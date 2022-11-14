Jason Smith: “I listed to this and listened to this a few times and I’m just saying to myself— am I really buying that? It sounded so forced. That’s not how you talk after a game when you have time to compose yourself and you walk out and speak to the media after. I feel like this was put on because he knows he’s going to get traded after this year, because you can’t go 4-13 and spend $30 million on a quarterback. Or he wanted you to know that he cares, and don’t blame me, it’s not my fault, and I like being a Raider. This whole thing seems so forced. I’m not buying that this was genuine. It was a bit of theatre that was put on. All for football reasons— whether it was him wanting to stay, him trying to motivate the team, motivate other guys, ‘let’s not quit on the season’, but it felt more like it was end of game theatre to inspire and get a reaction than it was just a real, raw moment from Derek Carr. This was more like an actor who read his sides before he went into an audition and he’s like ‘okay, what do you want me to do, I’m supposed to be upset because we lost a football game? OK, I got it, I know EXACTLY what to do…’ That’s what I felt like he was doing; he wants to put that image out there, almost like a Russell Wilson ‘I want this to be what people take away from seeing me after.’ I’m not buying that it was a genuine bit of emotion, it was him wanting to get out there that he cares, he wants his image to be that he wants to be a Raider, I don’t want to go anywhere, and I don’t want to get the blame." (Full Segment Above)

1 DAY AGO