Eno Benjamin’s release spotlights pattern with Arizona Cardinals
For all the conflict and drama, the Arizona Cardinals still have a chance. If they beat the 49ers in Mexico City on Monday Night Football, they have three winnable games in succession. This is their last reprieve. This is the edge of their Kliff. We will also learn much about...
Former Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin claimed by Texans, per report
Former Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin was claimed by the Houston Texans on Tuesday after being waived by the Cardinals on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Benjamin was surprisingly cut the day after the Cardinals’ 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams in which Benjamin logged only...
Hard Knocks recap: Colt McCoy takes the lead, Lecitus Smith takes a step
Episode 2 of HBO’s Hard Knocks In Season: Arizona Cardinals went live Wednesday night, and much like the first, it did not disappoint. It was a jam-packed episode, covering a lot of topics over the course of Week 11. A quick breakdown of the biggest moments from the second...
Hard Knocks with hard rock: McCoy, Beachum and Smith star in episode 2
Week 2 of Hard Knocks In Season following the Cardinals featured not only an Arizona win, but a few background characters on the team stepping into starting roles. And thus, in front of the HBO cameras. Wolf & Luke discuss their main takeaways from the second episode that dropped on...
WR Hollywood Brown designated to return by Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday designated receiver Hollywood Brown to return from a foot injury suffered prior to Week 7. And with that, the pairing of the team’s top offseason acquisition with No. 1 wideout DeAndre Hopkins could come as soon as the team’s Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.
Phoenix Suns, Stephen Curry trade blows in high-scoring 1st half
The Phoenix Suns had three players reach double-digit points in a 72-point offensive barrage over the first 24 minutes against the Warriors at Footprint Center Wednesday night. Golden State’s Stephen Curry, though, kept his squad in the game single-handedly with a masterful 31-point half in which he hit four 3s....
Latinos love football but participation lags at NFL, college level
NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Benjamin Ley-Shipley is like thousands of other teenagers across the United States. He’s a high school football player who loves the game and has hopes of playing at the small college level over the next few years. He’s a running back, defensive back and...
Diamondbacks make 9 moves, designate Stone Garrett for assignment
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced nine transactions on Tuesday, with the two most notable being outfielders Stone Garrett and Jordan Luplow being designated for assignment. In addition to Garrett and Luplow, infielder Sergio Alcantara and pitcher Caleb Smith were also designated for assignment. They make way for four new players on the 40-man roster: infielder Blaze Alexander, outfielder Jorge Barrosa, outfielder Dominic Fletcher and right-handed pitcher Justin Martinez.
Fiesta Bowl names Erik Moses as CEO, executive director
The Fiesta Bowl Organization announced Tuesday that Erik Moses will take over as CEO and executive director. The long-time sports executive will help oversee the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, the parade preceding the New Year’s Six college football game, as well as the Valley’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Moses replaces...
Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen calls bullpen philosophy shift ‘natural change’
Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen acknowledged that the team’s bullpen has struggled for two seasons now. However, the issues in 2022 were highlighted by the fact the team was better and in a better position to win most nights. “In 2021, we were in a tough spot by...
Rams wideout Cooper Kupp placed on injured reserve after ankle surgery
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp will have surgery on his sprained right ankle, sidelining the Super Bowl MVP for at least the next four weeks while placed on injured reserve. Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson will miss the rest of the season because of...
D-backs acquire OF Kyle Lewis from Mariners in exchange for OF/C Cooper Hummel, per reports
The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired outfielder Kyle Lewis from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for outfielder/catcher Cooper Hummel, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Lewis, 27, won the American League Rookie of the Year Award in his first big league campaign in 2020. That season, the outfielder slashed .262/.364/.437 (.801...
Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown trending in right direction with foot injury
TEMPE — Through 10 weeks of the season, we have yet to see the pairing of DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown line up together. Brown, who landed on the roster following a trade on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft and joined the team just before Hopkins’ six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, held down the fort in a big way in place of the All-Pro. In his first six games as a Cardinal, Brown rattled off 485 yards and three touchdowns on 43 catches.
49ers-Cardinals injury report: DeAndre Hopkins has hamstring issue
The Arizona Cardinals’ injury report for a crucial Week 11 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers included a hamstring issue popping up for star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins that kept him out of practice on Thursday. In addition, No. 1 cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. didn’t participate because of a...
Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul ruled out for showdown vs. Warriors
Chris Paul was again listed as questionable the morning of his Phoenix Suns’ home matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, according to the NBA’s official injury report. He will not suit up due to a heel injury, according to the team. Backup guard Landry Shamet also...
