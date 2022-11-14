Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny Thursday ahead of overnight cold front
THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine remains through Thursday afternoon, warming temperatures into the lower 50s. THURSDAY NIGHT: Skies will be clear through the evening, then some cloud coverage builds in after midnight. This will come with a cold front, perhaps bringing a few flurries to far northern Arkansas by Friday morning. Otherwise, this front is mostly dry.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold & Grey Friday
TONIGHT: The first part of the night starts off clear, which will be ideal for viewing the Leonid Meteor Shower. North & northwest Arkansas will see more clouds and some very light snow that should not affect travel. Lows drop close to 30°F in Little Rock by sunrise with more clouds by then.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock sees coldest morning since March
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While the first two weeks of November featured well above average, and even record-breaking temperatures, conditions have started to cool down in a hurry. For the last five days temperatures have been around 10°+ below average, and Thursday morning lows were the coldest so far....
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold weather continues
TONIGHT: Little Rock hit 50°F Tuesday afternoon. The average high is 62°F for this time of year. Temperatures drop to freezing in overnight, with much of the state in the upper 20s. Clouds will eventually lessen by sunrise with a light northwesterly wind. WEDNESDAY: It will be sunny,...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: An early look at what to expect Thanksgiving week
around the corner and we are getting a good idea of how the weather will impact your travel in Arkansas and around the country.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Clouds and cold this afternoon; brighter times return tomorrow
The clouds want to be stubborn this afternoon, and so does the cold air. Neither want to budge much. Little Rock will be a little breezy with a high temperature of 48°. Sunnier weather will help us reach the 50s Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, but another cold front Friday will drop those temperatures again.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mostly cloudy, cold and breezy Tuesday
TUESDAY MORNING: Temperatures start out cold, mostly in the 30s. We will warm up some, though we remain cold throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures reach the mid-40s by midday. TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Clouds linger through much of the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest between 10...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Wintry weather Monday night
TONIGHT: Drier air continues to push into central Arkansas as of 9pm Monday night. Highest snowfall totals 2-3″ have been reported in Washington County in northwest Arkansas. There are a few slushy spots reported on roadways farther north, including Jasper, Huntsville & Eureka Springs. All wintry weather should be clearing the state entirely after midnight. Little Rock will be cloudy and cold with low temps dropping to near 34°F near sunrise.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Ready for a cold, wet and snowy night?
Clouds will really fill in this afternoon and temperatures will stay in the 40s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of only 47°. Rain will move into West Arkansas this afternoon and Central Arkansas late this afternoon. As the rain arrives to Central Arkansas, higher elevations in West...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s why tonight’s winter weather advisories look different
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued its first winter weather alerts of the season and this year they look much different.
Weather Blog: Expect the unexpected this winter
Our 2022-23 Winter Outlook is in, and the weather could be crazy as we transverse the next few months across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley!. Folklore is often a popular way to forecast the upcoming winter, and three of the most popular ones include the number of fogs in August, warm/cool average highs during the first week of August, and the woolly worm caterpillars color throughout fall.
Winter weather expected for portions of Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the first time this season across the higher elevations of western and northern Arkansas. This will be in effect until 3AM. The precipitation should be gone from our state shortly after midnight. A cold rain has moved...
Road crews treating roads as winter weather enters the area
ARKANSAS, USA — Road crews treated roads on Monday, Nov. 14, as a system of winter mix came through the area. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says crews spent hours preparing state highways for the weather. Spokesperson Dave Parker expressed that ARDOT's key approach to the weather is to plan and stay ahead.
Arkansas hunter's death brings safety reminder from Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's deer season, and for many, the sport is all in good fun— but it can also be a dangerous game with hazards that can sneak up on hunters. Those hazards include a danger that recently killed a man in Johnson County. According to...
ADH reporting surge in flu cases across Arkansas
Since Oct. 2, 2022, more than 7,000 cases of the flu have been reported in Arkansas. The state is reporting 14 flu-related deaths so far this season.
North Little Rock woman strikes $170,000 Arkansas jackpot on a phone app
One woman from North Little Rock struck it big without even having to leave her house to buy a ticket.
Register with HIP before waterfowl hunting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Duck hunters have been cleaning and painting decoys, scouting property, brushing blinds and cleaning shotguns in anticipation of the opening day of duck season on Nov. 19. Every year a handful of them forget their most important pieces of equipment: a valid hunting license, including federal and state duck stamps and Harvest Information Program registration.
These small Arkansas towns are facing problems after breaking speed trap law
ARKANSAS, USA — As many of us get in our vehicles and go for a drive, whether it be to go on a long commute, a road trip, or wherever it may be— Some people may have found either a city or stretch of open road, where they know to try and slow down in order to avoid a speeding ticket.
Neighbors Completes Signing Class for Arkansas Women’s Basketball
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors has added two more signees for the class of 2023. Junior college guard Carly Keats and Spaniard Cristina Sánchez are the final two in the class to sign, as announced on Wednesday. The 2023 signing class includes five talented signees who will play starting the 2023-24 season.
3 Streets in Arkansas Named After Star Trek Characters -Why?
If you grew up watching Star Trek in the 1960s, then you can appreciate this story about the connection Star Trek has to the state of Arkansas. Did you know there are several streets in West Little Rock named after characters in the long-running series?. And if you are wondering...
