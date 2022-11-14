ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
A death in the family

On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Longroad Energy starts construction on Maine’s largest solar project

Renewable energy developer Longroad Energy has financed and commenced construction of the Three Corners Solar project in Kennebec County, Maine. The approximately $200 million project has been in development for five years, and upon completion in late 2023 or early 2024, will be the largest solar project in Maine. “We...
Augusta, ME
ABOUT

92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.

