's tanning regimen: Making It Maximum. XFL Draft | SportsCenter Interview with Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson. The ring awaits in WWE SuperCard...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) vs. Dani Palmer. *Dante Chen vs. Oba Femi. *Channing Lorenzo (with Tony D'Angelo) vs. Oro Mensah.
