ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmotown.com

Pat White Picks Who He Would Make the Next Head Coach of West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, former West Virginia star quarterback Pat White posted a message on his social media account, endorsing current President of the LSU Tiger Athletic Foundation Matt Borman to replace Shane Lyons as the next director of athletics at West Virginia University. We reached out...
MORGANTOWN, WV
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia’s Ultimate Program Changer

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his four seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout is certainly expensive and unfortunate, but keeping him is just not a viable option...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Reveals Uniform for K-State Game

Moments ago, the WVU Football team revealed their uniform for their matchup against Kansas State this Saturday. The Mountaineers will be wearing gold helmets, blue jerseys, and blue pants. West Virginia and Kansas State kickoff at 2 p.m. The game is set to broadcast on ESPN+.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

There’s a 0% Chance that Neal Brown Returns Next Season

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Morgantown, West Virginia – Look, nothing is 100% certain, particularly in college athletics, but the odds of Neal Brown returning as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers next season are very, very low. When West Virginia University forced former director of athletics...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Pat White Submits His Pick for WVU’s Next Athletic Director

Pat White, a legend in his own right in Morgantown, is very vocal when it comes to WVU Athletics. With the firing of athletic director Shane Lyons, White hasn’t been shy to chime in with his opinion on the matter. Earlier today, White even shared his choice of replacement...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Odds to be West Virginia’s Head Coach Next Season

Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to Shane Lyons being “forced to resign”, Neal Brown’s job status as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers was described by ESPN‘s Pete Thamel as “in flux.” Now, after Lyons’ dismissal, Brown’s seat went from being very hot to scorching!
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Texas A&M and West Virginia Deal for Jimbo Fisher?

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University will soon be on the search for a new head coach after Neal Brown is inevitably fired following the team’s final two games of the season. At Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher is going through his worst season of his 13 years as a head coach, and the fanbase there desperately wants to fire him.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia school up for auction

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
LOST CREEK, WV
voiceofmotown.com

ESPN FPI Heavily Favors Kansas State Over WVU

Tomorrow, the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) hosts #19 Kansas State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) in their home finale. The game kicks off at 2 p.m. and will broadcast on ESPN+. West Virginia is in need of a win in order to keep their bowl hopes alive. While...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown’s Decision to Not Name Starter

During his weekly press conference today, Neal Brown did not name a starting quarterback for WVU’s matchup against Kansas State on Saturday. Following a bad start by J.T. Daniels, backup Garrett Greene entered the game last weekend and led the Mountaineers to a 23-20 win over Oklahoma. With this...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Despite Slow Start, West Virginia Basketball Dominates

Morgantown, West Virginia – WVU had a slow start in the first half, trailing Morehead State for much of the first half, but they got it done, winning 75-57 in Morgantown. West Virginia started the game with 5 early turnovers but only committed 10 when the game came to a close.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Pat McAfee to Coach Texas Basketball Team Tonight?

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University alum Pat McAfee appears to be somehow involved with the Texas Longhorns basketball team. In a just-released video on social media, McAfee said the following: “Let’s Go Texas! Honored to coach this team. Tonight we find out what we are. Where we are. And who we are.”
AUSTIN, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Why Tony Gibson Would Be the Perfect Fit at WVU

With Neal Brown’s days in Morgantown likely numbered following the firing of Shane Lyons, many are speculating who the next head coach of the Mountaineers will be. While names like Hugh Freeze and Jimbo Fisher would carry a lot of weight with them, there is one man who deserves recognition, but isn’t getting much of it.
MORGANTOWN, WV
ehspress.org

Elkins High School goes on Thanksgiving Break

Every year around the holiday of Thanksgiving, students at Elkins HIgh School are given a week off to celebrate. Some people may have family come to town, some may spend their days hunting, and some may be working during their time off. Even though not everyone celebrates Thanksgiving, most everyone enjoys their break off from school.
ELKINS, WV
WTOV 9

I-70 Bridges Project in its home stretch

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After a long 3 years, the I-70 Bridges Project is in its home stretch and traffic is starting to flow. The westbound onramp to the Fort Henry Bridge is now open after several months of being closed down, eliminating its detours and traffic in Wheeling.
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy