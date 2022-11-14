Read full article on original website
kjzz.org
Arizona voters reject Prop. 309, an effort to enact stricter voter ID law
Arizona voters who overwhelmingly cast their ballots by mail have rejected a measure that would have required them to add more information to the simple signature and date they now put on the back of the return envelope. Proposition 309 also would have eliminated the ability of registered voters who...
kjzz.org
AZ Republicans, still in control of the Legislature, now dealing with Democratic governor
Republicans here and around the country had a disappointing midterm election, losing the biggest statewide races as the party leaned to the right and nominated extreme candidates. But the Arizona GOP did manage to hold onto control of both houses of our state Legislature — by thin margins. Democrats...
KTAR.com
Arizona attorney general battle going down to wire as count winds down
PHOENIX – The race for Arizona attorney general was nearly even Thursday as the final few thousand votes were being counted. Democrat Kris Mayes’ lead over Republican Abe Hamadeh shrank to 236 votes after 11 counties released small batches of results by 7 p.m., according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office website.
Gov.-elect Hobbs says she'll call special session on day 1 to repeal Civil War-era abortion ban
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs plans to call a special session after she takes office to repeal the state's 158-year-old, near-total ban on abortion. "On day one, I will call a special session to repeal the state's pre-Roe ban," Hobbs told 12News Wednesday, in her first televised interview since the governor's race was called for her Monday night.
MSNBC
Arizona’s anti-immigrant fervor is finally being doused
In 2006, more than 70% of Arizona voters helped pass a ballot measure that denied state benefits to undocumented immigrants. That mean-spirited ban included a stipulation that undocumented students could not receive an in-state tuition discount or state-sponsored scholarships to the state’s public universities as their documented counterparts could.
kjzz.org
Arizona election update: Close races, likely recounts, ousted judges
It’s been more than a week since Arizonans went to the polls and some races are still too close to call. That includes two big statewide races for superintendent of public instruction and attorney general, which is separated by only 771 votes at last count. Under a new state...
kjzz.org
Advocates say Hobbs win is a victory for abortion rights
The future of abortion access in Arizona is still uncertain, but abortion rights advocates are celebrating Democrat Katie Hobbs’ election to the governor’s office as a victory for their cause. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona president and CEO Brittany Fonteno believes abortion rights were a crucial factor bringing...
KTAR.com
Arizona attorney general race nearly even as remaining votes dwindle
PHOENIX – The race for Arizona attorney general was nearly a dead heat as the number of uncounted votes dwindled statewide. Democrat Kris Mayes was clinging to a lead of 1,547 votes after two counties reported about 3,700 ballots Wednesday evening, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office website.
MSNBC
We must push back against authoritarians, says Arizona's secretary of state-elect
Arizona's Democratic Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes joins Morning Joe to discuss the outcome of the midterm elections.Nov. 17, 2022.
fox10phoenix.com
'Unmitigated disaster': Prominent Arizona Republican calls for changes within the party
PHOENIX - In the recent midterm election, a "Red Wave" that some predict will overtake Arizona failed to materialize, with Democratic candidates, including Sen. Mark Kelly and outgoing Secretary of State Katie Hobbs projected to defeat their Trump-endorsed opponents, Blake Masters (in the Senate Race) and Kari Lake (in the governor's race).
fox10phoenix.com
Ballot Curing in Arizona: What is it, and why you need to act now if you're affected
PHOENIX - It's been a week since the 2022 Midterm Elections, and while many race projections have been made by major media organizations, there are still ballots left to be counted, and for some people, they will need to fix some issues on their ballot before the ballot will be counted.
kjzz.org
Arizona set aside marijuana revenue for justice reinvestment programs. But millions remain unspent
Picture a large rectangular machine roughly the size of a toll booth that looks like it came straight from Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. Only the contraption is run by technicians instead of Oompa Loompas, and it makes joints instead of candy. The sound of it running is heard throughout...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Kathy Hoffman concedes to Republican Tom Horne in race to lead Arizona schools
PHOENIX - Democrat and incumbent Kathy Hoffman has conceded in the race for Superintendent of Public Instruction against Republican Tom Horne. Hoffman released the following statement on Nov. 17:. "After a hard-fought race, we came up short. I want to thank my supporters, volunteers, and staff who stood by me...
Rule change opens new path for ‘constitutional sheriff’ group to train Arizona law enforcement
In 2021, the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association submitted a proposal to Arizona’s top law enforcement-certifying agency to train officers in “American ideals and the principles of Liberty upon which the USA was founded.”. But the seemingly innocuous curriculum objective obscured the anti-government views of the so-called...
arizonasuntimes.com
Legal Action Threatened Against Arizona in Response to General Election Issues
While speaking on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon’s WarRoom, Catherine Engelbrecht and Greg Phillips of True the Vote said they plan on fighting the results of the Arizona 2022 general election. “Now is the time to fight. It’s not wait until the end of 2023 into the...
kjzz.org
Adrian Fontes says Arizona voter education will be key to combating misinformation
A bipartisan group of former, current and newly elected secretaries of state, including Arizona’s Adrian Fontes, are celebrating their victories over election-denying Republican candidates across the country. Fontes said Monday that voter education will be key to his administration’s efforts to combat misinformation and disinformation about elections. "We...
KTAR.com
Arizona Votes: Here are the latest results from the state’s 10 ballot propositions
PHOENIX — Arizonans were asked to consider 10 ballot measures in Tuesday’s general election. The initiatives covered a wide range of subjects, including the voting process itself, taxation, the creation of a new statewide office and debt collection. Here’s a breakdown of Arizona’s ballot measures and how the...
AZFamily
New law expands number of votes that triggers recount in Arizona
As of Monday evening, there is 51 percent of votes against Prop. 469 and 49 percent of votes for it. Democrat Katie Hobbs elected to be next Arizona governor over Kari Lake, AP projects. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hobbs is the first Democrat to be elected governor in Arizona...
oceanstatecurrent.com
Election Integrity in Arizona? WATCH: Dozens of Voters Describe How Ballots NOT Counted
Arizona Republican Voters Describe How Ballots Were Not Counted, Ballots Were Tossed in a Box, and People Were Not Allowed in to Vote. Originally published by: Jim Hoft, 2022-11-13, The Gateway Pundit. On Tuesday morning, The Gateway Pundit reported that when polls opened in Maricopa County at 6 am on...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Says Race for Arizona Is Not over Yet
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released a video Thursday sharing that she is not conceding in the race for governor and will continue to fight for the people of Arizona. “I can promise you one thing, this fight to save our Republic has just begun. I love you, Arizona,...
