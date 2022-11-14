ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny Thursday ahead of overnight cold front

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine remains through Thursday afternoon, warming temperatures into the lower 50s. THURSDAY NIGHT: Skies will be clear through the evening, then some cloud coverage builds in after midnight. This will come with a cold front, perhaps bringing a few flurries to far northern Arkansas by Friday morning. Otherwise, this front is mostly dry.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold & Grey Friday

TONIGHT: The first part of the night starts off clear, which will be ideal for viewing the Leonid Meteor Shower. North & northwest Arkansas will see more clouds and some very light snow that should not affect travel. Lows drop close to 30°F in Little Rock by sunrise with more clouds by then.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold weather continues

TONIGHT: Little Rock hit 50°F Tuesday afternoon. The average high is 62°F for this time of year. Temperatures drop to freezing in overnight, with much of the state in the upper 20s. Clouds will eventually lessen by sunrise with a light northwesterly wind. WEDNESDAY: It will be sunny,...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mostly cloudy, cold and breezy Tuesday

TUESDAY MORNING: Temperatures start out cold, mostly in the 30s. We will warm up some, though we remain cold throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures reach the mid-40s by midday. TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Clouds linger through much of the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest between 10...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Wintry weather Monday night

TONIGHT: Drier air continues to push into central Arkansas as of 9pm Monday night. Highest snowfall totals 2-3″ have been reported in Washington County in northwest Arkansas. There are a few slushy spots reported on roadways farther north, including Jasper, Huntsville & Eureka Springs. All wintry weather should be clearing the state entirely after midnight. Little Rock will be cloudy and cold with low temps dropping to near 34°F near sunrise.
nwahomepage.com

Weather Blog: Expect the unexpected this winter

Our 2022-23 Winter Outlook is in, and the weather could be crazy as we transverse the next few months across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley!. Folklore is often a popular way to forecast the upcoming winter, and three of the most popular ones include the number of fogs in August, warm/cool average highs during the first week of August, and the woolly worm caterpillars color throughout fall.
Winter weather expected for portions of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the first time this season across the higher elevations of western and northern Arkansas. This will be in effect until 3AM. The precipitation should be gone from our state shortly after midnight. A cold rain has moved...
5NEWS

Road crews treating roads as winter weather enters the area

ARKANSAS, USA — Road crews treated roads on Monday, Nov. 14, as a system of winter mix came through the area. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says crews spent hours preparing state highways for the weather. Spokesperson Dave Parker expressed that ARDOT's key approach to the weather is to plan and stay ahead.
fox16.com

Register with HIP before waterfowl hunting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Duck hunters have been cleaning and painting decoys, scouting property, brushing blinds and cleaning shotguns in anticipation of the opening day of duck season on Nov. 19. Every year a handful of them forget their most important pieces of equipment: a valid hunting license, including federal and state duck stamps and Harvest Information Program registration.
Neighbors Completes Signing Class for Arkansas Women’s Basketball

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors has added two more signees for the class of 2023. Junior college guard Carly Keats and Spaniard Cristina Sánchez are the final two in the class to sign, as announced on Wednesday. The 2023 signing class includes five talented signees who will play starting the 2023-24 season.
