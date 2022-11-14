MANSFIELD -- The Richland Academy of the Arts will present its seventh annual production of The Nutcracker Ballet Dec. 2-3 at Shelby High School. The Nutcracker tells the story of a little girl named Clara, who is given a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve. She encounters the frightful Mouse King before embarking on a magical journey through the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets where she is entertained with many kinds of dances.

SHELBY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO