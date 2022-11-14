ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

WCIA

Indiana man illegally imported 2,600 lbs. of catfish into Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said an Indiana man has illegally imported more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into Illinois. Investigators determined Michael Sullivan of Griffith, Ind. purchased the fish from Alabama and Mississippi, and imported them into a Plainfield, Ill. lake during three separate occasions in 2021. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Police ID deputy in Vermillion school weapon discharge

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A South Vermillion High School student was shot and injured after what’s being called an accidental discharge of a firearm by a law enforcement officer. According to a post by the South Vermillion Community School Corporation, the incident occurred Thursday morning during a drill. Superintendent of South Vermillion Schools, Dave […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Groups call on Pritzker administration to suspend Damen Silos sale

CHICAGO - Some environmental and community groups are calling on the Pritzker administration to suspend the sale of the Damen Silos. The 23.4-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the State of Illinois has owned since 1928. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage.
CHICAGO, IL
1470 WMBD

Amtrak cancels some Illinois train routes through mid-January

CHICAGO, Ill. – Amtrak is cancelling two Illinois routes — one from Chicago and one to Chicago — through the middle of January. The passenger rail service blames staffing shortages for the cancellations of trains 380 and 381 until January 16th. Those trains travel between Chicago and...
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

A 20-year-old’s petition plan to ‘Save the Bresee Tower’

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A last-ditch effort to save the 100-year-old Bresee Tower is being spearheaded by the next generation in Danville. The city, led by Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., has been working toward demolishing it since it took ownership of the 12-story structure in May. Williams argues the time to repair has passed. The […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Nearly 20 eviction notices issued in Mahomet mobile home park

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–Nearly 20 eviction notices have gone out in one mobile home community; just months after a new property management company took over. Now one Mahomet mother is at her wit’s end.   She is very emotional and scared and does not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what is going on yet, which […]
MAHOMET, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Snowfall Reports: November 15th, 2022

4.0″ – Galesburg. 0.9″ – Bloomington (CIRA) For the most part the forecast panned out as expected. The one area that exceeded expectations was in northern Fulton and southern Knox Counties where 3-4 inches were observed. During my Monday night Facebook Live, I mentioned that there may be a localized band of heavier snow south of I-74, but I thought this would end up a little further south. This resulted in amounts south of a Canton to Bloomington line being a little less than expected.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
wlsam.com

Southern IL Wants Out – Is it Possible?

John discusses the movement in Southern Illinois to split away from the Northern part of the state (which includes Chicago.) The “New Illinois” movement would like to “create a new state” rather than “secede.” There are many obstacles in the Constitution and National Law. John discusses the article from the Center Square on the ins and outs of the movement.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Rockford BBB Says This Is The #1 Scam Illinois Is Falling For

There have been scams around as long as humans have been around, which means that there are thousands of different ways for the unscrupulous among us to trick people out of their money. According to a report from the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the number...
ROCKFORD, IL
Herald & Review

Hunters get set for firearm deer season in Illinois

The Illinois deer harvest has been remarkable stable for the past decade. Since 2012, deer hunters in Illinois have harvested between 145,000-162,000 deer each year. There is no reason to believe there will be any deviation from those numbers in 2022. “If you look overall, I think we stay pretty...
ILLINOIS STATE
fordcountychronicle.com

Sentencing of Roberts man postponed to Dec. 2

URBANA — Sentencing has been delayed for a Roberts man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempted kidnapping, admitting that he struck a woman with his vehicle in Gibson City in December 2020 in an attempt to incapacitate her so that he could take her away and sexually assault her.
GIBSON CITY, IL

