NYSAC suspends 19 fighters indefinitely following violent UFC 281 PPV card
New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) was not messing around in the wake of the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, handing down a whopping 19 indefinite suspensions in the wake of the violent mixed martial arts (MMA) action that took place in the “Big Apple.”
Conor McGregor reacts to video of Nate Diaz slapping Dillon Danis’ friend in the face
Conor McGregor is reacting to a video of Nate Diaz slapping Dillon Danis’ friend in the face. It was just this past weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City at UFC 281 where Diaz was involved in an altercation following the event. Apparently a slap was thrown...
Michael Bisping doesn’t believe Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya stoppage was early
Michael Bisping wouldn’t be surprised if Israel Adesanya is frustrated by his UFC 281 stoppage loss, but doesn’t think it was early. Last Saturday night at UFC 281, Israel Adesanya was beaten by Alex Pereira in the main event. ‘Stylebender’ was up 3-1 on the scorecards but in the final round, ‘Poatan’ secured a TKO finish to capture the UFC middleweight championship.
Israel Adesanya does NOT deserve immediate rematch against Alex Pereira — ‘It’s not right’
UFC matchmakers had a few shakes of the Magic 8 Ball and “most likely” continues to pop up for the Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira rematch. “The Last Stylebender” was stopped by “Poatan” in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in New York but has done enough as middleweight champion to warrant an immediate do-over.
Daniel Cormier downplays Israel Adesanya’s 0-3 record against Alex Pereira: ‘Most thought he won the first fight’
Daniel Cormier thinks if anyone deserves an immediate rematch, it’s Israel Adesanya. Adesanya dropped the Middleweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, amassing a 3-1 lead on the judges scorecards before getting standing stopped in the fifth round by “Poatan” (watch highlights). That improves Pereira’s record in combat sports against Adesanya to 3-0, which is the main argument against an immediate fourth fight.
Eddie Alvarez thinks 'it's time for Round 3' with Michael Chandler, who says he loves the idea
Both Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chandler are down for a trilogy fight. Alvarez and Chandler engaged in almost nine rounds of carnage in two title fights under the Bellator banner, with Chandler winning their first meeting in 2011 by fourth-round submission and Alvarez exacting his revenge two years later in a close fight.
Brendan Schaub declares Alex Pereira couldn’t beat ‘a single guy in Top 5’
With his massive win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, Alex Pereira rocketed up the Middleweight rankings into the top slot as 185-pound champion. He also made his debut in UFC’s official pound-for-pound rankings. For slaying “The Last Stylebender,” Pereira appeared in the No. 8 slot, sandwiched between Charles Oliveira and Aljamain Sterling.
Bellator 288: Patricky Pitbull says Usman Nurmagomedov's name is what got him a title shot
What’s in a name? According to Patricky Pitbull, there’s quite a lot of value in it if you carry the right one. The Bellator MMA Lightweight champion recently told Cage Side Press that he believes the only reason Usman Nurmagomedov earned a shot at his 155-pound title — a fight that will go down this Friday night (Nov. 18, 2022 ) in the co-main event of Bellator 288 — is because if his last name.
UFC parts ways with two more fighters
The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) has parted ways with two more fighters in their latest batch of releases. As we all know, the UFC is the land of the giants. In the landscape of mixed martial arts there is simply no better place to ply your trade. Sure, there are...
Rankings Show: Did Alex Pereira’s UFC title win destroy the pound-for-pound list? Plus Dominick Reyes and MMA’s cruelest reversals of fortune
Alex Pereira is not only the undisputed UFC middleweight champion after beating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281, he is now a top-10 Pound-for-Pound fighter. But does that make sense?. How can Pereira — with just eight MMA fights to his name — be ranked higher than Charles Oliveira, Jiri Prochazka,...
Michael Bisping sympathizes with Israel Adesanya but defends UFC 281 stoppage: 'If I were Israel, I'd be pretty annoyed'
Michael Bisping has mixed feelings about the way things went down in the main event of UFC 281. The former UFC middleweight champion believes referee Marc Goddard did a fine job in stopping the title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira when he did, but he can also understand why Adesanya feels it was premature.
Alexander Volkanovski ‘more than OK’ with interim featherweight title fight at UFC 284
UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will be chasing history in February, and before that fight with Islam Makhachev happens for the lightweight title, two new contenders will battle it out for the interim 145-pound belt, which is something Volkanovski is happy about. Volkanovski will headline UFC 284 and challenge the...
Derrick Lewis believes his back is “against the wall” ahead of UFC Vegas 65 main event against Serghei Spivac: “I’m almost at the end of my career”
Derrick Lewis is hoping to get back into the win column in a big way on Saturday night. Lewis is set to headline UFC Vegas 65 against Serghei Spivac as ‘The Black Beast’ looks to snap his two-fight losing skid. He has been finished in both of his last bouts, losing by second-round KO to Tai Tuivasa in February and first-round TKO to Sergey Pavlovich in July.
Heck of a Morning: What’s next for Dustin Poirier after UFC 281 win? Reaction to PFL pay-per-view price tag
After a chaotic battle with Michael Chandler in the featured bout of UFC 281 this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden, what could be next for Dustin Poirier in the lightweight division?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses potential options for Poirier...
Greg Hardy steps in for Vitor Belfort to face Hasim Rahman Jr. at Misfits Boxing event this weekend
Hasim Rahman Jr. will still face a former UFC fighter this weekend in a boxing match. Promotional officials announced on Tuesday that due to Vitor Belfort’s withdrawal, Rahman will now face Greg Hardy at Saturday’s Misfits Boxing event at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The card will stream on DAZN.
Kiamrian Abbasov stripped of welterweight title after missing weight ahead of ONE on Prime Video 4
Kiamrian Abbasov failed to make weight ahead of his upcoming bout against Christian Lee at ONE on Prime Video 4 and as a result he’s been stripped of his welterweight title. ONE Championship officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday. The fight will move forward as scheduled...
NAC chair asks UFC exec: ‘You will make sure no one dies’ in Power Slap League?
Dana White’s Power Slap league has officially been granted a promoter’s license, and the rule set has been approved by the Nevada Athletic Commission. The new league, which is set to air eight events on TBS starting in January, will feature slap-fighting. The Nevada commission previously approved plans to regulate the sport, and now a rule set has been approved that includes standards for how matches are judged as well as oversight for fighter safety.
Exposed! Conor McGregor Twitter following more than 40 percent fake
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who also held gold at 145 pounds, is one of the most popular mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters on Twitter, boasting upward of 9.6 million followers. Nearly half of them are fake. That’s according to a recent audit from Gambling.com, by...
Israel Adesanya says he’ll rematch Alex Pereira with or without the belt: ‘I’ll probably fight him 2 more times’
Israel Adesanya believes he and Alex Pereira are not done with each other. At UFC 281, Adesanya and Pereira faced off for the third time in combat sports, and once again, things did not end well for Adesanya. Though he was behind on the scorecards entering the final round, Pereira pulled off an incredible comeback, hurting Adesanya with a left hook and then pouring on shots until referee Marc Goddard jumped in for the standing TKO.
Daniel Cormier questions if it's 'time for Dominick Reyes to be done' with MMA after UFC 281
Dominick Reyes’ current skid has Daniel Cormier wondering if he should retire. Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) lost his fourth fight in a row this past Saturday at UFC 281 when he was brutally knocked out by Ryan Spann in the first round. Since losing a narrow decision to Jon Jones at UFC 247 in February 2020, things have gone downhill for the former title challenger, who went on to suffer knockout losses to ex-champ Jan Blachowicz, current champ Jiri Prochazka, and now Spann.
