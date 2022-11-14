Read full article on original website
'Only a Psychopath Can Write That Tweet': Binance CEO CZ on SBF
Speaking at an event with economic think tank the Milken Institute in the UAE, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao called former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried a “psychopath” for alluding in a tweet that Zhao was his “sparring partner” amid FTX’s catastrophic collapse. The FTX liquidity crisis...
Former Enron Liquidator Finds 'Complete Absence of Trustworthy Financial Information' at FTX
FTX’s new chief executive has blasted his predecessor in scathing documents filed as part of the exchange’s bankruptcy proceedings. Enron's liquidator has some choice words for the FTX collapse. John J. Ray III, who was appointed after FTX filed for bankruptcy last week, said he had “never” seen...
FTX Lawsuit Takes Aim at Larry David, Tom Brady for Promoting Crypto Exchange
Sam Bankman-Fried is facing a class action lawsuit from FTX investors alleging the firm’s yield-bearing crypto accounts broke Florida laws. A group of investors filed a class action lawsuit against the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, as well as several celebrities, alleging they were part of a “fraudulent scheme” designed “to take advantage of unsophisticated investors from across the country.”
'God Mode': SBF’s Alameda Had 'Secret Exemptions' on FTX, New CEO Alleges
Alameda Research played outside of liquidation rules on FTX, John J. Ray III claims in a new bankruptcy filing. Alameda Research allegedly had “secret exemptions” from liquidation protocols on FTX, new FTX CEO John J. Ray III alleges. FTX and Alameda—both founded by Sam Bankman-Fried—filed for Chapter 11...
CZ Says Sam Bankman-Fried Was ‘Badmouthing’ Binance in DC—But They Weren’t in a ‘Battle’
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has continued to clarify his stance on Sam Bankman-Fried, as the disgraced FTX founder continues to ramble on Twitter. Following FTX’s collapse and allegations of fraud and mishandling customer funds, Zhao told CNBC Thursday that he was “never against” the now-disgraced SBF, whose $26 billion-dollar net worth has since plummeted to zero.
UK Lawmakers Don’t Buy Binance’s Evidence on FTX Collapse
The UK’s Parliamentary Treasury Committee asked Binance for internal correspondence. It received a load of news articles instead. U.K. lawmakers today said Binance’s submitted evidence on the collapse of FTX wasn’t sufficient. The U.K.’s Parliamentary Treasury Committee asked crypto exchange Binance for internal correspondence on the collapse...
FTX Bankruptcy Jurisdiction Fight: Bahamas Regulators Now Confirm They Directed SBF to Move Assets
An FTX filing says the embattled ex-CEO moved assets after declaring bankruptcy, giving the island nation an edge. At least some of the millions of dollars in FTX customer funds mysteriously moved off the exchange last week were moved at the direction of regulators in the Bahamas. That assertion was made in a new filing by the embattled company, and confirmed late on Thursday by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas itself.
Janet Yellen: FTX Meltdown Shows Need for 'More Effective Oversight' of Crypto
The Treasury Secretary reiterated concerns that trouble in the crypto market could eventually "raise broader financial stability concerns." Secretary Treasury Janet Yellen added her voice to the growing chorus of Washington leaders demanding action in the wake of crypto exchange FTX’s collapse last week, saying on Wednesday that the meltdown has demonstrated “the need for more effective oversight of cryptocurrency markets.”
Solana NFT Protocol Metaplex Announces Layoffs in Wake of FTX Collapse
While it had no financial exposure to the fallen exchange, Metaplex appears to be suffering from reputational damage spreading to Solana. Solana NFT protocol maker Metaplex announced on Thursday that it has undergone a company-wide round of layoffs, as the contagion induced by crypto exchange FTX’s collapse last week continues to spread across the Web3 ecosystem.
Voyager 'Shocked, Disgruntled, Dismayed' by FTX Bankruptcy as Crypto Lender Searches for Another Buyer
Voyager Digital’s legal team said it’s “shocked, disgruntled, dismayed” at having to reopen the bidding process for its distressed assets following FTX’s bankruptcy during a hearing yesterday. The Voyager Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors announced last week that it had reopened the bidding process, saying...
Crypto Lender SALT Halts Withdrawals After FTX Collapse
SALT is the latest crypto company caught up in fhe contagion sparked by the fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire. Crypto lending platform SALT said it is halting withdrawals today, the latest firm to do so amid the FTX-sparked contagion sweeping across the cryptocurrency landscape. "The collapse of FTX has impacted...
Crypto Cold Wallets in Ledger, Trezor Sales Moon After FTX Collapse
Firms offering consumers the ability to self-custody their crypto, like Ledger and Trezor, have seen an uptick in sales after FTX went bust. Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are not the only businesses doing well after the seismic collapse of crypto exchange FTX last week. Hardware wallet manufacturers Ledger and Trezor both...
Avalanche Founder Says Company Has ‘Very Little Exposure’ to FTX
The Ava Labs founder said that the real damage from FTX was in propping up the price of tokens to borrow against them. While the crypto world continues to navigate the fallout from the collapse of FTX, Ava Labs says it dodged the bullet. "We had very little exposure, and...
FTX Catastrophe Likely Triggered By Terra Collapse: Nansen
$4 billion in FTT tracked from Alameda to FTX aligns with reports of a loan—using customers funds—from the exchange to the trading desk. Blockchain analytics firm Nansen says that there was never a clear delineation between FTX and Alameda Research, and that FTX's strategy for keeping Alameda afloat started to come apart around the time TerraUSD collapsed.
U.S. Banks Launch a Digital Dollar Blockchain Pilot
Mainstream financial institutions are working with the Federal Reserve to test a digital currency platform. While the crypto market is shaken to its core by the failure of FTX, traditional financial institutions are taking a step into the world of digital currency. A group of banking institutions—including HBSC, Mastercard, and...
Circle Reveals FTX Exposure, Says USDC Conversions on Binance Have Hurt Projections
USDC issuer Circle cited FTX's collapse and Binance auto-conversions of USDC to BUSD for "materially lower" projections in an SEC filing. The collapse of FTX and automatic conversions of USD Coin on Binance will cause Circle’s performance to be “materially lower” than the projections it made in February, the company said in a new regulatory filing.
Senator Warren Demands Details on FTX’s Books, 'Officials Responsible'
Warren, in a letter to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, requested internal company documents to help explain the crypto exchange’s eyebrow-raising practices. Senator Elizabeth Warren has escalated her criticisms of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, calling on the defunct company’s leadership to provide key financial documents that would shed light on the company’s practices.
What the Genesis Loan Suspension Teaches Us About Crypto Lending
Genesis Global Trading, one of the largest crypto lenders and institutions, announced on November 16 that they would "temporarily suspend redemptions and new loan originations in the lending business." Genesis Global Trading, one of the largest crypto lenders and institutions, announced November 16 that they would "temporarily suspend redemptions and...
Liquid Global Halts Withdrawals as FTX Contagion Continues
FTX-owned cryptocurrency exchange Liquid Global has announced the suspension of all fiat and crypto withdrawals. Cryptocurrency exchange Liquid Global today said it is halting all withdrawals—both fiat and crypto—from the platform. “Fiat and crypto withdrawals have been suspended on Liquid Global in compliance with the requirements of voluntary...
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Weighs in on Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX ‘Fraud’
Buterin agreed that the embattled CEO’s embrace of “effective altruism” contributed to FTX’s downfall. As a co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin is one of the most prominent voices in crypto. He took to Twitter early Tuesday morning to urge his audience not to write off everything FTX’s departing CEO Sam Bankman-Fried did as a part of “the fraud.”
