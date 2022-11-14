Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Ndamukong Suh Signing With Super Bowl Contender: Report
Free agent former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Thursday (November 17). "The rich get richer. The #Eagles are signing free agent DT Ndamukong Suh to a 1-year, sources say, beefing...
iheart.com
Eagles Adding Former Pro Bowler: Report
The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly reached an agreement with two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (November 16). "Two-time Pro-Bowl DT Linval Joseph, the former [New York] Giants’ second-round pick who also played for the [Minnesota] Vikings...
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd: Tua Tagovailoa Isn't 'The Guy' to Get Dolphins to Super Bowl
Colin Cowherd: “Miami is the 49ers of the AFC. Where did their coach come from? What offense do they run? It’s the 49ers. Like the 49ers, Miami has a quarterback with an injury history and some physical limitations, but like the Niners the Miami quarterback is super accurate and with a little protection is very productive. The Miami quarterback, like the Niner quarterback has lots of playmakers and a world class left tackle to protect him. Eventually that San Francisco quarterback gets into the playoffs and you realize ‘ughhhh’, against Mahomes in the Super Bowl, Stafford in the NFC Championship… ‘ehhh, we have the second-best guy at the most important position’ and I think that’s what Miami will eventually see. It’ll be Burrow, or Mahomes, or Lamar Jackson, or Herbert, or Josh Allen, and you’ll be saying ‘boy, we need a play and we don’t quite have the guy.’ Miami IS San Francisco, the difference is San Francisco has got a MUCH better defense— Pro Bowlers everywhere and Hall of Famers on that defense. Unfortunately for Tua and Miami, the road to the Super Bowl is a litany of world-class quarterbacks. In the NFC, Garoppolo may face Geno Smith, Jalen Hurts, or Kirk Cousins. Miami is San Francisco… without the defense.” (Full Segment Above)
Fired Colts stadium announcer takes his Peyton Manning Super Bowl ring to auction house
INDIANAPOLIS -- Mike Jansen walked into Ripley Auctions house Wednesday morning and left behind the rings he used to wear with pride, his Indianapolis Colts Super Bowl ring and AFC Championship ring. Those tiny, shiny, diamond-studded relics of an incredible time in his life. A time that turned sour. There weren't any...
iheart.com
Herd Hierarchy: Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 10
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after a Week 10 in which the Vikings won the most exciting game of the year in Buffalo, Tua Tagovailoa emerged as a legitimate MVP candidate for the Dolphins over the Browns, Tom Brady and the Bucs saved their season in Munich vs. the Seahawks, Jeff Saturday told his critics to kick rocks in a debut win over the Raiders, the Packers rose from the dead to knock off Dallas, the Rams season likely ended with Cooper Kupp's ankle injury in a loss to Arizona, and the Commanders ended the Eagles' undefeated season.
iheart.com
Don't Buy Derek Carr's 'Crying' in Theatrical Interview After Raiders Loss
Jason Smith: “I listed to this and listened to this a few times and I’m just saying to myself— am I really buying that? It sounded so forced. That’s not how you talk after a game when you have time to compose yourself and you walk out and speak to the media after. I feel like this was put on because he knows he’s going to get traded after this year, because you can’t go 4-13 and spend $30 million on a quarterback. Or he wanted you to know that he cares, and don’t blame me, it’s not my fault, and I like being a Raider. This whole thing seems so forced. I’m not buying that this was genuine. It was a bit of theatre that was put on. All for football reasons— whether it was him wanting to stay, him trying to motivate the team, motivate other guys, ‘let’s not quit on the season’, but it felt more like it was end of game theatre to inspire and get a reaction than it was just a real, raw moment from Derek Carr. This was more like an actor who read his sides before he went into an audition and he’s like ‘okay, what do you want me to do, I’m supposed to be upset because we lost a football game? OK, I got it, I know EXACTLY what to do…’ That’s what I felt like he was doing; he wants to put that image out there, almost like a Russell Wilson ‘I want this to be what people take away from seeing me after.’ I’m not buying that it was a genuine bit of emotion, it was him wanting to get out there that he cares, he wants his image to be that he wants to be a Raider, I don’t want to go anywhere, and I don’t want to get the blame." (Full Segment Above)
