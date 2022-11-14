ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KTAR.com

Arizona attorney general battle going down to wire as count winds down

PHOENIX – The race for Arizona attorney general was nearly even Thursday as the final few thousand votes were being counted. Democrat Kris Mayes’ lead over Republican Abe Hamadeh shrank to 236 votes after 11 counties released small batches of results by 7 p.m., according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office website.
MSNBC

Arizona’s anti-immigrant fervor is finally being doused

In 2006, more than 70% of Arizona voters helped pass a ballot measure that denied state benefits to undocumented immigrants. That mean-spirited ban included a stipulation that undocumented students could not receive an in-state tuition discount or state-sponsored scholarships to the state’s public universities as their documented counterparts could.
kjzz.org

Advocates say Hobbs win is a victory for abortion rights

The future of abortion access in Arizona is still uncertain, but abortion rights advocates are celebrating Democrat Katie Hobbs’ election to the governor’s office as a victory for their cause. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona president and CEO Brittany Fonteno believes abortion rights were a crucial factor bringing...
KTAR.com

Arizona attorney general race nearly even as remaining votes dwindle

PHOENIX – The race for Arizona attorney general was nearly a dead heat as the number of uncounted votes dwindled statewide. Democrat Kris Mayes was clinging to a lead of 1,547 votes after two counties reported about 3,700 ballots Wednesday evening, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office website.
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Rule change opens new path for ‘constitutional sheriff’ group to train Arizona law enforcement

In 2021, the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association submitted a proposal to Arizona’s top law enforcement-certifying agency to train officers in “American ideals and the principles of Liberty upon which the USA was founded.”. But the seemingly innocuous curriculum objective obscured the anti-government views of the so-called...
kjzz.org

Adrian Fontes says Arizona voter education will be key to combating misinformation

A bipartisan group of former, current and newly elected secretaries of state, including Arizona’s Adrian Fontes, are celebrating their victories over election-denying Republican candidates across the country. Fontes said Monday that voter education will be key to his administration’s efforts to combat misinformation and disinformation about elections. "We...
AZFamily

New law expands number of votes that triggers recount in Arizona

As of Monday evening, there is 51 percent of votes against Prop. 469 and 49 percent of votes for it. Democrat Katie Hobbs elected to be next Arizona governor over Kari Lake, AP projects. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hobbs is the first Democrat to be elected governor in Arizona...
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Says Race for Arizona Is Not over Yet

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released a video Thursday sharing that she is not conceding in the race for governor and will continue to fight for the people of Arizona. “I can promise you one thing, this fight to save our Republic has just begun. I love you, Arizona,...
