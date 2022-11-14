Read full article on original website
Rodgers, Packers can't rally again as playoff hopes fade
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers couldn’t produce a second consecutive late comeback and didn’t get much help from a Green Bay defense that keeps underachieving. Now the Packers head into Thanksgiving week with virtually no margin for error as the three-time defending NFC North champions’ playoff hopes continue to fade.
Titans DL Jeffery Simmons back after missing one game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have Jeffery Simmons back for their Thursday night matchup with the Green Bay Packers after the Pro Bowl defensive lineman missed one game with an ankle injury. Simmons wasn’t included among the Titans’ list of inactive players. He had been...
With Kupp injured, Rams need other receivers to step up
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams had all the ingredients to overcome the loss of Cooper Kupp to a torn ACL in 2018. There were receivers familiar with the system and quarterback, in addition to a strong running game and stability on the offensive line to help mitigate not having Kupp, who had not yet blossomed into a Super Bowl MVP and the fourth player in NFL history to claim the receiving triple crown.
