COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State director of tennis Ty Tucker has announced the signing of Top 15 recruit Bryce Nakashima to a national letter of intent. A San Diego, Calif, native, Nakashima had a great 2022, reaching the doubles finals at a pair of professional events and was a main draw participant at the US Open juniors. He won the doubles title at the 15K event in Cancun in March and finished runner-up at the 15K in Lakewood, Calif., in July ahead of his run at the US Open juniors.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO