BBC

Cornwall councillors vote against sale of Newquay airport shares

Cornwall councillors have rejected plans to sell off Newquay airport despite having to spend millions every year to subsidise it. In a meeting behind closed doors on Tuesday, councillors dismissed a recommendation by consultants to sell a majority share in the airport. The council has previously said it would like...
BBC

Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station

A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
BBC

Ipswich: The injunction to stop a hotel housing migrants

Ipswich Borough Council wants to cement its High Court temporary injunction preventing a town centre hotel from housing more migrants. What are the key issues at stake and what do those in the town make of the case?. The four-star Novotel stands proud in the centre of Ipswich between the...
BBC

Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire

A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
thenationalnews.com

Anger at plan to house asylum seekers at Yorkshire wedding venue with helipad

On a quiet leafy country lane in East Yorkshire, with views across 6.8 hectares of grounds to the Humber Bridge, is a four-star boutique hotel. With its own helipad, the Hull Humber View in North Ferriby, 14 kilometres from Hull, has been one of the jewels in the crown for hotel chain Best Western.
BBC

Plans made to build 53 houses on unused Wiltshire land

Plans to build 53 new houses on unworkable agricultural land have been submitted to a planning committee. The proposed houses will be located to the west of Semington Road, near the south west of Melksham town centre. As per Wiltshire Council planning policy, 30% of the new homes are expected...
BBC

Carlisle train derailment: Engineers remove cement wagons blocking line

Rail engineers have removed two 80-tonne cement wagons after a train carrying cement derailed. The train came off the tracks at Petteril Bridge Junction in Carlisle on 21 October. Network Rail said 40 engineers were on site every day working with an 800-tonne crane moving the three stranded wagons. It...
The Guardian

‘An acutely difficult time’: companies respond to Arts Council funding decisions

Eclipse, a black-led touring company based in Leeds, is still digesting the news that its annual grant from Arts Council England will more than double to £563,474. “We’re relieved, and grateful for the support in the current climate,” said Lekan Lawal, Eclipse’s artistic director. “But we’re also very aware of the impact of the news [of the 2023-26 settlement] on a lot of friends and collaborators and the communities they serve. So it’s a bittersweet situation, and we’re still trying to work out what the ramifications are.”
BBC

Toucan Energy enters administration owing Thurrock Council £655m

A renewable energy company that owes £655m to a debt-ridden council has entered administration. Tory-run Thurrock Council, in Essex, helped Toucan Energy Holdings 1 (TEH1) finance 53 of the company's solar farms in the UK - as first reported by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism. Administrators were appointed for...
BBC

Electricity North West spends £16m on storm resilience

A power company has spent £16m in a bid to make Cumbria's electricity supply more resilient after thousands were left cut off for days last year. Storm Arwen left 93,000 homes without power in the North West, many of them in Cumbria, when it hit on 26 November. Electricity...
BBC

NHS Wales: Grange Hospital A&E needs urgent improvement - HIW

Urgent improvements are being called for at a new south Wales hospital's emergency department. Healthcare Inspectorate Wales' (HIW) main concern is poor patient flow through the Grange Hospital in Cwmbran, which opened only two years ago. They also had concerns about potential cross contamination in the "Covid corridor", out of...
BBC

Puppies dumped in Snodland country park over cost concerns, say RSPCA

Two puppies have been rescued after being shut inside a domestic food waste bin and dumped at a country park. The cockapoos, who are about eight weeks old, were discovered at Leybourne Lakes Country Park, near Snodland. A third dog died, but the RSPCA is caring for the surviving puppies.
BBC

Skipton: Plans to build on school field recommended for approval

Plans to build on playing fields as part of a school expansion have been recommended for approval, despite being criticised by Sport England. The proposals for Greatwood Community Primary School in Skipton include new classrooms, a car park extension and a playground. Sport England said this would result in the...
BBC

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Police planes to move to Leeds Bradford Airport

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) is to move its aeroplanes to Leeds following the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). Four of its planes have been based at DSA since 2019, but will be temporarily located at Leeds Bradford Airport. The final NPAS flight left Doncaster on Tuesday to...
BBC

Blackburn Go Ape treetop adventure park plans considered

Plans for a £200,000 Go Ape treetop adventure park in Lancashire could soon get the go-ahead. Proposals for the attraction in Witton Country Park in Blackburn would not affect green belt land, a report found. The park, which features rope crossings and zip wires, is set to be approved...
BBC

Snow Factor at XSite Braehead closes as liquidator appointed

Scotland's only indoor ski slope has closed after the company that runs it appointed a liquidator. Snow Factor at XSite Braehead, in Renfrewshire, will be shut until further notice following a court order. The snowsport centre appointed administrators last year, according to Companies House records and began liquidation proceedings earlier...

