Much of Turner McCall open after fatal wreck involving tanker truck

The cab of the tanker truck involved in a fatal wreck Monday morning on Turner McCall Boulevard was completely destroyed by fire. David Crowder

At least one lane of Turner McCall remained blocked until late in the afternoon Monday after a fatal wreck involving a tanker truck and an SUV.

The wreck occurred around 10 a.m. on Turner McCall Boulevard between Cooper Drive and East Eighth Street.

According to the Georgia State Patrol:

The SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the truck head-on. The tanker, hauling corn syrup, caught fire after the crash, sending up a massive plume of smoke. The fire was extinguished prior to it reaching the trailer. The driver of the SUV was killed. The truck driver was not injured.

Polk County Coroner Norman Smith identified the driver of the SUV as 70-year-old Rebecca Madden.

A utility pole was damaged during the wreck, which also brought utility lines down into the roadway. Power in portions of East Rome was out for approximately an hour following the wreck, impacting traffic signals in the area.

State troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Division officers responded to the scene to assist with the investigation and traffic control. The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team also responded to investigate the crash at the request of the Rome Police Department.