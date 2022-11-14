ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in custody after 3 UVA football players fatally shot, 2 injured

truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (TCD) -- The suspect accused of fatally shooting three University of Virginia football players and injuring two is in custody.

According to a press conference held by University of Virginia President Jim Ryan, on the night of Sunday, Nov. 13, university police responded to a report of shots fired in a parking garage on Culbreth Road. Upon their arrival, officers reportedly encountered several victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The three deceased victims include Devin Chandler, a third-year student from Huntersville, North Carolina; Lavel Davis Jr., a third-year from Dorchester, South Carolina; and D’Sean Perry, a third-year from Miami, Florida, WDBJ-TV reports. One living victim is reportedly in critical condition while the other is stable.

The identities of the surviving victims were not released.

Ryan said the shooting took place on a bus full of students returning from a field trip. According to NBC News, the field trip was to see a play in Washington, D.C., for a class.

A manhunt was reportedly launched and students were told to shelter in place. Ryan said university police and the Virginia State Police began a search for the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who was previously on the UVA football team in 2018.

On Nov. 14, Jones was reportedly located and taken into custody. According to WDBJ, he faces charges of second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Classes at the university and Charlottesville-area schools were canceled on Monday, Nov. 14.

In a statement, Ryan wrote, "I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia. This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community."

truecrimedaily

