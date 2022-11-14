In his 14 seasons as head coach of the Oliver Ames High boys soccer team, John Barata has never seen anything like it at the school. Both No. 1 seeds in their brackets, both tested by storied postseason battles thus far and now together, seemingly united hand-in-hand, the Tigers' boys and girls soccer teams are headed to their respective Div. 2 state title games this Saturday.

