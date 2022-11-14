ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Where's my Massachusetts tax refund?

BOSTON - The refund rollout is leaving some Massachusetts taxpayers wondering where their checks are, so WBZ-TV reached out to the state for answers.As of late last week, the Department of Revenue had sent out 1.3 million automatic refunds totaling over $1.2 billion from the budget surplus. A majority of those are paper checks instead of direct deposit, so check your mailbox!According to the numbers, the state is less than halfway through the list of people slated to get rebates. They predict everyone will get their money by December 15.About 3 million taxpayers can expect to get back roughly 14% of what they paid in personal income tax for 2021, thanks to an obscure law passed by voters in 1986.  The state has created a refund estimator to help taxpayers get an idea of what their rebate will be. A call center at 877-677-9727 is available to answer questions about refunds, but they will not be able to give you exact refund amounts.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: Worcester woman won $1 million from scratch ticket

A woman from Worcester won $1 million when she bought a ticket for the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Melissa Lavin was purchasing a Powerball ticket when she decided to buy the ticket that ultimately won her the $1 million prize, the lottery said. It was the last ticket in the book for the $10 million Bonus Wins game, the lottery added.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

As Mass. sends out tax refunds, many anxious they won’t get one

Massachusetts residents who have yet to receive their tax refunds from the state government are concerned when — and if — they will arrive. Over 85% of about 700 readers who responded to a MassLive survey said they are still waiting for their refunds, even as state officials began doling out nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenues — as required by a controversial tax cap law known as Chapter 62F — at the start of the month. Survey responses were collected Thursday through Monday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dianna Carney

4 Picture Perfect Places the Kardashians Have Visited in Massachusetts

Find the perfect place to snap a picture by visiting where in Massachusetts Kardashians have been!(Photo by cottonbro studio) (MASSACHUSETTS) Looking for a Kardashians-worthy backdrop for your own family holiday card this year? Perhaps you're looking for a new place to take your next IG photo? Here are four places around Massachusetts that members of the Kardashian clan have visited, from a fun family farm to a romantic restaurant perfect for two!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Mass. Winter Weather Advisories Issued Ahead Of Season's First Snow

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of Massachusetts and large swaths of the rest of New England for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Most of Worcester County excluding Worcester itself, the upper Pioneer Valley and the Berkshires are all under...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Here's What to Expect From This Week's Snow Storm

A cold morning turns into a chilly day. There’s less wind, but the sun won’t be around for the duration. Already our storm is marching towards New England. We’ll go overcast before the sun goes down, but the precipitation will hold back until we near midnight. When...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

YMCA Cape Cod pools to reopen about 6 weeks after 7 children hospitalized

Pools at YMCA Cape Cod will reopen more than a month after a HazMat incident sent seven children to the hospital. “I want to emphasize the effort that has gone into updating training, operating, and management procedures for our aquatics and maintenance department,” YMCA Cape Cod President Stacie Peugh said in a statement. “Our staff has been working nonstop since the accident on October 7th to reset our pool operations and update all standard operating procedures. I am thankful to have had such committed people by my side.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy