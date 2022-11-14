COLD: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before daybreak…. Look for sunny cool days and clear cold nights through the weekend. The high today will be in the 46-52 degree range… then expect lows 50s tomorrow and over the weekend. Lows will remain below freezing for most of the state each morning through Monday; mostly between 26 and 32 degrees. These values are a good 10-15 degrees below average for mid to late November in Alabama.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO