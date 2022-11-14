Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Mikle Curtis
Mikle Curtis, 76, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at his home on Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was born in Carter County, Kentucky on December 15, 1945 to Lula (Mullins) Wilson. To plant a tree in memory of Mikle Curtis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
4-H recognizes achievements at honor program
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County 4-H program held its annual 4-H Honor Program on Sunday, Nov. 13. Recognition was given to 4-H members, adult volunteers and "friends" of the Richland County 4-H program. The top 4-H member honors were given to Member-of-the- Year recipients: Carson Abbott, Hailey Eldridge, Cadence Fairchild and Micah Miller (Shelby).
Lloyd Eugene Mullet
Lloyd Eugene Mullet of Mansfield passed away Monday evening, November 14, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community at the age of 88. To plant a tree in memory of Lloyd Mullet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Lex's Depperschmidt, Ontario's Weaver selected to All-Ohio first team
MANSFIELD — Lexington’s Alex Depperschmidt and Ontario’s Gage Weaver reinforced what north central Ohio soccer fans already knew. They are two of the best in the state.
Joanne Helen McGrew
Joanne Helen McGrew, 72, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Arbors of Mifflin. She was born in Germany to the late Harry and Pauline (Burkhart) Finefrock. Joanne was a 1968 graduate of Malabar High School. She obtained her Associates Degree in Accounting at North Central...
Rudolph John Bauer
Rudolph John Bauer, 96, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 13, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Rudolph Bauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Head-on fatal crash closes North Main Street in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- A head-on fatal crash late Thursday afternoon led to a diesel fuel spill that closed North Main Street, according to the Mansfield Police Department. The identities of the drivers involved in the crash were not released Thursday evening, according to Capt. Chad Brubaker.
Help Richland County law enforcement agencies Cram the Cruiser
MANSFIELD – Local law enforcement agencies are partnering this weekend to help support the community and fill local food banks. Agencies will be at several locations throughout Richland County for a “Cram the Cruiser” event. Law enforcement officers will be set up outside nearby grocery stores to...
Back-To-Back: Mansfield Senior's Mekhi Bradley repeats as NW district Defensive Player of Year
MANSFIELD — He was the heartbeat of north central Ohio’s best defense and for the second year in a row, Mansfield Senior’s Mekhi Bradley is the Northwest District’s Division III Defensive Player of the Year. A physical 6-foot, 240-pound linebacker, Bradley was one of three Tygers...
Savannah-Crestview Lions Club announced 'Race for Hunger' raffle
SAVANNAH -- The Savannah-Crestview Lions Club has announced a "Race For Hunger" raffle for $20 per ticket. The winning raffle ticket drawn will receive two tickets to the 2023 Indianapolis 500 race, along with a parking pass on 16th Street, right across from the Speedway.
Alicia Marie Auck
Alicia M. (Pitzen) Auck, age 41, resident of Shelby, died Friday, November 11, 2022. Born May 6, 1981, in Bucyrus to Jacob Pitzen and Linda (Gregory) Richman, she has been a Shelby resident for the past few years. To plant a tree in memory of Alicia Auck as a living...
James H. Howard
James H. Howard, age 88, of Shelby, met his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022. He passed peacefully at his home with his wife, Margaret, at his side. To plant a tree in memory of James Howard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Mansfield orders demolition of West Park shopping center's main building
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has placed demolition orders on the crumbing L-shaped shopping strip at 1157 Park Ave. West. The building makes up most of the retail space at the West Park Shopping Center. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...
Student Services Team Presents to MOESC Board of Governors, Maintenance Recognized
MANSFIELD — During the November 16th meeting of the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Board of Governors, Jennifer Crum, Student Services Director, led a presentation. The presentation, titled "Our Mission, Leading Change, and Refining Services for Mid-Ohio," was led with Related and Behavior Services team leaders Michelle Patrick, Assistant Student Services Director; Sarah Mace, OT Lead; Johanna Gilland, SLP Lead; Joanna Greenwalt, Psychologist Lead; Shannon Landin, PT Lead; and Michaela Hermes, Behavior Lead.
End of Watch: Mansfield City Council lauds Denise, retiring police K-9
MANSFIELD — The honored guest announced her arrival Tuesday night even before she came into Mansfield City Council chambers.
Richland County's tourism economy bounces back
MANSFIELD – As the nation’s travel industry continues to recover, tourism in Richland County rebounded faster than expected and is having a greater economic impact than in much of the region. According to the latest economic impact figures for travel spending in Richland County (see methodology below), total...
Richland Academy dancers set to light up the holidays with The Nutcracker Ballet
MANSFIELD -- The Richland Academy of the Arts will present its seventh annual production of The Nutcracker Ballet Dec. 2-3 at Shelby High School. The Nutcracker tells the story of a little girl named Clara, who is given a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve. She encounters the frightful Mouse King before embarking on a magical journey through the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets where she is entertained with many kinds of dances.
16 horses, other animals in 'pretty bad' shape being rescued from Ashland County farm
ASHLAND — The Humane Society of the United States and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office led a rescue of around 16 horses and other animals from a farm off County Road 1475 on Wednesday. Kirsten Peek, a public information officer with the Humane Society, said the horses’ condition...
Over 70 businesses offering prizes to shoppers on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26 with Christmas Caroling and letters to Santa as a new addition
MANSFIELD — Richland County area businesses will once again be participating in the Small Business Saturday Prize Program organized by the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development and their partners. The event highlights locally-owned small businesses and will feature two simple ways for shoppers to win prizes.
Downtown Improvement Advisory Board recommends funds for linear park design
MANSFIELD — The Downtown Improvement Advisory Board on Thursday recommended Mansfield spend up to $15,250 to help fund the conceptual design of a proposed downtown linear park. That would cover half the estimated cost of the work to be done by Edge, a Columbus-based planning, landscape architecture and urban...
