A man was arrested in Big River for robbery and, a day later, his girlfriend was arrested for intimidation of the victim. On Sunday, November 6th at around 6:10 pm, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station came in contact with Stephen Welsh, 47, during a report of a robbery that occurred in the 149000 Block of Del Rey Drive in Big River.

BIG RIVER, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO