Oil Tumbles as Demand Fears Reignite
Oil tumbled as everything from Wall Street sentiment to sagging demand for physical barrels of crude pointed toward an economy headed toward a slowdown. Brent futures fell below $90 a barrel for the first time in six weeks and West Texas Intermediate settled at the lowest since September. While Federal Reserve officials reiterated their resolve to continue raising interest rates and warned of pain ahead, lackluster demand among oil traders for crude this winter signaled a slowdown may already be underway in energy markets.
Germany Inaugurates First FLNG Terminal
Nigeria To Build Its First-Ever Floating LNG Unit
International Tensions At Forefront Of COP27 Climate Talks
Demand, Dayrates To Stay High For Low-Emission Rigs To 2026
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
Race Is On to Be Next Big USA Supplier of LNG to Europe
IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
Unprecedented diesel prices mean that demand destruction for the fuel is probable, the International Energy Agency said. Both the outright price of the fuel and its trading level relative to crude oil rose to records in October, jumping 70% and 425% respectively year-on-year, the Paris-based adviser said in its monthly report on the state of the oil market.
G20’s criticism of Russia shows the rise of a new Asian power. And it isn’t China
Neptune Energy Hits Hydrocarbons In Calypso Well Off Norway
Planned ‘universal health code’ linked to health data platform sparks fears in China
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China is planning to digitize the medical records of its 1.4 billion people, harnessing the power of big data to track the health status of everyone in the country and sparking fears that the planned “universal health code” will become yet another tool for controlling the country’s citizens.
Vaalco Appoints New Chief Operations Officer
The Only Way the U.S. Can Win the Tech War with China
The tech war between China and the U.S. over advanced semiconductors is rapidly heating up, but the U.S. needs allies to win
Oil Falls on Demand Concerns as Geopolitical Tensions Ease
Equinor Starts Production From World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm
Invictus Share Price Almost Quadruples
The share price of Invictus Energy Limited, an independent upstream oil and gas company focused on sub-Saharan Africa, has almost quadrupled since last week. On November 9, the company’s share price closed at $0.105. This rose to $0.275 on November 10, when the company announced fluorescence and elevated gas shows of up to 65 times above background levels in its Upper Angwa primary target, and to $0.38 at the time of writing, following a company update on the asset on November 14.
North Sea Can Fuel UK For 30 Years, But More Investment Is Needed
The waters off the coast of the UK still contain oil and gas reserves enough to fuel the UK for 30 years, but more investment in exploration is needed. — The waters off the coast of the UK still contain oil and gas reserves equivalent to 15 billion barrels of oil equivalent, enough to fuel the UK for 30 years, but more investment in exploration is needed to slow down the decline in production.
China issues rules to lure foreign investors into bond market
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank issued rules on Friday to lure foreign institutional investors into the country’s bond market, expanding currency hedging channels and making it easier for foreign investors to repatriate funds.
Speculating on Freeport's Restart Is a Loser's Game
Emerson Inks 5-Year Deal To Support Martin Linge Platform
