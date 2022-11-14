Read full article on original website
Dry Through The Weekend; Sub-Freezing Mornings
COLD: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before daybreak…. Look for sunny cool days and clear cold nights through the weekend. The high today will be in the 46-52 degree range… then expect lows 50s tomorrow and over the weekend. Lows will remain below freezing for most of the state each morning through Monday; mostly between 26 and 32 degrees. These values are a good 10-15 degrees below average for mid to late November in Alabama.
Midday Nowcast: Sunny, but Still Cold
We continue to deal with cold and dry weather across Alabama today. Many spots were in the 20s this morning, and we will see that again tonight. Highs this afternoon under a mainly sunny sky are in the mid and upper 40s. Tomorrow will feature more sun than clouds, and we should see highs in the low 50s.
Another Very Cool Fall Afternoon in Central Alabama
The good news is that skies are continuing to clear across the area from northwest to southeast as we have reached the afternoon hours, but much of the area south of the I-59 corridor remains mostly cloudy. North of that, skies are mostly sunny. Temperatures as of the 12 pm...
Dry Through The Weekend; Temps Stay Below Average
COOL DAYS; COLD NIGHTS: With a mix of sun and clouds today, we project a high in the 51-55 degree range this afternoon, about ten degrees below average for mid-November in Alabama. Tonight will be clear and cold with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s early tomorrow morning. Dry weather...
Sunny Cool Days, Clear Cold Nights
TEMPERATURES REMAIN BELOW AVERAGE: Alabama’s weather will stay dry through the weekend will sunny cool days and clear cold nights. The high tomorrow will be in the upper 40s, followed by low 50s Friday through Sunday. We expect sub-freezing lows over most of the state every morning through Monday of next week… temperatures will drop generally in the 25-32 degree range daily. These values are 10-15 degrees below average for mid-November in Alabama.
Rain Ends From West To East Later Today
RADAR CHECK: As advertised, rain is widespread across Alabama early this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s in most spots. Rain will end across West Alabama later this morning, and the final batch of showers should move out of East Alabama by mid-afternoon. Otherwise, today will be cloudy with cool with a high in the low to mid 50s. The average high for Birmingham on November 15 is 65.
