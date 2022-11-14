Read full article on original website
Corn Nation
How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin in Week 12
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-7, 2-5) return to Memorial Stadium for the home season finale Saturday as the Wisconsin Badgers (5-5, 3-4) come to town. The Huskers were all but eliminated from bowl eligibility with a road loss last Saturday at Michigan, but the Badgers will hope to clinch bowl eligibility with a win in Lincoln.
HuskerExtra.com
"It gives you a lot of confidence": Nebraska QB Casey Thompson remains on track to make return
LINCOLN – Another day, another good practice for Casey Thompson as the Nebraska quarterback remains on track to make his return from injury Saturday against Wisconsin. Huskers interim coach Mickey Joseph said Thursday the QB “threw the ball well” again after proclaiming Thompson good to go on his radio show Wednesday night.
DT Jamel Howard de-commits from Wisconsin
Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard has de-committed from Wisconsin. "After lots of long hard thoughts, I have decided to reopen my recruitment," Howard said. "Thank you to the Badger family for everything." He visits Michigan this weekend and with that I have now put in a Crystal Ball pick...
247Sports
Jim Leonhard: 'The longer it takes, the harder it gets to ask people to be patient'
MADISON, Wis. — Jim Leonhard did not shy away from reality Thursday. The clock is ticking, and everyone can hear it getting louder. The Wisconsin Badgers interim head coach has preached patience since he took over for Paul Chryst last month. But with several crucial deadlines looming and plenty of uncertainty in the air, it stands to reason that players, recruits and others around the program have — or will — become impatient.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska fades in second half of 70-50 loss to St. John's
A halftime lead quickly faded for the Nebraska men's basketball team, which lost 70-50 to St. John's on Thursday in Queens, New York. The Huskers led 27-20 at the intermission but were dominated in the second half, which started with a 14-3 run by the Johnnies. “Just a tough game....
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska center Trent Hixson wrapping up six-year career of leadership and growth
LINCOLN — Nebraska center Trent Hixson grew up watching Husker football, dreaming of dawning the Scarlet and Cream some day. Still, he didn’t imagine it becoming reality. And as the Omaha Skutt prospect began looking at colleges, none of them felt quite right. That was until the walk-on...
KETV.com
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: What you need to know for the game, including where to stream, tickets and more
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football is aiming to snap an eight-game losing streak against Wisconsin this Saturday. The Huskers (3-7, 2-5 Big Ten) are hosting the Badgers (5-5, 3-4) at Memorial Stadium — NU hasn't defeated Wisconsin since a 30-27 win in 2012. Here's everything you need to...
saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, former Badger WR, updates transfer recruitment following visit to Minnesota
Markus Allen is looking for a new home. The former Wisconsin Badger recently took a visit to B1G West foe Minnesota. Allen played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in Madison this season with 7 catches for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. His best statistical game came against Illinois State where he had 3 receptions for 34 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 19-yard catch against Northwestern.
HuskerExtra.com
Why did Fred Hoiberg assemble such a brutal schedule during a crucial season?
To quote a former Division I coach, the two most important factors in a college basketball coach’s success are his recruits and his schedule. “But I don’t know which order,” that same coach told The World-Herald last week. Beginning Friday at St. John’s, Nebraska basketball’s schedule turns...
HuskerExtra.com
Trev Alberts says Nebraska's coaching search has made 'very good progress'
Trev Alberts wasn’t ready to make any big coaching announcements Wednesday night. But the Nebraska athletic director said the process of identifying and securing the next leader of the football program continues to go well. Making his monthly appearance on the Huskers Radio Network, Alberts said the search —...
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: Nebraska interim coordinator Bill Busch facing greatest coaching challenge
LINCOLN — This is the life he chose. So Bill Busch knows that in two weeks, he will be job-hunting again, moving again, looking for another horizon on the coaching trail. “When a new staff comes in, it’s usually a whole new staff,” Busch said. “That’s how the business works. That’s what I signed up for.”
Corn Nation
Huskers React Results: Fans will not attend games in 2023 but want an aircraft carrier
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. It is already the home season finale for the Nebraska Cornhuskers this season. The 2022...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: QB prospect visiting Lincoln for final home game
The home stretch for Nebraska football recruiting efforts is here. The light is at the end of the tunnel. The regular season is just a few weeks away and the final home game of the season is just a few days from now. That’s what makes this Senior Day in Lincoln such a weird one. Both for current members of the team, as well as possible future Cornhuskers like quarterback prospect JT Fayard.
HuskerExtra.com
Travis Vokolek talks Wisconsin preparations
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Memorial Stadium. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/.
News Channel Nebraska
NU Notes: Banton Enjoys Career Night
Former Husker Dalano Banton enjoyed career night in Toronto's 115-111 win over Detroit on Monday night. The second-year Raptor enjoyed a career high for the second straight game, finishing with 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting, along with four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. It marked the second straight game he posted a career high in points as he had 14 points in 13 minutes in Toronto's loss to Indiana on Saturday.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football’s Next Head Coach: Weekly Power Rankings - November 15th
This will serve as my weekly power ranking list for who will be the probable next head coach for Nebraska. This list is not who I want to see become the next head coach. This list is who I believe will become the head coach at Nebraska. It will likely...
mountonline.org
After hitting rock bottom, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have won two out of their last contests
After hitting rock bottom, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have won two out of their last four contests. After a tight first half, the Huskers dominated the Hoosiers of Indiana for the remainder of the game. Quarterback Casey Thompson accumulated three total touchdowns, including a clutch fourth-quarter rushing touchdown to give NU a two-score lead. Running back Anthony Grant continued to impress, rushing for a phenomenal 136 yards. But easily the most noteworthy performance was Trey Palmer, collecting eight receptions for 157 yards and a monstrous 71-yard touchdown. The next game started off slow, with Nebraska trailing 13-0 to a mediocre Rutgers squad. Fortunately, thanks to two Casey Thompson passing touchdowns and some sublime defense, the Huskers escaped Piscataway with the win, improving to 3-4. However, Nebraska’s triumphs diminished the next week, falling just short to a solid Purdue team on the road. The game was an absolute shootout, ending with a 43-37 score. Both teams combined for over 1,000 yards of offense, and needless to say, the Blackshirts showed shades of their early-season struggles. However, Trey Palmer put on an absolute show, snagging seven receptions for 237 yards and two touchdowns, along with a 60-yard rush. Trey Palmer’s emergence as a young superstar has been exciting to watch, racking up big play after big play. Unfortunately, this was not the case on October 29, when Nebraska faced off with a ranked Illinois team. They kept it close for the majority of the first half, although Casey Thompson went down with an arm injury. After the injury, the offense was at an absolute standstill, with backup quarterbacks Logan Smothers and Chubba Purdy struggling to get anything going against the number one defense in the country.
wktysports.com
La Crosse’s Bronson Koenig honored Tuesday night by Badgers
While one La Crosse native was playing on the Kohl Center court last night for the Wisconsin Badgers, another was an honorary captain. Bronson Koenig was honored on the court, getting a signed ball from coach Greg Gard. The La Crosse Aquinas graduate guided the Badgers to a pair of...
