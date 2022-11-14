Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – “I don’t know if we’ll find it. Someone may have found it many years ago. It might be sitting in someone’s garage somewhere, and they don’t even know what they have. Quien Sabe?,” said State Historian Rob Martinez. He’s talking about a lost treasure trove buried in the Territory of New […]
Española man to dance at Kennedy Center with prestigious dance company
After moving from Mexico to Española, Pizano fell in love with dance while watching television with his family.
Santa Fe Reporter
NM Won’t Require COVID-19, Flu Vaccines for School Children
Yesterday, the state health department announced its Health Vaccine Advisory Committee recommends no significant changes or additions be made to New Mexico’s 2023/2024 school immunization requirements, following its annual meeting on the topic earlier this month. According to a news release, the committee’s recommendations are based on those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization, “as well as local knowledge and subject matter expertise of committee members.” They include: continuation of the 10 current vaccines required for school entry for the 2023/2024 school immunization requirements, such as measles, polio and tetanus. The committee also recommends but does not require age-appropriate flu and COVID-19 vaccines, and “strongly recommends” human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine at age 11 to 12. “Vaccine mandates in schools have been around since 1850 and are designed to control vaccine preventable diseases like diphtheria, measles, mumps, pertussis, polio, rubella and tetanus,” Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said in a statement. “Vaccine mandates for attendance in school and daycare are necessary to protect all children from communicable diseases in childhood.” The committee recommendations arrive as hospital officials report a rise in pediatric patients due to a confluence of flu, RSV and other infections. “DOH has never required vaccinations for viral respiratory illnesses for school children,” Scrase said, “but we do encourage them this year as we are seeing an influx of young children getting sick with different viruses…and hospital pediatric units are above capacity. Vaccinating children against flu and COVID-19 would help prevent disease spread, severe illness and long-term complications in children.” Health officials are expected to discuss the rise in pediatric cases at a news conference this afternoon (details below in COVID-19 section).
KRQE News 13
Historic photos of Santa Fe Plaza through the years
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s capital city has a long history. Santa Fe’s Plaza was founded by the Spanish in 1609 as a strategic location for defense. It also served as the Santa Fe trail’s endpoint marker after Mexico gained independence. Larry Barker’s recent story,...
kunm.org
THURS: Buttigieg gets an earful about tribal roads during his New Mexico stop, + More
Buttigieg gets an earful about tribal roads during his stop in N.M. - Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico. Tribal leaders in New Mexico had a simple message to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: Give us money to fix roads, and patch up the broken agreement the federal government has failed to maintain.
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
KRQE Newsfeed: Master plan, Suing coach and district, Cold temperatures, Housing zoning, New exhibit
Wednesday’s Top Stories New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago Roosevelt County Commission discusses ordinance prohibiting abortion clinics Vacant state Senate seat filled by New Mexico House representative City addresses overflowing Albuquerque recycling sites with online game Larry Barker investigates Santa Fe Plaza’s century-old buried treasure New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball […]
KRQE News 13
Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly taken from Healthcare Affordability fund last year
Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly taken from Healthcare Affordability fund last year. Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly …. Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly taken from Healthcare Affordability fund last year. One dead after police shooting in northeast Albuquerque. One dead after police shooting in...
Yelp picks Santa Fe eatery for ‘best pastries’ in the state
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – For those with a hankering for something sweet, flakey, and local, Yelp has just come out with a list of the best pastry shops in each US state and Canadian province. They chose downtown Santa Fe’s Clafoutis restaurant and bakery as the best in the Land of Enchantment. The restaurant is […]
losalamosreporter.com
Blue Star Memorial By-Way Marker Dedication Slated For Friday At Santa Fe National Cemetery
A Blue-Star Memorial By-Way Marker will be dedicated Friday at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Courtesy photo. New Mexico Garden Clubs (NMGC) District II is hosting a Dedication of a Blue Star Memorial Marker at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. National Garden Clubs has...
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque officials lay out crime fighting priorities
Albuquerque officials lay out crime fighting priorities. Albuquerque officials lay out crime fighting priorities. Albuquerque elementary students get new pair of shoes. Albuquerque elementary students get new pair of shoes. Appeals court to decide if off-duty Chaves County …. Appeals court to decide if off-duty Chaves County deputy can be...
KRQE News 13
Rails along the Rio Grande train show is back in the Duke City
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s New Mexico’s 7th annual “Rails Along the Rio Grande Train Show” which is bringing something for modelers and families. There will be 6-7 different train layouts that kids can watch. If families are thinking of buying a train to go around their Christmas tree, this is the place to get it. There will be a lot of vendors selling anything and everything that someone might want to add to their train.
santafe.com
The Pantry Rio
The Pantry’s newest location is The Pantry Rio! The Pantry Restaurant, Santa Fe’s meeting and eating place since 1948! Now that you have visited our website come in and join us for a meal. We have been serving quality fresh from scratch comfort food for over sixty years. You will be pleased with our fast and friendly service while enjoying the best chile in Santa Fe. As a family-owned business we pride ourselves on serving the freshest and most quality ingredients to all of our guests and we promise to treat you like part of the family.
Hundreds of Albuquerque kids gifted new winter coats
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of kids in Albuquerque now have new winter coats. Fed Ex cares and ‘Operation Warm’ teamed up to hand out coats to 450 students at Hodgin Elementary School on Wednesday. Students were able to look through different coats and find one that fit them best. “I think it has a huge impact […]
Albuquerque hotel revives space and wins recognition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hotel Zazz, formerly known as the University Lodge, is not only getting a new life but some recognition for the progress being made. The owners at Hotel Zazz say Nob Hill needed a boutique hotel, so they made it themselves, renovating and renaming the space into what it is now. Owner Sharmin […]
Apply now: Governor seeks Bernalillo County DA candidates ahead of Torrez’s departure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weeks before Attorney General-elect Raul Torrez (D) is expected to take over as the top elected prosecutor in New Mexico, the Governor’s Office is now trying to figure out who should replace him in Bernalillo County. The state has launched a formal application process for the soon-to-be vacated position of Second Judicial […]
Family’s catalytic converter stolen at Albuquerque hospital
Matthew Medina said his wife’s catalytic converter was stolen from her car while they were at Presbyterian Hospital.
KRQE News 13
Thieves hit Albuquerque golf course twice in one week
Thieves hit Albuquerque golf course twice in one …. Thieves hit Albuquerque golf course twice in one week. Albuquerque Public Schools District approves policy …. Albuquerque Public Schools District approves policy on parental rights, responsibilities. Homeless population spikes in Belen after ABQ Coronado …. Homeless population spikes in Belen after...
KRQE News 13
Storehouse New Mexico hosts Thanksgiving food drive
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico food pantry is teaming up with Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico to host a huge Thanksgiving food drive for those who need it most here in our state. The food drive will be on November 18 at the Albertsons Market,...
Rio Grande Sun
County Given $2.3 Million for Projects
The Los Alamos County Council has partnered with the Rio Arriba County to give the latter funds for reinvestment into the region. A total of $2.3 million will be funneled towards two projects, according to Rio Arriba County Manager Lucia Sanchez. The first project is the purchase of an additional scale for the Alcalde transfer station to ease the dumping process there. The second project will be the continued development and expansion of the Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Hospital.
Comments / 0