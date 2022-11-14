Lyme disease is caused by a bacterium called Borrelia burgdorferi, which is transmitted by tick bites. The incidence of Lyme disease has been increasing steadily, in part because diagnosis is improving, but also because the range of ticks that spread the disease is expanding. There is still a lot we don't know about Lyme disease, including how to treat it. But diagnosis may get easier soon, now that researchers have identified 35 genes that are more active in people with a long-term form of the disease; the genes could be useful in Lyme disease diagnostics. These genes may also aid in the development of therapeutics for Lyme. The findings have been outlined in Cell Reports Medicine.

