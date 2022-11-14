Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofmotown.com
Pat White Picks Who He Would Make the Next Head Coach of West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, former West Virginia star quarterback Pat White posted a message on his social media account, endorsing current President of the LSU Tiger Athletic Foundation Matt Borman to replace Shane Lyons as the next director of athletics at West Virginia University. We reached out...
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia’s Ultimate Program Changer
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his four seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout is certainly expensive and unfortunate, but keeping him is just not a viable option...
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Reveals Uniform for K-State Game
Moments ago, the WVU Football team revealed their uniform for their matchup against Kansas State this Saturday. The Mountaineers will be wearing gold helmets, blue jerseys, and blue pants. West Virginia and Kansas State kickoff at 2 p.m. The game is set to broadcast on ESPN+.
voiceofmotown.com
There’s a 0% Chance that Neal Brown Returns Next Season
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Morgantown, West Virginia – Look, nothing is 100% certain, particularly in college athletics, but the odds of Neal Brown returning as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers next season are very, very low. When West Virginia University forced former director of athletics...
voiceofmotown.com
Pat White Submits His Pick for WVU’s Next Athletic Director
Pat White, a legend in his own right in Morgantown, is very vocal when it comes to WVU Athletics. With the firing of athletic director Shane Lyons, White hasn’t been shy to chime in with his opinion on the matter. Earlier today, White even shared his choice of replacement...
voiceofmotown.com
Brown and Huggins Make Top Basketball and Football Head Coaching Duos List
(Image from The Weirton Daily Times) Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, Twitter sports phenomena Big Game Boomer released his newest poll ranking the “Top 50 Head Basketball/Football Coaching Duos.” In this poll, he has WVU’s duo of Bob Huggins and Neal Brown ranked 49th. So...
voiceofmotown.com
Odds to be West Virginia’s Head Coach Next Season
Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to Shane Lyons being “forced to resign”, Neal Brown’s job status as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers was described by ESPN‘s Pete Thamel as “in flux.” Now, after Lyons’ dismissal, Brown’s seat went from being very hot to scorching!
voiceofmotown.com
Texas A&M and West Virginia Deal for Jimbo Fisher?
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University will soon be on the search for a new head coach after Neal Brown is inevitably fired following the team’s final two games of the season. At Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher is going through his worst season of his 13 years as a head coach, and the fanbase there desperately wants to fire him.
West Virginia school up for auction
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
voiceofmotown.com
ESPN FPI Heavily Favors Kansas State Over WVU
Tomorrow, the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) hosts #19 Kansas State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) in their home finale. The game kicks off at 2 p.m. and will broadcast on ESPN+. West Virginia is in need of a win in order to keep their bowl hopes alive. While...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Decision to Not Name Starter
During his weekly press conference today, Neal Brown did not name a starting quarterback for WVU’s matchup against Kansas State on Saturday. Following a bad start by J.T. Daniels, backup Garrett Greene entered the game last weekend and led the Mountaineers to a 23-20 win over Oklahoma. With this...
voiceofmotown.com
Despite Slow Start, West Virginia Basketball Dominates
Morgantown, West Virginia – WVU had a slow start in the first half, trailing Morehead State for much of the first half, but they got it done, winning 75-57 in Morgantown. West Virginia started the game with 5 early turnovers but only committed 10 when the game came to a close.
voiceofmotown.com
Pat McAfee to Coach Texas Basketball Team Tonight?
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University alum Pat McAfee appears to be somehow involved with the Texas Longhorns basketball team. In a just-released video on social media, McAfee said the following: “Let’s Go Texas! Honored to coach this team. Tonight we find out what we are. Where we are. And who we are.”
voiceofmotown.com
Why Tony Gibson Would Be the Perfect Fit at WVU
With Neal Brown’s days in Morgantown likely numbered following the firing of Shane Lyons, many are speculating who the next head coach of the Mountaineers will be. While names like Hugh Freeze and Jimbo Fisher would carry a lot of weight with them, there is one man who deserves recognition, but isn’t getting much of it.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU F Patrick Suemnick Dressed, Warming Up Before Morehead State Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — About 75 minutes before West Virginia and Morehead State tip-off, WVU F Patrick Suemnick was warming up before the game. Suemnick has missed the first two games of the season due to a preseason knee injury. If Suemnick is ready to go, he’ll make his debut...
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Man, Dentist for 35 Years, Veteran in Several Active Deployments, Frank J. Lopez, Passes
On July 27th, 2022, Frank J. Lopez, while very healthy, happy and endlessly loved, was next in line to answer God’s call and leave this earthly place. He now soars the heavens experiencing his forever home of peace as God’s humble servant. Born and raised in Clarksburg, West...
ehspress.org
Elkins High School goes on Thanksgiving Break
Every year around the holiday of Thanksgiving, students at Elkins HIgh School are given a week off to celebrate. Some people may have family come to town, some may spend their days hunting, and some may be working during their time off. Even though not everyone celebrates Thanksgiving, most everyone enjoys their break off from school.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Dentist, Business Owner Dr. Robert Martino Makes Two Sizable Gifts to WVU School of Dentistry
The demands of dental school were tough for West Virginia University School of Dentistry alumnus Dr. Robert Martino. Stress and anxiety led him to doubt whether he had what it takes to complete his education and succeed in oral healthcare. “I wish I would’ve had someone to put their arm...
WTOV 9
I-70 Bridges Project in its home stretch
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After a long 3 years, the I-70 Bridges Project is in its home stretch and traffic is starting to flow. The westbound onramp to the Fort Henry Bridge is now open after several months of being closed down, eliminating its detours and traffic in Wheeling.
Comments / 0