Where's my Massachusetts tax refund?
BOSTON - The refund rollout is leaving some Massachusetts taxpayers wondering where their checks are, so WBZ-TV reached out to the state for answers.As of late last week, the Department of Revenue had sent out 1.3 million automatic refunds totaling over $1.2 billion from the budget surplus. A majority of those are paper checks instead of direct deposit, so check your mailbox!According to the numbers, the state is less than halfway through the list of people slated to get rebates. They predict everyone will get their money by December 15.About 3 million taxpayers can expect to get back roughly 14% of what they paid in personal income tax for 2021, thanks to an obscure law passed by voters in 1986. The state has created a refund estimator to help taxpayers get an idea of what their rebate will be. A call center at 877-677-9727 is available to answer questions about refunds, but they will not be able to give you exact refund amounts.
