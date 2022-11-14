Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Les Schwab wants to replace homes at Moran Ave and Dell RangeOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Two Dell Range businesses are now open!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
3 Great Burger Places in WyomingAlina AndrasWyoming State
Runza is not coming--FNBO Bank, instead.OptopolisCheyenne, WY
B&N plans to open in permanent locationOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Related
Longtime Holiday Lights in Loveland Going Dark Due to ‘Humbug’ Reason
For over thirty years, Lovelanders and visitors to town have enjoyed the holiday lights that get put up on the south side of Lake Loveland, and in downtown at Foote Lagoon. Those lights won't be up for 2022, and the future of them seems, questionable. Things are going to look...
Calling All Dickens Fans In Laramie… This One’s For You
If you're looking for something fun, festive, and fancy for the Holidays, you're in it for a fun evening!. The Eppson Center for Seniors cordially invites you to "Dinner with Dickens" on Saturday, December 10, 2022. The Eppson center will be transformed into the Dickens Mansion and Mr. & Mrs. Charles Dickens will host the dining event of the season.
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD captures piglet running through downtown area
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department had an unusual call for a rogue piglet in downtown Cheyenne on Thursday, Nov. 17. According to a post on Facebook, CPD Officer Lohnes was traveling on 19th Street when a citizen reported to him that a baby pig was running around in the area.
Here’s How Eating Nachos Navidad Gives Back to Wyoming Communities
As winter rolls into Wyoming (or - you know - blows its way into Wyoming), I start looking forward to the sights, sounds and smells of the holidays. And here in my family, one of the things I look forward to most is the return of the Nachos Navidad at Taco Johns. I mean - it's practically a holiday institution. So, I was already super pumped for the return of those cheerful holiday nachos, but I just found out that when I chow down on the delicious dish, I'm also donating to local charities.
travelawaits.com
This Wyoming Town Promises Old West Holiday Fun The Entire Family Will Love
A little-known festive secret in Wyoming is about to transform into a Western Winter Wonderland. Downtown Cheyenne, known as the North WEST Pole, is home to the Old West Holiday, an under-the-radar destination for winter travelers. Santa’s home may be up north, but this is his old ranching homestead. On November 20, this home to annual holiday traditions kicks off the season with something for everyone.
You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne
There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
Pass The Jam. The Lincoln To Host Taylor Scott’s Turkey Jam Black Friday
Ah, Thanksgiving. The time of the year that we all sit around with loved ones(or forced loved ones) and enjoy a great meal, some football and probably a fight or two about politics. We also can't forget about the drunk uncle, either(wait, am I the drunk uncle now?). It's an American tradition.
Awesome Video Of Skiing In Wyoming’s Backcountry Is Wicked
Wyoming winter doesn't officially begin until December 21st, but the snow is starting to pile up across the state. With snow comes all the fun winter activities, like snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowboarding and downhill skiing. Found a video of YouTuber Dylan Daniels in Wyoming's backcountry, tackling some fresh, untouched...
kunc.org
Favorite Fort Collins restaurant is at the center of property dispute
One of Fort Collins’ oldest Mexican restaurants closed last Spring, and its new owner wants to sell the property to a fast food chain that plans to knock the building down. But now the Perez family, who ran the restaurant for decades, is fighting to preserve the building and its history.
A Winter Lights Festival Is Coming To Laramie
It wouldn't be a complete Holiday season without a light festival, wouldn't it? Calling all children, families, and especially the hopeless romantics, this is your time to shine. Wait, no, I mean to be SHINED ON. The Tough Guys Holiday Lights will be hosting a free walking tour of lights...
Douglas Budget
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
When Is The Railspur Opening On Cheyenne’s West Edge?
This has been a long time coming. At least, it's as long as the first of this year when the state awarded Cheyenne a new liquor license that many potential and current business owners were clamoring over. I mean, I don't have to beat the dead horse with this one, but we kind of have an archaic liquor law that limits the amount that is given out to businesses.
oilcity.news
Eastbound I-90 still closed from Buffalo to Sheridan; black ice on I-80 with snow falling in SE Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While some closures that were in place this morning have been lifted along Interstate 90, eastbound I-90 remains closed as of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In southeast Wyoming, snow is falling in some areas along I-80 and black ice advisories...
capcity.news
Despite approval, Cheyenne City Council debates impact of allowing open containers for downtown holiday events
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Open containers will be allowed for downtown shopping and the Christmas Parade on Nov. 25 and 26, for the Dec. 3 Santa 0.5K, and the New Year’s Eve celebration within the Downtown Development District boundaries following City Council action Monday, but the allowances do not come with unanimous support.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Once In A Lifetime’: Wyoming Hunter Recounts Rare Mountain Goat Get
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Physical fitness, good marksmanship and grizzly country savvy are all important on a hunt for Rocky Mountain goats, Guy Litt of Laramie said. But patience is probably the most important element of all – if you’re lucky enough to get a...
capcity.news
Cheyenne annexes 1,283 acres for High Plains Business Park
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the unanimous support of its City Council, the City of Cheyenne annexed 1,283 acres of land between Clear Creek Parkway and South Greeley Highway, south of College Drive, for the development of the High Plains Business Park. The city’s Public Services Committee recommended the approval...
shortgo.co
Fatal Crash East of Cheyenne, Wyoming
November 15, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 375 on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, Wyoming. At 4:19 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Peterbilt Conventional commercial truck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 and collided head-on with a westbound 2015...
YOU’RE INVITED: To This First Annual Gratitude Banquet in Laramie
The Laramie Range Ford Family is excited to invite you to their first annual Gratitude Banquet for local first responders! As a heartfelt thank you for serving our little community year-round, they would like to serve our first responders, military personnel, medical personnel & their families on the evening of November 16th!
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents to have snow, negative temperatures
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents could be facing snow later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 16, will have a 20% chance of snow before 9 a.m., with the remainder of the day being mostly sunny with a high of 35. Winds will be in the northwest at 20–25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. There will be a 60% chance of snow after 2 a.m., with possible snow accumulations of less than half an inch. It will be mostly cloudy with a low of 13 and northwest winds at 10–15 mph.
capcity.news
Cheyenne makes interference with emergency calls, calling 911 without an emergency a misdemeanor
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It will now be a misdemeanor offense in Cheyenne for someone to interfere with another person’s attempt to call 911 or for other emergency services. It will also be a misdemeanor to call 911 when there’s no emergency situation. On Monday, the Cheyenne City...
Y95 Country
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
836K+
Views
ABOUT
Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y95country.com/
Comments / 0