At least One Died In A Fatal Vehicle Crash In Lake Havasu City (Lake Havasu City, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a fatal vehicle crash that claimed at least one life. The crash happened on Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m. on State Route 95, near milepost 201, north of Lake Havasu City.
parkerliveonline.com
Man arrested for robbery, his girlfriend arrested for intimidating the victim
A man was arrested in Big River for robbery and, a day later, his girlfriend was arrested for intimidation of the victim. On Sunday, November 6th at around 6:10 pm, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station came in contact with Stephen Welsh, 47, during a report of a robbery that occurred in the 149000 Block of Del Rey Drive in Big River.
parkerliveonline.com
Woman on 1600-mile Colorado River trek passes through Parker
Vanessa Keating has been on a one-woman trek along the Colorado River since the beginning of August. She’s now passing through the Parker area and on the final stretch of her trip, which she has been documenting online to help raise awareness about the water crisis facing the southwest.
riverscenemagazine.com
Havasu Area Public Art Bar Stool Auction Brings Fun And Fancy
For those looking for unique, one-of-a-kind bar stools, Legendz Sports Bar and Gill was the place to be Nov. 12. And then only the highest bidder would take home the beautiful bar stools at the sixth annual Bar Stool Auction hosted by Havasu Area Public Art, a nonprofit formed in 2015.
Comments / 2