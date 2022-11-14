ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Signs in Adulthood That You’re a Child of a Narcissistic Parent, and How To Heal, According to Psychologists

You might be able to identify a narcissistic friend, colleague, or partner—perhaps by their constant show of self-importance or sole focus on themselves. The signs that you grew up with a narcissistic parent, though, may not be as obvious. After all, a parent is naturally in a disciplinary role, and it can be easy to confuse the kind of brash criticism that flows from narcissism for typical parental feedback. Not to mention, the outsize role of a parent in conditioning a child's perception of "normal." But pinpointing the signs that you may have grown up with a narcissistic parent can help you better understand why you act the way you do, have self-compassion, and form more secure relationships going forward.
How to Deal With Anger in Relationships

Getting mad and punishing people for not loving you enough or in the right way never gets you the love you want. Many common strategies for reducing anger do not actually work. Learning to engage in perspective-taking is the best way to reduce anger and aggression and communicate in a...
Relationship expert shares 10 questions you should be able to answer about your partner

A relationship expert has revealed the 10 questions you should be able to answer about your partner in a healthy relationship. You can see what they are here:. Lauren Consul, 34, has shared a list of 10 things you know about your significant other - ranging from the smaller things - such as how they like their eggs cooked - to the bigger ones - like what their biggest stresses in life are.
Why Relationships Fail

Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
Understanding Your Partner’s Communication Style Is Key To Strengthening Your Relationship—Here’s Where To Start

Whether you’ve been with your partner for three weeks, three months, or three years, communication is crucial when it comes to fostering and maintaining a healthy relationship. However, it is entirely possible (and fairly common) for partners to communicate very differently, says marriage and family therapist Becky Stuempfig, LMFT. Differing communication styles in relationships can sometimes make things a bit challenging—but it's not necessarily a relationship red flag. (Cue a big sigh of relief!)
Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships

Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
How ‘Bahala Na,’ the Filipino Spiritual Practice of Letting Go, Helps Me Embrace Uncertainty

Whenever I make a decision, whether a life-changing or ordinary one, I say a prayer and hope that it's heard. After all, things work out in weird ways—and when we are open to serendipity, we are more likely to experience it. No matter if I'm sending out a job application, taking a test, or joining a raffle, I know in my heart that if something is for me, then it will come to me. If not, then I can move on to other things. And either way, I keep my faith in the idea of a divine or universal plan: If I do what I need to do, things will unfold in accordance with that greater plan. That is the philosophy of the Filipino phrase, “Bahala na!”
Your Guide to Codependent Relationships and Recovery

One of the hallmarks of a healthy relationship is an equal, mutual give and take between yourself and the other person. When a relationship honors both your needs and the needs of the other person in the relationship — whether that’s your parent, partner, or friend — both of you can thrive.
Coping With Abandonment and the Fear of Abandonment

Feelings of abandonment can be very painful. Expressing anger when feeling abandoned often drives others further away. Healthy coping with feelings of abandonment can occur without pushing others away. Many individuals suffer from feelings of abandonment either during or after intimate relationships. Some people with symptoms of borderline and other...
Why ‘Dry Texting’ Can Kill the Mood So Quickly—And How To Resurrect It, According to Therapists

For all its glorious benefits—convenience, ease, speed—texting is still communication in a vacuum. Sure, any digital chat can get a message from person A to person B, but without the natural elements of body language and facial expression inherent in an IRL convo, or even the tone and candor that you can hear in a phone call, the words of a text can lack key context and nuance. Unless you aim to fill that contextual void with additional language or emojis, it’s easy for a simple texting exchange to feel robotic, inhuman…at the very least, dry.
4 Ways Your Body Is Telling You That You’re Taking Too Much Melatonin

Melatonin, a.k.a. the sleepy hormone, is produced naturally by the body and—you guessed it—plays a major role in sleep. “The release of natural melatonin in your body is linked to the time of day, but it typically increases when it’s dark and decreases during periods of more light,” says Melissa Rifkin, MS, RDN, CDN.
Why You Don’t Need to “Forgive and Forget” to Move On

Forgiving another person before you feel ready can harm your mental health, hindering your ability to move forward. A person’s inability to forgive indicates that they still need some emotional support with emotionally processing their feelings. Instead of rushing to forgive, we need to build support for our feelings,...
Quagmire: The Joy and Heartache of Relationships

Attachment styles impact relational dynamics more than we realize. The so-called anxious-avoidant trap makes relationships especially challenging. Better self- and other-awareness could help everyone navigate relationships more successfully. Why are healthy, mutually satisfying relationships so difficult to attain and sustain? Wouldn’t it be easier just to live among the plants...
Modern play dates are the worst: My 1980s mom had it right

As a kid in the ‘80s, my playdates were spent in wood-paneled basements slurping juice boxes and playing Super Mario Bros. Occasionally a mom would break out some Shrinky-Dinks, but then she’d disappear, and we’d go back to cutting worms in half or sliding down the stairs head-first in a sleeping bag.
