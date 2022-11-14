Read full article on original website
You Could Be the Proud Owner of the Only Friendly’s in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maine only has one Friendly's restaurant in the state, and there could be some changes coming soon to the South Portland location. I remember the days...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
nationalfisherman.com
A death in the family
On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Sustainability group pulls Maine’s lobster certification over whales
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An international nonprofit organization that sets sustainability standards for commercial fishing management has suspended a certification it awarded Maine’s lobster industry over concerns about harm to whales. Representatives for Marine Stewardship Council, which is based in London, said Wednesday that the suspension of the...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Longroad Energy starts construction on Maine’s largest solar project
Renewable energy developer Longroad Energy has financed and commenced construction of the Three Corners Solar project in Kennebec County, Maine. The approximately $200 million project has been in development for five years, and upon completion in late 2023 or early 2024, will be the largest solar project in Maine. “We...
Maine’s Influential & Beloved Politicians
There was once a saying, “As Maine goes, so goes the nation.” That implied that if Maine voted Republican during their September governor’s race, the President would be a Republican, or vice versa.
York, Maine, Named One of the Best Places to Travel to in the World in 2023
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A town in southern Maine got quite the recognition from a popular website recently. The town of York was named one of the 50 best places...
Contractor must reopen Free Street by Nov. 23, City of Portland says
PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland told the contractor handling ongoing construction on Free Street that the road must be reopened by close of business on Nov. 23, according to officials. Jessica Grondin is the director of communications for the City of Portland. In an email on Wednesday,...
