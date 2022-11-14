Read full article on original website
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Two Wisconsin commits visiting Michigan this weekend
The Michigan Wolverines have had quite the rough time recruiting defensive backs in the 2023 class. With zero commits and the early signing period a month away, time is ticking for Jim Harbaugh and company to turn it around. We will get to that on today’s recruiting roundup, but first...
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s ugly loss to Arizona State
After blowing out Pittsburgh Wednesday evening, Michigan was on the receiving end of a blowout, getting beat badly by the Arizona State Sun Devils, 87-62. Here are some takeaways from the loss. Wow, that first half was UGLY. Arizona State punched Michigan in the mouth to start this one, and...
Maize n Brew
Three Michigan players to watch against Illinois
What once looked like a Big Ten Championship preview, the matchup between Michigan and Illinois this weekend lost its luster with the Illini dropping their last two games and probably eliminating themselves from the title race. Even though they may not be as formidable as once thought, this is still...
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s dominant victory over Pitt in the Legends Classic
The No. 20 Michigan Wolverines took care of business in the first round of the Legends Classic Wednesday night, beating the Panthers 91-60. After getting off to a slow start offensively in that first half, Michigan went on to outscore Pittsburgh, 40-19, to earn the blowout victory. Here are a...
Maize n Brew
Michigan blown out by Arizona State in Legends Classic final
Very rarely does a team stay undefeated forever. For the Michigan Wolverines though, they may have liked their first loss to have looked a lot different. In the championship game of the Legends Classic, the Wolverines let themselves get behind in rapid fashion and never could scratch back into it, ultimately losing to Arizona State Sun Devils 87-62.
Maize n Brew
No. 20 Michigan vs. Pittsburgh Preview: This fall’s tournament is the Legends Classic
Last Friday should be a wake-up call for the Michigan Wolverines after Emoni Bates and Eastern Michigan nearly pulled off the upset in Detroit. The Wolverines showed plenty of rust, especially on defense and at the line, but still pulled out the win to start the season 2-0 before the schedule gets tough.
Maize n Brew
Michigan hockey prepares for showdown with No. 2 Minnesota
Have you had trouble sleeping with the looming No. 2 vs. No. 3 colossal clash happening in Columbus in nine days? Allow me to offer you an appetizer of sorts happening tonight and tomorrow on the ice as the No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines (9-3) welcome the No. 2 ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) to Yost Arena for a battle of early season superiority.
Maize n Brew
Key Matchups: Illinois will test a slipping Michigan receiving core this weekend
What once looked like a collision course toward a heavyweight battle late in November has become a little less dramatic as the Illinois Fighting Illini have dropped two straight ahead of a trip to Ann Arbor. The Michigan Wolverines have held up their end of the bargain so far, but this is no longer likely to be a preview of the Big Ten Championship Game.
Maize n Brew
Illinois vs. Michigan: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more for Week 12
We are five games away from crowning a National Champion and the Michigan Wolverines are still in the hunt. A tough road lies ahead as the maize and blue welcome the Illinois Fighting Illini before heading to Columbus for The Game. Michigan football games are now available to stream on...
Maize n Brew
Michigan’s defense is elite, but here’s where they look to improve
Michigan’s defense has been downright impressive all season long. In nearly every defensive metric the Wolverines defense is near the top. While Michigan’s stats are eye-popping on defense, there are still things to improve upon. “It’s every little detail,” defensive coordinator Jesse Minter told the media on Wednesday....
Maize n Brew
Discussing the 2023 defensive backs scheduled to visit Michigan this weekend
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines currently have zero defensive backs committed to their 2023 class, but perhaps that could...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Defensive back targets set visits to Michigan
The visitor’s list for the Nebraska game was not filled with very many impact prospects, as it became clear the Michigan Wolverines staff is pushing the upcoming Illinois game as the event they want their top targets at. They are growing the list of expected visitors as the week...
Maize n Brew
How Michigan’s 2022 opponents did in Week 11
This week in college was especially chaotic in the Big Ten West. A couple weeks ago, it looked like Illinois had the West locked up. Now, not so much. The Illini have lost back-to-back games and find themselves in a four-way tie for first place. Illinois has to travel to Michigan next week, too, where the Illini are big underdogs.
Maize n Brew
Michigan’s offensive line named a semifinalist for the 2022 Joe Moore Award
There have been some excellent offensive lines in Ann Arbor since Jim Harbaugh has taken over as head coach for the Michigan Wolverines, but none have been as talented or successful as the 2021 and 2022 units. For the second consecutive season, Sherrone Moore’s group has been announced as semifinalists...
Maize n Brew
Michigan remains No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
The College Football Playoff (CFP) committee released the latest installment of their rankings for the 2022 season on Tuesday night. There was only one major change at the top this week, with previous No. 6 Oregon falling out of the top 10 following their 37-34 home loss to Washington. The...
Maize n Brew
Blake Corum nominated for Walter Camp Player of the Year, Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year
Two weeks ago, Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum earned his first postseason award nomination — being named a Maxwell Award semifinalist. On Wednesday, Corum added two more nominations to his ever-growing list, being named to both the Walter Camp Player of the Year and Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year semifinalist lists.
Maize n Brew
JOB ALERT: Maize n Brew is looking for a recruiting contributor and a social media coordinator
Are you a passionate Michigan Wolverines fan who has always wanted to write about/cover the program in some capacity? If so, this may be your chance!. Maize n Brew is seeking two strong candidates to fill the roles of recruiting contributor, and social media coordinator. The recruiting contributor will join...
