Read full article on original website
Related
5 Signs in Adulthood That You’re a Child of a Narcissistic Parent, and How To Heal, According to Psychologists
You might be able to identify a narcissistic friend, colleague, or partner—perhaps by their constant show of self-importance or sole focus on themselves. The signs that you grew up with a narcissistic parent, though, may not be as obvious. After all, a parent is naturally in a disciplinary role, and it can be easy to confuse the kind of brash criticism that flows from narcissism for typical parental feedback. Not to mention, the outsize role of a parent in conditioning a child's perception of "normal." But pinpointing the signs that you may have grown up with a narcissistic parent can help you better understand why you act the way you do, have self-compassion, and form more secure relationships going forward.
psychologytoday.com
How to Deal With Anger in Relationships
Getting mad and punishing people for not loving you enough or in the right way never gets you the love you want. Many common strategies for reducing anger do not actually work. Learning to engage in perspective-taking is the best way to reduce anger and aggression and communicate in a...
Relationship expert shares 10 questions you should be able to answer about your partner
A relationship expert has revealed the 10 questions you should be able to answer about your partner in a healthy relationship. You can see what they are here:. Lauren Consul, 34, has shared a list of 10 things you know about your significant other - ranging from the smaller things - such as how they like their eggs cooked - to the bigger ones - like what their biggest stresses in life are.
psychologytoday.com
Why Relationships Fail
Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
Understanding Your Partner’s Communication Style Is Key To Strengthening Your Relationship—Here’s Where To Start
Whether you’ve been with your partner for three weeks, three months, or three years, communication is crucial when it comes to fostering and maintaining a healthy relationship. However, it is entirely possible (and fairly common) for partners to communicate very differently, says marriage and family therapist Becky Stuempfig, LMFT. Differing communication styles in relationships can sometimes make things a bit challenging—but it's not necessarily a relationship red flag. (Cue a big sigh of relief!)
Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
I’m an etiquette expert – 9 things classy women never do & you’re probably guilty of the phone mistake
SOPHISTICATED ladies never put their elbows on the table, but even if you have manners, you're likely making common etiquette mistakes, an etiquette expert has revealed. According to the pros, there are a number of bad habits you can ditch today to seem more elegant, including toning down your handshakes and finding a new place for your phone.
Hospice nurse shares 'most comforting' fact about death which people don't realise
The subject of death is never much fun, but hospice nurse Julie McFadden is trying to make the topic a little less taboo with her informative TikTok videos. In one of her recent posts, the 39-year-old speaks about a phenomenon known as ‘visioning’ — something she describes as ‘a normal part of death and dying’.
Having my parents and sister here for Christmas will ruin it. How do I tell them?
My parents and sister always want to have Christmas with us, because my husband and I have small children and apparently Christmas is “rubbish” with no kids (maybe I should charge an entrance fee … ). But my husband says, bluntly, they just ruin it. My husband...
How ‘Bahala Na,’ the Filipino Spiritual Practice of Letting Go, Helps Me Embrace Uncertainty
Whenever I make a decision, whether a life-changing or ordinary one, I say a prayer and hope that it's heard. After all, things work out in weird ways—and when we are open to serendipity, we are more likely to experience it. No matter if I'm sending out a job application, taking a test, or joining a raffle, I know in my heart that if something is for me, then it will come to me. If not, then I can move on to other things. And either way, I keep my faith in the idea of a divine or universal plan: If I do what I need to do, things will unfold in accordance with that greater plan. That is the philosophy of the Filipino phrase, “Bahala na!”
Healthline
Your Guide to Codependent Relationships and Recovery
One of the hallmarks of a healthy relationship is an equal, mutual give and take between yourself and the other person. When a relationship honors both your needs and the needs of the other person in the relationship — whether that’s your parent, partner, or friend — both of you can thrive.
psychologytoday.com
Coping With Abandonment and the Fear of Abandonment
Feelings of abandonment can be very painful. Expressing anger when feeling abandoned often drives others further away. Healthy coping with feelings of abandonment can occur without pushing others away. Many individuals suffer from feelings of abandonment either during or after intimate relationships. Some people with symptoms of borderline and other...
Why ‘Dry Texting’ Can Kill the Mood So Quickly—And How To Resurrect It, According to Therapists
For all its glorious benefits—convenience, ease, speed—texting is still communication in a vacuum. Sure, any digital chat can get a message from person A to person B, but without the natural elements of body language and facial expression inherent in an IRL convo, or even the tone and candor that you can hear in a phone call, the words of a text can lack key context and nuance. Unless you aim to fill that contextual void with additional language or emojis, it’s easy for a simple texting exchange to feel robotic, inhuman…at the very least, dry.
Opinion: Psychological Tactics Can Disarm A Narcissist
The majority of advice for when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.
4 Ways Your Body Is Telling You That You’re Taking Too Much Melatonin
Melatonin, a.k.a. the sleepy hormone, is produced naturally by the body and—you guessed it—plays a major role in sleep. “The release of natural melatonin in your body is linked to the time of day, but it typically increases when it’s dark and decreases during periods of more light,” says Melissa Rifkin, MS, RDN, CDN.
psychologytoday.com
Why You Don’t Need to “Forgive and Forget” to Move On
Forgiving another person before you feel ready can harm your mental health, hindering your ability to move forward. A person’s inability to forgive indicates that they still need some emotional support with emotionally processing their feelings. Instead of rushing to forgive, we need to build support for our feelings,...
psychologytoday.com
Quagmire: The Joy and Heartache of Relationships
Attachment styles impact relational dynamics more than we realize. The so-called anxious-avoidant trap makes relationships especially challenging. Better self- and other-awareness could help everyone navigate relationships more successfully. Why are healthy, mutually satisfying relationships so difficult to attain and sustain? Wouldn’t it be easier just to live among the plants...
Release Your Expectations — They Ruin Your Relationships
Silhouette Photography of Person Standing on Green Grass in Front of Mountains during Golden HourPhoto by S Migaj. How would life be without friends? We learn the value of friendship during childhood, our teenage years and up into our adult lives.
Opinion: In Healthy Relationship Certains Feelings Should Never Be Tolerated
It had been over a day since I had received a single text from my boyfriend. A group of friends and I were out at the bar and I had reached out asking if he wanted to meet us.Hours passed and multiple texts were ignored although I could see that they had been read.
TODAY.com
Modern play dates are the worst: My 1980s mom had it right
As a kid in the ‘80s, my playdates were spent in wood-paneled basements slurping juice boxes and playing Super Mario Bros. Occasionally a mom would break out some Shrinky-Dinks, but then she’d disappear, and we’d go back to cutting worms in half or sliding down the stairs head-first in a sleeping bag.
Well+Good
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0