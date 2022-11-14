Read full article on original website
Attempted murder suspect arrested by SWAT team in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reportedly engaged their SWAT team on Wednesday to arrest a suspect accused of attempted murder.
3 dead, including suspect, in double homicide in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide that happened Wednesday night at a home in Hillsboro. Deputies arrived to the home, located at 23885 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, around 8 p.m. Wednesday and found two people dead. Both had been shot. Deputies also found the suspect, who appeared to have shot himself. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Arrest made in Brooks-Hopmere area
Marion County Sheriff's Office deploys SWAT squad at Quinaby Road residence southwest of BrooksThe Marion County Sheriff's Office activated its SWAT Team Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, at a Quinaby Road residence near River Road in the general area of the Hitchin' Post Bar & Grill. MCSO Sgt. Don Parise said the deployment was made to help arrest Zachariah Phillips who had a warrant for his arrest on a charge of attempted murder. Law enforcement personnel arrived around 3:20 p.m. and were on the scene until nearly midnight, as motorists were advised to avoid the area and residents were advised to...
Attempted murder suspect found driving stolen car in Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department has arrested a suspect in a stabbing investigation after they were found driving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday. According to the Salem P.D., officers were dispatched Nov. 5 to a bar parking lot in the 4900 block of Commercial ST SE. Arriving officers found a 27-year-old male who told police he and a friend were sleeping inside of his car when he woke up to a man stabbing him.
Linn County deputies seek person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. Billy Raymond Edge, 32, has multiple warrants for his arrest and is the suspect in numerous, recent stolen vehicle investigations. The sheriff’s office said he is also suspected of eluding deputies in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.
McMinnville police: Man rolled vehicle into ditch after carjacking
McMinnville police arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly stole a woman's car and attempted to elude officers before rolling the car into a ditch.
Police investigate early morning shooting near McMinnville HS, classes canceled
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - The McMinnville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near the high school before school hours early Wednesday morning. At about 6 a.m., dispatch began receiving shots fired calls from people living near McMinnville High School, located at 615 Northeast 15th Street. The school was not in session at the time and no students were in the building.
14 arrested in Old Town during anti-drug trafficking mission, police says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Late Thursday morning Alex Valle was putting the finishing touches on a mural at the corner of Northwest 4th and Couch Street in Portland's Old Town. "The message we were trying to send was a sense of community and unity," Valle said. Some will argue if...
Man shot and killed in Vancouver drive-by identified
The identity of the man who was shot and killed in Vancouver on Nov. 6 after a car crash report has been identified by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to Clark County Communications.
Man attacked DoorDash driver with lit blowtorch, prosecutors say
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon man was sentenced to spend more than six years in jail after prosecutors said he tried to steal a car using a lit blowtorch. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said in a news release that Michael Scott Walton was sentenced to 80 months in prison for attempted robbery and attempted assault.
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Nov. 15
On November 13, at approximately 1:30AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I5 near MP 259. The preliminary investigation indicated the deceased operator, Michael Ernest Summers (38) of Salem, was traveling northbound on I5 when he lost control and struck the jersey barrier for unknown reasons. Summer’s dog was freed and running in the lanes of travel. Summers was chasing his dog on the roadway when he was struck by a Toyota Camry, operated by Amy Biggins (83) of Salem, traveling north on Interstate 5. Summers was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Camry remained on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic was impacted for several hours during the course of the investigation.
1 person, 2 cats dead after Clackamas Co. mobile home fire
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead after a fire Tuesday afternoon at a mobile home complex in Clackamas, according to firefighters. Firefighters responded to the fire off of Highway 212 shortly after 2 p.m. and extinguished the blaze by 2:30 p.m. Authorities at the scene said the...
UPDATE: One person dead, another injured, due to crash on Highway 20 Monday night
LEBANON, Ore. — UPDATE:. Monday night, November 14, around 6:36 p.m. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16. OSP says that a preliminary investigation revealed that a westbound Toyota had crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a...
Surveillance video shows thieves stealing $25K in merchandise from Old Town business
PORTLAND, Oregon — Orox Leather Co., a family owned business in Portland's Old Town, suffered thousands of dollars in losses after a break-in Tuesday morning. At around 4 a.m., security cameras recorded three thieves breaking into Orox at 450 Northwest Couch Street between Northwest 4th and 5th Avenue. Surveillance footage shows the three suspects stuffing a sleeping bag with most of the merchandise on display — including leather purses and wallets.
12-year-old arrested after social media threats towards Salem schools
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Salem police officers have arrested a middle-school student in connection to a recent threat made against two Salem schools on social media. According to the Salem Police Department, police dispatch began receiving calls from concerned parents regarding threats made against Parrish and Houck Middle School campuses on Sunday afternoon.
New form of fentanyl seized in Multnomah County
The Albany Oregon Police Department Facebook page posted an image of a new form of fentanyl that appears to look like 'Nerds' candy. According to the police department, another agency in Multnomah Count had initially posted the seizure. Police say the new form of fentanyl was from a recent local...
Nov. 15 public safety round-up
Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports and Newberg-Dundee Police Department logYamhill County Sheriff's Office reports Nov. 5 Cody Lee Cluver, 30, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear in court to face a charge of second-degree theft. He was booked and released. Nov. 7 Kyle Benjamin Richardson, 25, of Dundee, was arrested for third-degree escape, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of meth, criminal driving while suspended or revoked and a hold from Washington County. No bail was set and the case remains open. Nov. 9 Rikki Nicole Murray, 28, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court...
Have you seen this person? West Linn Police looking for ID theft subject
PORTLAND, Ore. — West Linn Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying this person. The subject has been taking identities and presenting forged military IDs at banks around the Portland-Metro area. Police say they have obtained thousands of dollars. If you have any information about...
Man dies in fire at Rodeway Inn in NE Portland
One person is dead following an early Tuesday morning fire at the Rodeway Inn in Northeast Portland, according to fire officials.
Lost mushroom hunter rescued by CCSO
An Aurora man failed to return from the mountains, prompting CCSO Search & Rescue to search and then find himOn Nov. 1, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies and search-and-rescue volunteers responded to a report of a missing mushroom hunter. According to the CCSO, a family member had called that morning to report that 36-year-old Trevor Schultes of Aurora had failed to return from a mushroom-picking trip. The caller reported Schultes was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, near the east end of Wildcat Mountain Road in the Mt. Hood National Forest and was not properly equipped...
