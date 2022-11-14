ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

KRQE News 13

New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – “I don’t know if we’ll find it. Someone may have found it many years ago. It might be sitting in someone’s garage somewhere, and they don’t even know what they have. Quien Sabe?,” said State Historian Rob Martinez. He’s talking about a lost treasure trove buried in the Territory of New […]
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

NM Won’t Require COVID-19, Flu Vaccines for School Children

Yesterday, the state health department announced its Health Vaccine Advisory Committee recommends no significant changes or additions be made to New Mexico’s 2023/2024 school immunization requirements, following its annual meeting on the topic earlier this month. According to a news release, the committee’s recommendations are based on those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization, “as well as local knowledge and subject matter expertise of committee members.” They include: continuation of the 10 current vaccines required for school entry for the 2023/2024 school immunization requirements, such as measles, polio and tetanus. The committee also recommends but does not require age-appropriate flu and COVID-19 vaccines, and “strongly recommends” human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine at age 11 to 12. “Vaccine mandates in schools have been around since 1850 and are designed to control vaccine preventable diseases like diphtheria, measles, mumps, pertussis, polio, rubella and tetanus,” Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said in a statement. “Vaccine mandates for attendance in school and daycare are necessary to protect all children from communicable diseases in childhood.” The committee recommendations arrive as hospital officials report a rise in pediatric patients due to a confluence of flu, RSV and other infections. “DOH has never required vaccinations for viral respiratory illnesses for school children,” Scrase said, “but we do encourage them this year as we are seeing an influx of young children getting sick with different viruses…and hospital pediatric units are above capacity. Vaccinating children against flu and COVID-19 would help prevent disease spread, severe illness and long-term complications in children.” Health officials are expected to discuss the rise in pediatric cases at a news conference this afternoon (details below in COVID-19 section).
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Historic photos of Santa Fe Plaza through the years

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s capital city has a long history. Santa Fe’s Plaza was founded by the Spanish in 1609 as a strategic location for defense. It also served as the Santa Fe trail’s endpoint marker after Mexico gained independence. Larry Barker’s recent story,...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Master plan, Suing coach and district, Cold temperatures, Housing zoning, New exhibit

Wednesday’s Top Stories New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago Roosevelt County Commission discusses ordinance prohibiting abortion clinics Vacant state Senate seat filled by New Mexico House representative City addresses overflowing Albuquerque recycling sites with online game Larry Barker investigates Santa Fe Plaza’s century-old buried treasure New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly taken from Healthcare Affordability fund last year

Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly taken from Healthcare Affordability fund last year. One dead after police shooting in northeast Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque officials lay out crime fighting priorities

Albuquerque officials lay out crime fighting priorities. Albuquerque elementary students get new pair of shoes. Appeals court to decide if off-duty Chaves County deputy can be
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rails along the Rio Grande train show is back in the Duke City

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s New Mexico’s 7th annual “Rails Along the Rio Grande Train Show” which is bringing something for modelers and families. There will be 6-7 different train layouts that kids can watch. If families are thinking of buying a train to go around their Christmas tree, this is the place to get it. There will be a lot of vendors selling anything and everything that someone might want to add to their train.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
santafe.com

The Pantry Rio

The Pantry’s newest location is The Pantry Rio! The Pantry Restaurant, Santa Fe’s meeting and eating place since 1948! Now that you have visited our website come in and join us for a meal. We have been serving quality fresh from scratch comfort food for over sixty years. You will be pleased with our fast and friendly service while enjoying the best chile in Santa Fe. As a family-owned business we pride ourselves on serving the freshest and most quality ingredients to all of our guests and we promise to treat you like part of the family.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Hundreds of Albuquerque kids gifted new winter coats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of kids in Albuquerque now have new winter coats. Fed Ex cares and ‘Operation Warm’ teamed up to hand out coats to 450 students at Hodgin Elementary School on Wednesday. Students were able to look through different coats and find one that fit them best. “I think it has a huge impact […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque hotel revives space and wins recognition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hotel Zazz, formerly known as the University Lodge, is not only getting a new life but some recognition for the progress being made. The owners at Hotel Zazz say Nob Hill needed a boutique hotel, so they made it themselves, renovating and renaming the space into what it is now. Owner Sharmin […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Apply now: Governor seeks Bernalillo County DA candidates ahead of Torrez’s departure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weeks before Attorney General-elect Raul Torrez (D) is expected to take over as the top elected prosecutor in New Mexico, the Governor’s Office is now trying to figure out who should replace him in Bernalillo County. The state has launched a formal application process for the soon-to-be vacated position of Second Judicial […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Thieves hit Albuquerque golf course twice in one week

Thieves hit Albuquerque golf course twice in one week. Albuquerque Public Schools District approves policy on parental rights, responsibilities. Homeless population spikes in Belen after ABQ Coronado
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Storehouse New Mexico hosts Thanksgiving food drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico food pantry is teaming up with Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico to host a huge Thanksgiving food drive for those who need it most here in our state. The food drive will be on November 18 at the Albertsons Market,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

County Given $2.3 Million for Projects

The Los Alamos County Council has partnered with the Rio Arriba County to give the latter funds for reinvestment into the region. A total of $2.3 million will be funneled towards two projects, according to Rio Arriba County Manager Lucia Sanchez. The first project is the purchase of an additional scale for the Alcalde transfer station to ease the dumping process there. The second project will be the continued development and expansion of the Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Hospital.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM

