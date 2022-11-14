Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Should Target 3 Avalanche Players in Toews Trade
In a recent piece for The Athletic , NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the Colorado Avalanche are an “obvious suitor” when it comes to a potential Jonathan Toews blockbuster (from ‘LeBrun: Potential NHL trade candidates (O’Reilly? Horvat?) and deadline buyers emerging early’, The Athletic , 11/10/22). He noted that he believes Avalanche general manager (GM) Chris MacFarland will try to find a second-line center to replace offseason departure Nazem Kadri. Toews certainly could work well in this role, and this is especially true if he stays hot. The 34-year-old is showing signs of his former self, as he has an impressive seven goals and 10 points in his first 14 games.
NHL
LA Kings @ Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch
Kings and Oilers meet for the first time since last year's playoffs. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Rogers Place (Edmonton, Alberta) Watch: TNT. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Oilers: 9 - 7 - 0 (18 pts) Kings:...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Neighbours, Alexandrov, Injuries, & More
The St. Louis Blues finally got back in the win column last week. After a brutal start to the season, things are looking up a bit. Their record is still near the bottom of the standings, but they are figuring out how to end this rut. No one expected the...
NHL
Ten Wins | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein runs it back and takes you through every game of the current 10-game win streak. Ten games, ten wins, ten takeaways. The Devils are turning heads around the league as they continue to put together an impressive run of 10-straight victories (going for 11 on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs) and they've done it while facing different forms of adversity, and winning in different ways.
lastwordonsports.com
Phil Esposito: Legendary Boston Bruins Sniper
Over the rich history of the Boston Bruins, the franchise has become synonymous with many legendary players. One of these players includes Phil Esposito. Esposito enjoyed the best years of his career playing with the Black and Gold. During the Bruins glory years with the greatest defenceman of all time, Bobby Orr, Esposito was a perennial leader in NHL scoring, setting records along the way.
NHL
LA Kings @ Calgary Flames: How to Watch
The Kings begin a four-game divisional road trip in Calgary. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Calgary Flames:. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome (Calgary, Alberta) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Flames: 6 - 6 - 2...
NHL
Goal of the Season? Reinhart bats flying puck into back of the net
Check out the most sensational scores from around the NHL in 2022-23 Sam Reinhart uses incredible skill to bat the puck in with a backhander for a power-play goal that makes it 2-0 in the 2nd period. 00:46 •. Sam Reinhart showed off his baseball skills against the Washington Capitals...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Sabres visit Senators, seek to end six-game skid
Toews eyes 500-assist mark for Blackhawks; Kings play at Oilers in playoff rematch. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Wednesday. Sabres need to restart with better start.
NHL
Rosen's mom accurately predicts son's goal at Blues game
Defenseman opens scoring against Blackhawks after video. Calle Rosen's mother knows best. The St. Louis Blues defenseman's mom, Marie, successfully predicted her son would score first in a video posted by the team on Twitter before its game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. Rosen opened the scoring with a...
NHL
Devils coach talks 10-game winning streak on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Ruff cites team building, puck management behind third-longest run in franchise history. The New Jersey Devils have won 10 games in a row, and coach Lindy Ruff said he thinks the strong start to the season is a sign of building on a lot of the tough times over the previous two seasons.
NHL
On Campus: Ford, Lee among 10 undrafted players on NHL scouts' radar
Providence College forward plays all situations, Denver defenseman had important role on NCAA championship team. NHL teams won't start signing NCAA free agents until the end of the college season months from now, but it's not too soon to look at some of the players in the running for contracts.
NHL
Super 16: Devils rise to No. 2; Kings, Flames join rankings
The New Jersey Devils haven't lost since Oct. 24. Four days later, when the Super 16 power rankings were released for that week, the Devils didn't receive a voting point. They have won 10 straight games and are No. 2 in the Super 16 power rankings. They debuted at No. 6 two weeks ago, got to No. 4 last week and are suddenly a notch below the top-ranked Boston Bruins, the only team in the Eastern Conference with more wins (14) and points (28) than the Devils (13 and 26).
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Kings
Get minute-by-minute updates as the Oilers take on the Kings for the first time since last season's Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Edmonton Oilers rematch the Los Angeles Kings for the first time since last season's first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs when they open a two-game homestand at Rogers Place on Wednesday night.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Devils visit Canadiens seeking 10th consecutive win
Stars forward Robertson can extend point streak to nine games; Flyers, Blue Jackets at pivotal points. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from nine games Tuesday. Runnin' with the Devils.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Parayko 'wait and see' for Blues at Blackhawks
Swayman activated by Bruins; Murray back for Maple Leafs. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. St. Louis Blues. Colton Parayko was not on the ice with the St. Louis Blues for the morning skate because...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Have 3 Good Options if Head Coach Boudreau is Fired
It appears it’s not a matter of if, but when head coach Bruce Boudreau is fired. This after a monster season in 2021-22 that saw the Vancouver Canucks go 32-15-10 with him behind the bench following a slow 8-15-2 start under Travis Green. But that was then and this is now, and the Canucks are struggling to keep their heads above water in 2022-23 with the same coach that fans lovingly chanted “Bruce there it is!” after every goal/win last season.
NHL
Varlamov makes 36 saves, Islanders hold off Senators
OTTAWA -- Semyon Varlamov made 36 saves for the New York Islanders in a 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday. "I thought he was terrific," New York coach Lane Lambert said. "I thought he played an outstanding game. We've been getting solid goaltending out of both goalies. [Varlamov] was outstanding tonight."
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES PRACTICE
Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action of Wednesday's practice at Amalie Arena. FLAMES (7-6-2) @ LIGHTNING (9-6-1) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. 2021-22 Season Series: 1-1-0 SAY WHAT: 'STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION'. What was said...
NHL
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: New York Rangers at Seattle
Discipline and defense will be key as Rangers come to Seattle. The Rangers are in the midst of an accelerated rebuild that included going to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. They have scoring threats in both their forward group and on the blue line and, while goaltending has taken a dip compared to last year, it's still very good.
NHL
Prospecting: Winning and Scoring Ways
Many Kraken prospects are off to strong starts, including 2022 picks Jani Nyman, Ty Nelson and Kyle Jackson. Plus, AHL affiliate Coachella Valley is 'En Fuego'. Some of the Kraken front office and amateur scouting staff attended the 2022 U18 Five Nations tournament in Plymouth, MI, last week, evaluating potential draft choices next summer. It's a chance to evaluate top players from five countries - USA, Czechia, Sweden, Finland and Switzerland, compete against some of the best prospects from each country.
