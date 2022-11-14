Read full article on original website
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
Indiana man illegally imported 2,600 lbs. of catfish into Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said an Indiana man has illegally imported more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into Illinois. Investigators determined Michael Sullivan of Griffith, Ind. purchased the fish from Alabama and Mississippi, and imported them into a Plainfield, Ill. lake during three separate occasions in 2021. […]
Have ewe seen this sheep? Illinois boy’s 1st 4-H project stolen
An Illinois family flocked to their sheep pen on Tuesday only to find it wide open and one sheep missing.
Police ID deputy in Vermillion school weapon discharge
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A South Vermillion High School student was shot and injured after what’s being called an accidental discharge of a firearm by a law enforcement officer. According to a post by the South Vermillion Community School Corporation, the incident occurred Thursday morning during a drill. Superintendent of South Vermillion Schools, Dave […]
There’s Bizarre Snow-Related Law In Illinois You Might Not Even Know
Illinois is getting its first taste of real snow for the fresh 2022 winter season. Even with a little bit of the spitting of snow, it is inevitable, we will get dumped on at some point. And, just like some drivers forget how to drive in certain weather (rain, fog, and snow), a few reminders may serve you well.
30 of Illinois’ Hospitals Received an A Grade, did yours?
The yearly ratings for hospitals across the country from the popular site LeapFrog have just debuted. Great news for Illinois, 30 of the hospitals in the Land of Lincoln received an A Grade, did your local hospital make the A Grade?. LeapFrog has released its latest Hospital Safety Grades and...
Is Turning Your Car Around to Avoid a DUI Checkpoint Illegal in Illinois?
Thanksgiving, and more importantly, Black Wednesday, the biggest bar night of the year, are almost here and local enforcement will be hitting the streets soon to hunt for impaired drivers. I'm assuming most of us will be partaking in holiday spirits with family and friends over the next week and...
fox32chicago.com
Groups call on Pritzker administration to suspend Damen Silos sale
CHICAGO - Some environmental and community groups are calling on the Pritzker administration to suspend the sale of the Damen Silos. The 23.4-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the State of Illinois has owned since 1928. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage.
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
1470 WMBD
Amtrak cancels some Illinois train routes through mid-January
CHICAGO, Ill. – Amtrak is cancelling two Illinois routes — one from Chicago and one to Chicago — through the middle of January. The passenger rail service blames staffing shortages for the cancellations of trains 380 and 381 until January 16th. Those trains travel between Chicago and...
A 20-year-old’s petition plan to ‘Save the Bresee Tower’
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A last-ditch effort to save the 100-year-old Bresee Tower is being spearheaded by the next generation in Danville. The city, led by Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., has been working toward demolishing it since it took ownership of the 12-story structure in May. Williams argues the time to repair has passed. The […]
Nearly 20 eviction notices issued in Mahomet mobile home park
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–Nearly 20 eviction notices have gone out in one mobile home community; just months after a new property management company took over. Now one Mahomet mother is at her wit’s end. She is very emotional and scared and does not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what is going on yet, which […]
Central Illinois Proud
Snowfall Reports: November 15th, 2022
4.0″ – Galesburg. 0.9″ – Bloomington (CIRA) For the most part the forecast panned out as expected. The one area that exceeded expectations was in northern Fulton and southern Knox Counties where 3-4 inches were observed. During my Monday night Facebook Live, I mentioned that there may be a localized band of heavier snow south of I-74, but I thought this would end up a little further south. This resulted in amounts south of a Canton to Bloomington line being a little less than expected.
wlsam.com
Southern IL Wants Out – Is it Possible?
John discusses the movement in Southern Illinois to split away from the Northern part of the state (which includes Chicago.) The “New Illinois” movement would like to “create a new state” rather than “secede.” There are many obstacles in the Constitution and National Law. John discusses the article from the Center Square on the ins and outs of the movement.
Rockford BBB Says This Is The #1 Scam Illinois Is Falling For
There have been scams around as long as humans have been around, which means that there are thousands of different ways for the unscrupulous among us to trick people out of their money. According to a report from the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the number...
Herald & Review
Hunters get set for firearm deer season in Illinois
The Illinois deer harvest has been remarkable stable for the past decade. Since 2012, deer hunters in Illinois have harvested between 145,000-162,000 deer each year. There is no reason to believe there will be any deviation from those numbers in 2022. “If you look overall, I think we stay pretty...
You Won’t Believe How These Illinois Thieves Broke Into Gun Store
These thieves in Illinois used a very unique method to break into a gun shop to steal weapons. Nearly two dozen guns were stolen from an Oak Forest gun shop. Oak Forest police released surveillance photos showing the suspects wearing stocking caps and masks. Illinois Thieves Use Unusual Method To...
Super Popular Small Town Illinois Baker turned Covid into a Booming Pie Business
Thanksgiving is one of the best times of the year to order and pie, and now you can order one from a woman who's life has changed completely thanks to pie. One of our favorite segments on Good Day Stateline is 'Stateline's Best.'. Each month we pick a different food...
KMOV
Illinois State Police update language of FOID card clear and present danger rule
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police have updated language in an emergency rule pertaining to clear and present danger reporting and FOID cards. State lawmakers initially approved the rule in August addressing a loophole that came to light after the Highland Park mass shooting. ISP Director Brendan Kelly said...
MyStateline.com
Wrong-way driver's alcohol level was double legal limit in crash that killed Illinois family
Police say a woman had a blood alcohol level double the legal limit when she crashed head-on into another car on I-90 in July, killing six members of the same family. Wrong-way driver’s alcohol level was double legal …. Police say a woman had a blood alcohol level double...
fordcountychronicle.com
Sentencing of Roberts man postponed to Dec. 2
URBANA — Sentencing has been delayed for a Roberts man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempted kidnapping, admitting that he struck a woman with his vehicle in Gibson City in December 2020 in an attempt to incapacitate her so that he could take her away and sexually assault her.
