TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
livingetc.com
Amazon Music is now free to Prime members, but there's a catch – and it'll change how you listen with Alexa
Looking for something to listen to on your stylish new smart speaker or soundbar? It's good news for Amazon Prime members this month as the full Amazon Music streaming library is now free to customers. Amazon has announced that it has increased the number of songs available to Prime members from two-million to 100 million - with no extra cost. Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of ad-free tracks and the top podcasts in the updated Amazon Music app, giving Spotify, Tidal and other well-know music streaming services a run for their money. The list includes shows such as the +44 Podcast, British Scandal and Even the Rich, as well as Amazon Exclusives such as Three Little Words, Built to Thrive and the popular Mr Ballen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stores.
Amazon Adds New Content and Features for Prime Members
Amazon has expanded the amount of music, podcasts and features available on Amazon Music at no additional cost to Prime subscribers. The number of songs available to Prime members on Amazon Music has been boosted from 2 million to 100 million. The songs can be streamed ad-free, the company said Tuesday (Nov. 1) in a press release.
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
PC Magazine
Walmart Black Friday Ad Scan: Check Out the Best Early Deals
Walmart just dropped its Black Friday ad. Here's what you can score as part of the retailer's Deals for Days sale, which starts Nov. 7 and features discounts on TVs, speakers, PCs, and more. The holidays are just around the corner, and you know what that means: Black Friday deals....
Build a home studio on a budget with early Black Friday Amazon audio deals
Amanda ReedThese discounted microphones, monitors, and interfaces will turn that spare room into an audio ideation station.
Hurry! Ring Video Doorbell Pro just hit lowest price ever before Black Friday
If you’re looking for a great deal on one of the best video doorbells, look no further than this Ring Video Doorbell Pro price.
TVGuide.com
Black Friday 2022: Amazon Echo Buds are on Sale For Up To Nearly 45 Percent Off — Starting at $70
Want an audio upgrade? Amazon's early Black Friday sale on their very own premium wireless earbuds. Sounds like a good deal to us!. Right now, the Echo Buds (second generation) are on sale starting at $70. There are deep discounts on two pairs; one with a standard charging case ($70, was $120) and another with a wireless charging case ($90, was $140).
ZDNet
Which Roku is right for you? The top players and TV options compared
The glossy black Roku box has been a popular staple in many homes since it first debuted in 2008, and it only continues to grow in popularity as it continues to evolve. Roku allows access to all of your favorite channels and video streaming services without the need for a pricey cable contract. With a single purchase of a Roku player, you have access to more than 500,000 movies and TV shows through different providers.
Philips Hue’s Black Friday sale is on. Here are the best smart home buys
The annual Hue Black Friday deals have arrived early this year. Here are the best discounts on Philips Hue smart lights
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a Roku streaming device for $30, plus shop Walmart's best Black Friday deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This is the best time to buy a Roku. The Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device is $50 off during...
TVGuide.com
Black Friday 2022: Save Up To Nearly 60 Percent on Apple AirPods & Beats Headphones
There are so many good Black Friday deals on headphones from Apple and Beats by Dre — starting at $18. For Black Friday, there are lots of Apple AirPods and Beats headphones that are in stock for cheap. Whether you want a new Apple AirPods charging case or the...
Engadget
Xbox controllers are up to 35 percent off for Black Friday
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're gifting...
ZDNet
Black Friday tablet deals: Top early sales on iPad, Fire tablets, and more
Black Friday is of course the biggest shopping time of the year. Gone are the days of waiting in the cold outside of store fronts to get the best deals, now you can get discounts on anything online. And, you can even save ahead of time with early Black Friday deals going on right now.
makeuseof.com
Black Friday Deal: Google Pixel Watch Gets Its First Discount, Pixel Earbuds Go on Sale
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you want to get some new Google gear, the Pixel smartwatch and the Pixel Buds are also on sale on Amazon. Ahead of Black Friday, we're seeing some great discounts for all our favorite gear from the tech giant.
US News and World Report
Amazon beats out other retailers by $30 with $90 AirPods for Black Friday
There’s no denying that the Apple AirPods are the dominant wireless Bluetooth earphones out there. In 2022 Apple claimed 35% of the market, according to Statista’s Global Consumer Survey. That’s huge given that they are not the cheapest Bluetooth headphones you can find. But leading up to Black Friday Amazon is cutting the price by $30 and offering the second-generation Apple AirPods for $89.99 with free shipping.
TVGuide.com
Black Friday 2022: Best Kitchen Deals Across The Web — Save on KitchenAid, Le Creuset, Nespresso, Cuisinart, & More
It might be unconventional, but Black Friday means deals on everything from across the web -- including just about everything for the kitchen too. We rounded up the best deals on all sorts of kitchen gear like small and major appliances and cookware from top brands, such as KitchenAid, Vitamix, Le Creuset, and more.
Phone Arena
These noise-cancelling Sony wireless headphones are impressively affordable this Black Friday... season
While Sony has been leading the wireless audio industry for many years now, arguably dominating our list of the best high-end Bluetooth headphones around, the WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 are not exactly easy to swallow for anyone even at their seemingly official Black Friday 2022 prices. But that's where the (even...
denver7.com
You can get a 40-inch Roku Smart TV for only $98 at Walmart
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If a smart TV for less than $100 would put a...
Apple Insider
Hulu set to hike prices for Hulu + Live TV bundle in December
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Hulu has begun sending out emails informing customers that they will soon be paying more for its popular Hulu + Live TV bundle. "The price of Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No...
