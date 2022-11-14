Court Rules That Since The Framers Didn't Care Much About Domestic Abuse, Abusers Get To Have All The Guns They Want!

Anna Delvey Sorokin captured the attention of New York society when she weaved an elaborate tale of being a German heiress and pulled the wool over the eyes of Biglaw, financial institutions, and hotels — to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Sorokin was convicted of financial crimes in 2019, and was released from state custody in February 2021. Shortly after, however, she was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to await deportation to Germany, where she’s a legal resident.

