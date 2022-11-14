ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Verge

Peacock makes big play for cord cutters with live TV from all local NBC stations

Peacock is adding live TV to its repertoire in a big way, but only for subscribers that pay for the service’s top-tier Premium Plus plan. Today, NBCUniversal announced that customers in all 210 affiliate markets will be gaining 24/7 access to their local NBC station. Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually.
AdWeek

David Zaslav Continues to Defend HBO Max Mass Cancellations and Removals

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav continued to defend the cancellation of multiple HBO Max shows and bigger-budget movies, along with eliminating dozens of titles from the streaming service, as a necessary business decision. When Discovery and WarnerMedia merged earlier this year, several unanticipated issues came up as some assets...
The Hollywood Reporter

Media Vets David Levy, Chris Weil to Lead Horizon Sports Marketing Label

Horizon Media has teamed with former Turner president David Levy and Chris Weil, former head of Momentum Worldwide, to launch Horizon Sports & Experiences. The new agency will look to tap opportunities in the evolving Web3 and the metaverse platforms for new sports and event experience marketing as broadcasters, streaming platforms and brands increasingly go online to chase sport fans and audiences. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Yellowstone' Season 5 Premiere Breaks Ratings Record With 12.1 Million ViewersWarren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Increases Stake in Paramount Global as Streaming Wars Stay HotDirector Luca Guadagnino Says Documentary Is the "Highest and Noble Form of Cinema" “Given fundamental...

