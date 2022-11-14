Whenever I make a decision, whether a life-changing or ordinary one, I say a prayer and hope that it's heard. After all, things work out in weird ways—and when we are open to serendipity, we are more likely to experience it. No matter if I'm sending out a job application, taking a test, or joining a raffle, I know in my heart that if something is for me, then it will come to me. If not, then I can move on to other things. And either way, I keep my faith in the idea of a divine or universal plan: If I do what I need to do, things will unfold in accordance with that greater plan. That is the philosophy of the Filipino phrase, “Bahala na!”

