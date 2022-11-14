ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KGW

Oregon affordable health care measure projected to pass

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon measure that would enshrine access to health care in the state constitution is now projected to pass, The Oregonian reported Tuesday. It's one of several races decided along such a slim margin that it remained too close to call for days following the election.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon gun sales skyrocket after voters approve Measure 114

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 this midterm election, which will require permits and firearms training before new gun purchases and ban high-capacity magazines. The Oregon Secretary of State's office said that it will take effect in just over three weeks — on Thursday, December 8.
OREGON STATE
KGW

RSV cases on the rise, and we're not even near the peak

OREGON, USA — Hospitals locally and across the country are now beginning to get overwhelmed by cases of RSV which stands for respiratory syncytial virus. Earlier this week Oregon’s governor declared a state of emergency because the number of people suffering from the respiratory virus is already high. What is really concerning, doctors say we’re not expected to see the peak for another couple of months.
OREGON STATE
KGW

2022 Oregon Beer Showdown: Semifinals, 'The Foamy 4'

PORTLAND, Ore. — The final No. 1 seed in our bracket fell in Round 4 of the 2022 Oregon Beer Showdown. The state's largest craft brewery, 34-year-old Deschutes Brewery in Bend, was brought down by crosstown rival, 14-seed Monkless Belgian Ales, which was named "Mid-Sized Brewpub of the Year" at Denver's Great American Beer Festival in 2020.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon State Parks are fee-free for "Green Friday," the day after Thanksgiving

CORBETT, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we're working off our stuffing now that Oregon State Parks is waiving all day use parking fees on Friday, Nov. 25. With Thanksgiving coming up, don’t just park it on the couch after your turkey day feast. Get outside and burn some of it off! Yes, there will be food, even football, but how about finding somewhere new to explore over the holiday weekend?
OREGON STATE
KGW

Governor-Elect Tina Kotek visits during Portland City Council meeting

PORTLAND, Ore. — Presumptive Oregon Governor-Elect Tina Kotek made an unannounced visit to Portland City Hall Wednesday afternoon, briefly addressing the city council during its afternoon session and pledging to work with city leaders on issues like homelessness and economic recovery. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler introduced Kotek at the...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Retired trucker in Salem claims $1 million Powerball prize

SALEM, Ore. — Last week's record-breaking $2 billion Powerball jackpot ultimately went to one incredibly lucky winner in California, but two ticket-holders in Oregon also landed $1 million prizes from the same drawing. One of them is Brooks Keebey, a retired fuel truck driver living in Salem, according to...
SALEM, OR

