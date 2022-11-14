ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maize n Brew

Takeaways from Michigan’s ugly loss to Arizona State

After blowing out Pittsburgh Wednesday evening, Michigan was on the receiving end of a blowout, getting beat badly by the Arizona State Sun Devils, 87-62. Here are some takeaways from the loss. Wow, that first half was UGLY. Arizona State punched Michigan in the mouth to start this one, and...
TEMPE, AZ
Maize n Brew

Three Michigan players to watch against Illinois

What once looked like a Big Ten Championship preview, the matchup between Michigan and Illinois this weekend lost its luster with the Illini dropping their last two games and probably eliminating themselves from the title race. Even though they may not be as formidable as once thought, this is still...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Maize n Brew

Michigan blown out by Arizona State in Legends Classic final

Very rarely does a team stay undefeated forever. For the Michigan Wolverines though, they may have liked their first loss to have looked a lot different. In the championship game of the Legends Classic, the Wolverines let themselves get behind in rapid fashion and never could scratch back into it, ultimately losing to Arizona State Sun Devils 87-62.
TEMPE, AZ
Maize n Brew

Michigan hockey prepares for showdown with No. 2 Minnesota

Have you had trouble sleeping with the looming No. 2 vs. No. 3 colossal clash happening in Columbus in nine days? Allow me to offer you an appetizer of sorts happening tonight and tomorrow on the ice as the No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines (9-3) welcome the No. 2 ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) to Yost Arena for a battle of early season superiority.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Key Matchups: Illinois will test a slipping Michigan receiving core this weekend

What once looked like a collision course toward a heavyweight battle late in November has become a little less dramatic as the Illinois Fighting Illini have dropped two straight ahead of a trip to Ann Arbor. The Michigan Wolverines have held up their end of the bargain so far, but this is no longer likely to be a preview of the Big Ten Championship Game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan’s defense is elite, but here’s where they look to improve

Michigan’s defense has been downright impressive all season long. In nearly every defensive metric the Wolverines defense is near the top. While Michigan’s stats are eye-popping on defense, there are still things to improve upon. “It’s every little detail,” defensive coordinator Jesse Minter told the media on Wednesday....
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Defensive back targets set visits to Michigan

The visitor’s list for the Nebraska game was not filled with very many impact prospects, as it became clear the Michigan Wolverines staff is pushing the upcoming Illinois game as the event they want their top targets at. They are growing the list of expected visitors as the week...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

How Michigan’s 2022 opponents did in Week 11

This week in college was especially chaotic in the Big Ten West. A couple weeks ago, it looked like Illinois had the West locked up. Now, not so much. The Illini have lost back-to-back games and find themselves in a four-way tie for first place. Illinois has to travel to Michigan next week, too, where the Illini are big underdogs.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan remains No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff (CFP) committee released the latest installment of their rankings for the 2022 season on Tuesday night. There was only one major change at the top this week, with previous No. 6 Oregon falling out of the top 10 following their 37-34 home loss to Washington. The...
