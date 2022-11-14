ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Another court blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness plan: "No workable path"

By Aimee Picchi
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=044pJw_0jAeX65Q00

A federal appeals court on Monday blocked the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan, placing yet another obstacle in the way of a program that had promised to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt for about 40 million Americans.

The ruling from the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals comes in response to a lawsuit jointly filed six Republican-led states that argued the Biden administration was overstepping its executive powers. The litigation also alleged that Missouri's loan servicer would face a "number of ongoing financial harms" if the loans were forgiven and that the other states behind the suit would also see a disruption in revenue to their coffers.

  • Student loan forgiveness is halted after court ruling. Here's what you should do.

It marks the second court ruling blocking the White House's debt-relief program since a federal judge in Texas on Thursday blocked the program and declared it "unlawful."

On Monday, the 8th Circuit ruled that at least one of the states, Missouri, had legal standing to challenge the Biden plan. The ruling noted that Missouri is likely to be harmed if the debt forgiveness plan moves forward because the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority (MOHELA) would suffer a financial blow "if a substantial portion of its accounts are no longer active" due to the Biden plan.

That, in turn, would affect Missouri's ability to fund higher education at its public colleges and universities, the ruling said.

The court said it considered issuing a limited injunction that would only halt the Biden plan in the six states that filed the lawsuit, but said that would be "impractical." MOHELA, it noted, is one of the largest nonprofit student loan secondary markets in the U.S., servicing $168.1 billion in student loans.

"Given MOHELA's national role in servicing accounts, we discern no workable path in this emergency posture for narrowing the scope of relief," the court stated.

The Biden administration can appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

The Department of Education didn't immediately return a request for comment. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday said the administration is "confident in our legal authority for the student debt relief program." She added that the White House plans to "continue to fight these baseless lawsuits by Republican officials and special interests."

The decision comes after the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in October temporarily blocked the student loan forgiveness program in response to an emergency motion brought by attorneys for the six Republican-led states.

26 million applicants

The court decisions on Thursday and Monday leave 26 million people who have applied to the debt-relief program in limbo. After Thursday's ruling, the Biden administration stopped taking applications for its student debt forgiveness program.

The Biden administration appealed the Thursday ruling from U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, declared the program "unlawful."

Borrowers are facing a financial deadline, with the student debt repayment hiatus currently in place slated to expire in December, and repayments set to restart in January. If the cases aren't resolved before then, millions could be on the hook for repayments that they may not have anticipated.

Comments / 3

not sure
3d ago

Can someone cancel my car loan? You know, students do not have to go into debt for at least the first two years of college. A community college is available to everyone. If you happen to be born into a family with plenty of money - good for you. If you were born amongst the masses of people, you have every opportunity to advance in the US. Studies show that most people who earn an Associate in Arts Degree from a community college, go on to complete at a University and earn a Bachelors Degree. The community college also weeds out people who have no business being in college or wind up getting a job for various reasons. Lastly, many students go about $50,000 in debt. How is forgiving $20,000 going to help them? You usually don't have to start paying loans back until three years after leaving school. Stop Biden from pretending he is King or Task Master of the big plantation. He just can't cancel debt.

Reply
7
Related
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
TEXAS STATE
GOBankingRates

What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?

Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments disappear. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now. Discover: If Your Credit Score...
Daily Mail

Republicans launch an investigation into Biden's 'misuse' of emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices after talk of ban on fuel exports after Saudi rejected call to delay OPEC deal

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have accused President Joe Biden of improperly tapping into the nation's strategic petroleum reserve to soften the blow of Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+'s decision to dramatically cut its oil production. The president announced the release of 15 million oil barrels earlier this month, just weeks...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Automatic student loan forgiveness payments begin processing Nov. 14

Approximately 8 million student loan borrowers who are eligible for automatic loan forgiveness will see their loans discharged beginning Nov. 14, the Department of Education has announced. “You don’t need to take any action if you are interested in receiving federal student loan debt relief,” an email from the Education...
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
Washington Examiner

Here’s proof Biden knows his student loan bailout is illegal

From the very moment President Joe Biden announced his unilateral “cancellation” of $10,000 per borrower in student loan debt, critics have blasted his plan as unfair , costly , and unconstitutional . In response, the White House has grasped at straws to try to justify it somehow having the authority to usurp Congress’s constitutional powers and spend money without legislation. But the president just tipped his hand — and revealed that he actually does know his plan is unlawful.
Business Insider

Meet a borrower with $43,000 in student debt who thought he was getting Biden's loan forgiveness, only to have it 'yanked away' a month later

Kristopher Cabreira doesn't qualify for Biden's student-debt relief because he has FFEL loans. While FFEL loans initially qualified, Biden reversed the guidance on September 29. Cabreira is among the 770,000 other borrowers who got the relief "yanked away" from them. Kristopher Cabreira was looking forward to the relief $10,000 in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Owns TWO Shotguns, REFUSES To Comment On Son Hunter's Alleged Gun Crimes

President Joe Biden recently revealed he owns two shotguns, although he refused to acknowledge the alleged gun crimes committed by his son Hunter, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 79-year-old president made the surprising revelation during a townhall forum taped on Tuesday and released on Sunday.While answering questions from six young adults for the forum, which was hosted by the left-leaning media outlet NowThis, Biden advocated for both responsible gun ownership as well as appropriate gun control measures throughout the nation.“I think anyone who owns weapons, any weapon, should have to lock them up. If they're legal weapons. Lock them up,” Biden responded...
Fortune

Oops. Sam Bankman-Fried’s implosion took down Democrats’ second-biggest donor with it as the party gears up to regulate crypto

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried speaks with senators and their staff on Feb. 9 in Washington, D.C. Fewer names have been bigger in cryptocurrencies this year than Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto exchange FTX. So when it became clear this week that the curly-haired billionaire and his exchange faced a liquidity crunch, he was no longer a billionaire, and his exchange likely wasn’t solvent, it cast a shadow over the entire crypto space and sent digital currencies plummeting.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Here’s what happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived. The panel, like all other select committees established...
Business Insider

16 million student-loan borrowers have now been approved for debt cancellation, Biden says — but they won't see relief 'in the coming days' due to a GOP lawsuit

The Education Department has so far approved 16 million student-loan borrowers for debt relief, Biden said. But while they should be getting relief in the next few days, a GOP group stopped that from happening. The relief is currently on pause until the 8th Circuit makes a final decision on...
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
90K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy