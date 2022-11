POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Women's fencing competed in it's first team competition at the Vassar Dual Meet Sunday, winning five of eight rounds on the day. Sabers Sophie Witek and Natalie Mataiev combined for an overall record of 31-5 for the competition while helping the saber squad go 8-0 on the day. Foil Jenna Jacinto reeled in ten individual victories to help the team to go 2-6 amongst other competition for the category. Epee Natalia Gaberkorn went 21-3 that thrusted the epees to a 6-2 edge.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO