On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.

OWLS HEAD, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO