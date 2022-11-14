A Rhode Island man was arraigned Monday morning in Edgartown District Court for allegedly being in possession of cocaine with an intent to distribute. Members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force “executed a search warrant for James K. Marshall, 54, of Providence, RI, at the Vineyard Haven Steamship Authority,” according to a Facebook message posted by the Oak Bluffs Police Department. Edgartown District Court issued the warrant “to search for cocaine and proceeds related to cocaine.” This took place on Thursday, Nov. 10.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO