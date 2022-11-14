ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

After election marijuana advocates look to next states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they...
MISSOURI STATE
Wheat Scoop: Congratulations to the Kansas winners in the National Wheat Yield Contest

While triple-digit yields may have seemed impossible during this year’s drought, Kansas wheat producers exemplified how the right combination of genetics, management and luck pay off with the winning entries in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest. National and state winners were recently released by the National Wheat Foundation, which has organized the competition for the past seven years.
KANSAS STATE
KDHE reports 26 additional COVID deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,574 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Nov. 9, to Wednesday November 16, for a total of 894,768 cases. The state reported 2,736 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 26 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report...
KANSAS STATE
News from the Oil Patch: Diesel prices near all-time highs

Crude prices are holding steady, despite some ups and downs within a ten dollar trading range. Futures prices jumped two and a half dollars on Friday to settle at $88.96 per barrel in New York. By lunchtime Monday those prices were down two and a half dollars. WTI in New York was trading over $86. London Brent was over $94 per barrel.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Dreaming of snow days

There are two kinds of people in the world: people who hate snow and those of us who love it. If you think I am crazy, consider I grew up in Wisconsin. In my world, snow means picturesque landscapes coated in white, the fun of sledding, tubing, downhill skiing and snowmobile rides, and if you are lucky — a snow day.
PRATT COUNTY, KS
