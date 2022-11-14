ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

GoLocalProv

Man Shot Overnight in Providence

Providence police are investigating a shooting in the city overnight. Shortly before 1 AM Wednesday morning, police responded to a 911 hang-up off of Admiral Street. As police searched the area for a caller, the officer said he heard multiple shots in the area of Yorkshire Street. Police said they...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence man to serve 6 years in prison on drug, gun charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man has been sentenced to serve six years in prison on drug and gun charges. Johnny Taveras, 27, pleaded to trafficking fentanyl and illegally possessing a handgun with a large capacity magazine following his arrest earlier this year. In February, officers searched Tavera’s...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Martha's Vineyard Times

Rhode Island man arrested on drug charges

A Rhode Island man was arraigned Monday morning in Edgartown District Court for allegedly being in possession of cocaine with an intent to distribute. Members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force “executed a search warrant for James K. Marshall, 54, of Providence, RI, at the Vineyard Haven Steamship Authority,” according to a Facebook message posted by the Oak Bluffs Police Department. Edgartown District Court issued the warrant “to search for cocaine and proceeds related to cocaine.” This took place on Thursday, Nov. 10.
OAK BLUFFS, MA

