Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pickle & Chill provides balance for pickleball players of all levelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Undergraduate Student Government passes resolution for Ohio State to divest from fossil fuelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes overcome slow start, defeat Eastern Illinois 65-43The LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 12/13 Buckeyes Set for Matchup vs. No. 20 Notre Dame
Gameday Links (video, radio, stats) Video Previews (ROHLIK, LOHREI AND THIESING) The No. 12/13-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team returns to Columbus for a two-game series vs. No. 20 Notre Dame this weekend. The teams will meet at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday in Value City Arena...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State In First Place After Day One Of Fall Invite
COLUMBUS, Ohio. – The Buckeye men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams had a strong opening day at the Ohio State Fall Invitational, with both teams leading. The women have 711 points and the men have 746 points; both Buckeye teams have a 30-plus point lead on the second place teams.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Tucker Signs Top-15 Prospect Bryce Nakashima
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State director of tennis Ty Tucker has announced the signing of Top 15 recruit Bryce Nakashima to a national letter of intent. A San Diego, Calif, native, Nakashima had a great 2022, reaching the doubles finals at a pair of professional events and was a main draw participant at the US Open juniors. He won the doubles title at the 15K event in Cancun in March and finished runner-up at the 15K in Lakewood, Calif., in July ahead of his run at the US Open juniors.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Local Five-Star Brandon Carpico Signs with Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State director of tennis Ty Tucker has received a national letter of intent from local five-star prospect Brandon Carpico. The nearby Gahanna Lincoln High School standout will join the program next fall. “Brandon is a Buckeye through and through,” said Tucker. “His style of play...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🎥 Rohlik, Singleton and McWard Preview Series vs. Notre Dame
This week, the No. 12/13-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team returns to Columbus for a two-game series vs. No. 20 Notre Dame. The teams will meet at 7 p.m. iday and 5 p.m. Saturday in Value City Arena in Columbus. Both contests will be streamed through Big Ten Plus. Ohio State Radio will carry the action and live stats will be available.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Sensabaugh Scores 20 as Buckeyes Down EIU 65-43
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Led by freshman Brice Sensabaugh and a stout defensive effort, the Ohio State men’s basketball team pushed their early-season record to 3-0 with a 65-43 victory over Eastern Illinois on Wednesday evening. The game opened with a solid defensive effort from both sides. The Buckeyes...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Head to Arkansas for 2nd Round of NCAA Tournament
NCAA Tournament 2nd Round — Ohio State at #9 Arkansas. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State has advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament is ready to take on No. 3 seed Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark., on Friday night. The match will kick at 7:30 p.m. ET and it will be streamed live on ESPN+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 5 Ohio State Travels to Maryland, Hosts Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 5 Ohio State women’s volleyball team (19-5, 15-1 B1G) visits Maryland (14-14, 5-11 B1G) on Friday evening for a 7 p.m. match before hosting Indiana (13-15, 6-10 B1G) on Sunday for a 1 p.m. matinee. Both matches will be broadcast on B1G+. Sunday’s...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 2 Buckeyes Face Final Road Test at Maryland Saturday
Ohio State travels to College Park, Md., for the fourth time in this eight-game series to take on the Maryland Terrapins in a 3:30 p.m. game Saturday that will be televised nationally by ABC. THE BASICS. • Radio: 97.1 The Fan. Broadcast Information. At 10-0 overall, Ohio State has reached...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 8/10 Ohio State Makes In-State Trip to Athens Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 8/10 Ohio State women’s basketball team (2-0) makes an in-state trip to Athens to face Ohio (0-2) on Thursday evening. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. in a game streamed on ESPN+. 8/10 Ohio State travels to Athens to face Ohio on Thursday.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Host Eastern Illinois Wednesday
TICKETS: Season, single-game, group and mini plans are available men’s basketball games this season. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State concludes its opening three-game homestand this week by hosting Eastern Illinois on Wednesday evening...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Gaziev, Chaplin, Axon Earn Weekly Big Ten Awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second time this season, the Buckeyes have swept the men’s swimming and diving Big Ten weekly awards. Ruslan Gaziev has been named the Swimmer of the Week, Clayton Chaplin earned Diver of the Week honors and Alex Axon was selected as the Freshman of the Week.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Nov. 15
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
📈 By The Numbers: Leading the Nation
300-300 Prior to Ryan Day, Ohio State had three games this century with at least 300 yards rushing and passing, and just five such games in recorded history. After Saturday’s 340-322 rushing-passing “Day-lie” double vs. Indiana, Day’s teams have accomplished the feat four times. 71. Ohio...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Londot Named GameChanger/AVCA Division I National Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The American Volleyball Coaches’ Association announced on Tuesday that junior opposite Emily Londot was named GameChanger/AVCA Division I Player of the Week. Londot was also named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday. Londot led the Buckeyes to four-set wins at No. 15 Purdue...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Posts 92 Percent Graduation Success Rate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s student-athletes and athletics programs continue to excel in the classroom, as shown in Graduation Success Rate data released Tuesday by the NCAA. The Buckeyes’ single-year score of 92 is the second-highest in school history, behind only the 93 recorded last year. The scores...
uvureview.com
Wolverines fall at the buzzer to Wake Forest in OT
The Utah Valley University men’s basketball team was defeated by the Wake Forest University Demon Deacons on Tuesday, 68-65. UVU’s Trey Woodbury hit a clutch fadeaway jump shot with three seconds left tying it at 65, however, the Demon Deacons found a wide-open Tyree Appleby for the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer on the other end.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Trio Named Academic All-District
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Three members of the Ohio State men’s soccer team earned CSC Academic All-District Honors Tuesday. Devyn Etling, Thomas Gilej and Owen Sullivan were recognized for their efforts in the classroom. To be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve...
nunesmagician.com
How to watch Syracuse vs. Wake Forest: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-4, 2-4) Location: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, N.C. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse struggling on the road as 10 point underdogs. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius XM 134 or 194/SXM App 956. Wake Forest...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Mikesell and Sheldon Named to Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The John R. Wooden Award announced the Women’s Preseason Top 50 Watch List on ESPN.com on Tuesday. Senior guards Taylor Mikesell and Jacy Sheldon were two of the 50 players to make the list. Both were named to the Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List earlier this month.
