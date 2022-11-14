Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mainstreetmaury.com
Santa Fe hosts College Application Night, "See You at the Pole"
Santa Fe Unit School hosted College Application Night for students in September. The PTSO sponsored a gift card drawing for students in attendance! Columbia State Community College and UT Southern representatives attended to assist students in completing their applications! It was a great night for our college-bound students to be celebrated for their efforts and supported by local colleges. Santa Fe is proud of our students for continuing their education.
mainstreetmaury.com
Collette's ceramics expertise seen in variety of work
The Columbia Arts Council celebrates all the area’s artists, whether their work be visual, theatrical, literary, culinary or other. Among Columbia’s talented assembly of ceramics artists is Abigail Hornaday-Collett, a woman who can be described as enthusiastic, passionate and phenomenally multi-talented. She can restore your old Volvo, weld whatever needs welding, draw a pint of beer or throw a pot, all while herding small children and advocating the arts in Columbia. And she does it all so well that everyone is safe and delighted with what she accomplishes.
mainstreetmaury.com
Columbia Central students show off science skills
The Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) is the world’s largest pre-college science competition. More than 1,800 students from more than 80 countries, regions, and territories compete for $5 million in prizes and scholarships. Central High School’s Ella Jane Brown qualified for ISEF at the Middle TN Science...
mainstreetmaury.com
Miracle League plans December benefit concert
The Miracle League of Columbia has partnered with The Mulehouse for a concert with country music trio Runaway June and songwriter Rory Feek, to be held Wednesday, Dec. 7. The event is sponsored by Concord Title and proceeds will benefit the Miracle League. Runaway June is an American country music...
mainstreetmaury.com
Culleoka spirit spikes at Teacher vs. Students volleyball fundraiser
On Friday, Oct. 14, Culleoka students in grades K-12 gathered in the gymnasium to celebrate the conclusion of this year’s historic Lady Warriors volleyball season. For the past nine seasons, the Lady Warriors pursued postseason play only to fall short. However, this year was different. With hard work and perseverance, the Lady Warriors went on to compete in the region tournament and achieve their goal. Unfortunately the team lost to Sail Creek, which earned first place in the tournament. It was the first time in nine years that the Lady Warrior volleyball team had advanced to postseason play.
mainstreetmaury.com
American Legion post recognizes first responders
The American Legion Post 19 recently hosted a dinner at the Memorial Building honoring Columbia-area first responders. Commander Gene McShane and Adjutant Steve Metheny invited local first responding agencies including the City of Columbia Fire & Rescue, Columbia Police Department and the Maury County Sheriff’s Department. The Legion presented individuals from each organization with a memorable plaque and certificates honoring their dedication to serving their community.
mainstreetmaury.com
Meet Columbia's new Vice Mayor Randy McBroom
Following last week's mid-term elections, which saw incumbent Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder secure a second term, the city now has a new Vice Mayor. Randy McBroom received 5,966 votes, or 62.28% of the vote, defeating Bryant Jackson, who received 3,520 votes, or 36.7%.
mainstreetmaury.com
Columbia recognized for sports tourism's economic impact
Columbia Parks and Recreation has been awarded the title of “2022 Champion of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism” for the Premier Girls Fastpitch Super Select Championship, which was hosted at Ridley Sports Complex during May and June 2022. This is the second year the City of Columbia Parks...
mainstreetmaury.com
Defensive effort helps Rossview girls outlast Columbia Central
It might be a new coaching regime, but Rossview followed a familiar arrangement in its season opener with Columbia Central. The Lady Hawks held the Lady Lions without a field goal over a five-minute stretch and turned a close game into a 53-40 win, giving coach Clay Head the perfect debut Tuesday.
mainstreetmaury.com
Rossview opens early lead in win over Columbia Central
Rossview had an idea it could trust more than a few players to contribute offensively, and it wasn’t disappointed following the season opener with Columbia Central. The Hawks had five players reach double figures and nine players total scored in a high-paced 78-63 win at Rossview Tuesday.
mainstreetmaury.com
Defeats dampen debuts for Mt. Pleasant coaches vs. Eagleville
Mt. Pleasant first-year basketball coaches Paul DuBose and Steve Crowder may not have gotten the preferred results in their debuts Tuesday night, but neither seemed overly interested in the scoreboard. With just two seniors at his disposal, DuBose watched his Lady Tigers battle visiting Eagleville before eventually falling 63-26 in...
mainstreetmaury.com
Spring Hill store offers free photos with Santa
Vintage 615 presents its 11th annual “Free Photos with Santa” event on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in Spring Hill. This family-friendly community event has become one of Spring Hill’s most popular Christmas activities. Bring your own cameras to take your photos with Santa. In addition to Santa, the Spring Hill Spiderman and Sweet Sizzle Farms’ adorable goats will be on hand, providing additional thrills and photo opportunities for the children. The Vintage team has also developed an on-site registration system so once people check in, they do not have to stand in line for hours.
Comments / 0