Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
JL Beers in Moorhead set to permanently close
(Moorhead, MN) -- A popular burger and beer spot in Moorhead is officially closing its doors for good. After previously closing down to gain and train more staff, the JL Beers in Moorhead took to social media Thursday evening to announce those staffing issues have not been resolved, resulting in the location having to close down for good.
valleynewslive.com
Dogleg North Lounge & Indoor Golf opening in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the temperatures continue to dip, a new facility is opening for golf-lovers to enjoy the sport indoors. Dogleg North Lounge & Indoor Golf is opening in December of 2022, according to their website. Dogleg North will be offering indoor golf, food and drinks...
valleynewslive.com
“Dream come true.”: Mi Barrio Dominican food truck upgrading to full kitchen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A well-known Fargo food truck is continuing to spice things up in the metro, but in a bigger way. Mi Barrio Dominican Cuisine has taken over the café inside Fargo’s Big Top Bingo on 25th St. S., and is ready to re-open to the public this Saturday, Nov. 19 to serve up the sunny Caribbean to the snowy Valley.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Car catches fire near West Acres Mall in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is investigating after a car caught fire near West Acres Mall. The fire broke out Wednesday night near 38th Street Southwest and the I-29 exit ramp. No word on the cause or whether there were any injuries. If you have any information on...
gowatertown.net
Man rescued after becoming trapped in North Dakota grain bin
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate, North Dakota northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
valleynewslive.com
Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may be covered in snow now, but just a couple of weeks ago families still had time to spend it at Brunsdale park on 27th Avenue S. before the wintery weather rolled in. Although, parents in the neighborhood, say the community playground, also...
valleynewslive.com
Local retirement center is closing its doors leaving residents searching for new homes
LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nearly two dozen residents of a local retirement center will soon have to move out. Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood is closing its doors, forcing its residents and employees to find new homes and jobs by the end of the year. “They have bingo twice...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
City of Moorhead in negotiations to purchase land for new fire station
(Fargo, ND) -- Plans are moving forward to build a new fire station in the City of Moorhead. "Station 1 is going to stay. We're still working with MNDOT on how that solution is going to be and we're in negotiations for land for Station 3 with developers in the area and those plans are moving forward and we expect some more comprehensive plans when the fire chief selection process is done in the next 30 to 45 days or so when we have a new head of the department on board by the first of January," said Interim Fire Chief Jeff Wallin. He did not say when groundbreaking for the new station might happen.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police lieutenant says department issuing more "quality of life" citations downtown
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo Police lieutenant says the department is writing more citations while dealing with one particular crime category downtown. "For some of the quality of life concerns that we deal with in downtown, the largest one that we see often is possession of alcohol or consuming alcohol in public, open container in public, which is against city ordinance," said Bill Ahlfeldt.
valleynewslive.com
Car slides into Buffalo river near Moorhead
NEAR MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One driver is lucky a slide-off near Moorhead didn’t result in more serious injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says roads were snow covered along I-94 east of Moorhead by the Buffalo river around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. Sgt. Jesse Grabow...
valleynewslive.com
Take or give items at 3 new Mini Food Pantries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A nationwide, grassroots movement of mini food pantries has made its way to the area. The YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties just announced the locations for what they call a ‘crowdsourced solution’ to immediate and local needs. The mini food pantries...
wdayradionow.com
Exclusive: Former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams speaks for first time since stroke
(Moorhead, MN) -- For the first time since she suffered a stroke nearly two months ago, a former Moorhead Mayor is talking about the experience and her road to recovery. Del Rae Williams talked with WDAY Midday in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with News Director Kyle Cornell to talk about the process of recovering from the stroke, which she noted came out of nowhere.
kvrr.com
Dakota Medical Foundation receives $10 million from MacKenzie Scott
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Among the recipients of the latest round of donations from MacKenzie Scott is Dakota Medical Foundation in Fargo. The foundation has received $10 million from Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The gift is included in the latest round of 300 charitable contributions by Scott over the past several months, that total $2 billion.
Golf Digest
Watch an intense ice storm wreak havoc on a Fargo driving range
If you've ever seen the classic movie "Fargo," you probably associate freezing conditions with that part of the country. There are the icy roads. Icy ponds. Icy parking lots. William H. Macy's character losing his shit using an ice scraper on his car. Point is, there's a lot of ice (as well as blood), and, well, the videos you're about to see aren't going to change your perception.
wdayradionow.com
This Is How They Do "IT " - Minnkota Recycling
Join host Kevin Flynn as he dives into the nitty gritty of industries and learns from the experts what it takes to do “it”. In this episode Kevin goes for a ride to learn about the ins and outs of Recycling In Fargo North Dakota from staff at Minnkota Recycling. Sponsored by @Kost materials.
kfgo.com
Woman sentenced for seriously injuring Valley City nursing home resident
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO/NEWSDAKOTA) – A woman found guilty of Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment in September for causing serious injury to a resident at a nursing home she worked at has been sentenced to a year and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
concordiacollege.edu
IN THE NEWS: Concordia Professor Works to Clear Misconceptions about ADHD
Reprinted with permission from Forum Communications and author Danielle Teigen. Years ago when Jane Indergaard’s son was in second grade, she and her husband began noticing some behavioral and academic issues, but they weren’t sure what to do. His teacher suggested he be tested for Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
valleynewslive.com
Update: Medical helicopter requested for rollover crash near Erskine, MN
NEAR ERSKINE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash near Erskine, MN that prompted a medical helicopter call. Around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the airlift was called because of the rollover along Hwy. 59 in Polk County. The crash report says a minivan was...
KFYR-TV
Crews trying to restore power in southeast North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are out and about in the southeast corner of North Dakota, trying to restore power to homes after the winter storm this week. The Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative announced Saturday that more than 400 customers are still without power in counties like Dickey, Ransom, Richland and Sargent.
valleynewslive.com
Video of car ignoring bus stop arms prompts safety reminder
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It all happened so fast; One second a Wahpeton mother was waving goodbye to her daughters on the school bus, the next a car whizzed by as they ignored bus #9’s flashing stop arm. “That guy was going at least 45 miles an...
Comments / 1