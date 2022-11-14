ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Rodgers, Packers can't rally again as playoff hopes fade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers couldn’t produce a second consecutive late comeback and didn’t get much help from a Green Bay defense that keeps underachieving. Now the Packers head into Thanksgiving week with virtually no margin for error as the three-time defending NFC North champions’ playoff hopes continue to fade.
Williams scores 12 as Charlotte knocks off Boise State 54-42

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Brice Williams helped lead Charlotte over Boise State on Thursday night with 12 points off of the bench in a 54-42 victory. Williams also added five rebounds for the 49ers (3-0). Aly Khalifa scored 10 points while going 4 of 7 from the field, and added five rebounds and five assists. Montre' Gipson finished 4 of 8 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds and three steals.
Slumping Bills, Browns escape snow, will meet in Detroit

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A day before the looming threat of a lake-effect snowstorm led to the Bills' home game against Cleveland being shifted indoors to Detroit, Dion Dawkins happily reminisced about how much fun he had playing in the snow in 2017. “I promise you it’ll be...
With Kupp injured, Rams need other receivers to step up

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams had all the ingredients to overcome the loss of Cooper Kupp to a torn ACL in 2018. There were receivers familiar with the system and quarterback, in addition to a strong running game and stability on the offensive line to help mitigate not having Kupp, who had not yet blossomed into a Super Bowl MVP and the fourth player in NFL history to claim the receiving triple crown.
Red Wings beat Sharks 7-4 to snap 4-game losing streak

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Moritz Seider scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:06 to play and the Detroit Red Wings overcame a four-point game from Erik Karlsson to beat the San Jose Sharks 7-4 on Thursday night. Karlsson rallied San Jose back from a 4-2 deficit in the third...
Stars defeat Panthers 6-4; Dallas goalie carted off ice

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Dallas Stars scored four goals in the first period and held off the Florida Panthers 6-4 on Thursday night despite losing starting goalie Scott Wedgewood to injury. Wedgewood was carted off the ice by paramedics not long after making a save on Anton Lundell...
DALLAS, TX

