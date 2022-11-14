Read full article on original website
BBC
Cornwall councillors vote against sale of Newquay airport shares
Cornwall councillors have rejected plans to sell off Newquay airport despite having to spend millions every year to subsidise it. In a meeting behind closed doors on Tuesday, councillors dismissed a recommendation by consultants to sell a majority share in the airport. The council has previously said it would like...
BBC
Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
BBC
Ipswich: The injunction to stop a hotel housing migrants
Ipswich Borough Council wants to cement its High Court temporary injunction preventing a town centre hotel from housing more migrants. What are the key issues at stake and what do those in the town make of the case?. The four-star Novotel stands proud in the centre of Ipswich between the...
Panel to investigate crab and lobster deaths on north-east coast of England
The UK government is to set up an independent expert panel to investigate the cause of the mass die-offs of crabs and lobsters on the north-east coast of England, it has announced. The panel will consider the impact of dredging around a freeport development in Teesside and the presence of...
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
thenationalnews.com
Anger at plan to house asylum seekers at Yorkshire wedding venue with helipad
On a quiet leafy country lane in East Yorkshire, with views across 6.8 hectares of grounds to the Humber Bridge, is a four-star boutique hotel. With its own helipad, the Hull Humber View in North Ferriby, 14 kilometres from Hull, has been one of the jewels in the crown for hotel chain Best Western.
North Yorkshire to tackle rise in second homes with council tax premium
Seaside towns of Scarborough and Whitby will be among first in England to double tax under levelling up bill
BBC
Plans made to build 53 houses on unused Wiltshire land
Plans to build 53 new houses on unworkable agricultural land have been submitted to a planning committee. The proposed houses will be located to the west of Semington Road, near the south west of Melksham town centre. As per Wiltshire Council planning policy, 30% of the new homes are expected...
BBC
Carlisle train derailment: Engineers remove cement wagons blocking line
Rail engineers have removed two 80-tonne cement wagons after a train carrying cement derailed. The train came off the tracks at Petteril Bridge Junction in Carlisle on 21 October. Network Rail said 40 engineers were on site every day working with an 800-tonne crane moving the three stranded wagons. It...
‘An acutely difficult time’: companies respond to Arts Council funding decisions
Eclipse, a black-led touring company based in Leeds, is still digesting the news that its annual grant from Arts Council England will more than double to £563,474. “We’re relieved, and grateful for the support in the current climate,” said Lekan Lawal, Eclipse’s artistic director. “But we’re also very aware of the impact of the news [of the 2023-26 settlement] on a lot of friends and collaborators and the communities they serve. So it’s a bittersweet situation, and we’re still trying to work out what the ramifications are.”
BBC
Toucan Energy enters administration owing Thurrock Council £655m
A renewable energy company that owes £655m to a debt-ridden council has entered administration. Tory-run Thurrock Council, in Essex, helped Toucan Energy Holdings 1 (TEH1) finance 53 of the company's solar farms in the UK - as first reported by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism. Administrators were appointed for...
BBC
Electricity North West spends £16m on storm resilience
A power company has spent £16m in a bid to make Cumbria's electricity supply more resilient after thousands were left cut off for days last year. Storm Arwen left 93,000 homes without power in the North West, many of them in Cumbria, when it hit on 26 November. Electricity...
SkySports
Kevin Sinfield's Ultra 7 in 7 motor neurone disease fundraiser closes in on £500,000 mark
Kevin Sinfield's latest fundraising bid in aid of motor neurone disease was edging towards half-a-million pounds as he completed day four of his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge in Stokesley. The running total for Sinfield's quest, in which he is aiming to run around 40 miles for seven consecutive days...
BBC
NHS Wales: Grange Hospital A&E needs urgent improvement - HIW
Urgent improvements are being called for at a new south Wales hospital's emergency department. Healthcare Inspectorate Wales' (HIW) main concern is poor patient flow through the Grange Hospital in Cwmbran, which opened only two years ago. They also had concerns about potential cross contamination in the "Covid corridor", out of...
BBC
Puppies dumped in Snodland country park over cost concerns, say RSPCA
Two puppies have been rescued after being shut inside a domestic food waste bin and dumped at a country park. The cockapoos, who are about eight weeks old, were discovered at Leybourne Lakes Country Park, near Snodland. A third dog died, but the RSPCA is caring for the surviving puppies.
Spaceport Cornwall awarded licence to host UK’s first space launch
The prospect of a “historic” space mission being launched from the far south-west of Britain before Christmas has taken a giant leap forward after an operating licence was granted to Spaceport Cornwall. There had been growing concern at the time it was taking for the issuing of licences...
BBC
Skipton: Plans to build on school field recommended for approval
Plans to build on playing fields as part of a school expansion have been recommended for approval, despite being criticised by Sport England. The proposals for Greatwood Community Primary School in Skipton include new classrooms, a car park extension and a playground. Sport England said this would result in the...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Police planes to move to Leeds Bradford Airport
The National Police Air Service (NPAS) is to move its aeroplanes to Leeds following the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). Four of its planes have been based at DSA since 2019, but will be temporarily located at Leeds Bradford Airport. The final NPAS flight left Doncaster on Tuesday to...
BBC
Blackburn Go Ape treetop adventure park plans considered
Plans for a £200,000 Go Ape treetop adventure park in Lancashire could soon get the go-ahead. Proposals for the attraction in Witton Country Park in Blackburn would not affect green belt land, a report found. The park, which features rope crossings and zip wires, is set to be approved...
BBC
Snow Factor at XSite Braehead closes as liquidator appointed
Scotland's only indoor ski slope has closed after the company that runs it appointed a liquidator. Snow Factor at XSite Braehead, in Renfrewshire, will be shut until further notice following a court order. The snowsport centre appointed administrators last year, according to Companies House records and began liquidation proceedings earlier...
