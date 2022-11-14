Read full article on original website
OHSU welcomes first out-of-state OB-GYN resident to receive abortion care training
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to an abortion, health care providers have seen a vast change, even in states like Oregon. "We are seeing patients that are utterly desperate and overwhelmed. We are seeing people that...
People are confused about Oregon’s Measure 114 gun rules, which begin Dec. 8
There’s a lot for law enforcement to figure out in a short amount of time. Right now, background checks for gun sales are soaring.
Oregon affordable health care measure projected to pass
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon measure that would enshrine access to health care in the state constitution is now projected to pass, The Oregonian reported Tuesday. It's one of several races decided along such a slim margin that it remained too close to call for days following the election.
Oregon gun sales skyrocket after voters approve Measure 114
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 this midterm election, which will require permits and firearms training before new gun purchases and ban high-capacity magazines. The Oregon Secretary of State's office said that it will take effect in just over three weeks — on Thursday, December 8.
RSV cases on the rise, and we're not even near the peak
OREGON, USA — Hospitals locally and across the country are now beginning to get overwhelmed by cases of RSV which stands for respiratory syncytial virus. Earlier this week Oregon’s governor declared a state of emergency because the number of people suffering from the respiratory virus is already high. What is really concerning, doctors say we’re not expected to see the peak for another couple of months.
2022 Oregon Beer Showdown: Semifinals, 'The Foamy 4'
PORTLAND, Ore. — The final No. 1 seed in our bracket fell in Round 4 of the 2022 Oregon Beer Showdown. The state's largest craft brewery, 34-year-old Deschutes Brewery in Bend, was brought down by crosstown rival, 14-seed Monkless Belgian Ales, which was named "Mid-Sized Brewpub of the Year" at Denver's Great American Beer Festival in 2020.
Oregon State Parks are fee-free for "Green Friday," the day after Thanksgiving
CORBETT, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we're working off our stuffing now that Oregon State Parks is waiving all day use parking fees on Friday, Nov. 25. With Thanksgiving coming up, don’t just park it on the couch after your turkey day feast. Get outside and burn some of it off! Yes, there will be food, even football, but how about finding somewhere new to explore over the holiday weekend?
Governor-Elect Tina Kotek visits during Portland City Council meeting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Presumptive Oregon Governor-Elect Tina Kotek made an unannounced visit to Portland City Hall Wednesday afternoon, briefly addressing the city council during its afternoon session and pledging to work with city leaders on issues like homelessness and economic recovery. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler introduced Kotek at the...
Retired trucker in Salem claims $1 million Powerball prize
SALEM, Ore. — Last week's record-breaking $2 billion Powerball jackpot ultimately went to one incredibly lucky winner in California, but two ticket-holders in Oregon also landed $1 million prizes from the same drawing. One of them is Brooks Keebey, a retired fuel truck driver living in Salem, according to...
'We could be losing lives': Advocates urge city and county to open emergency warming shelters early
PORTLAND, Ore. — As winter approaches, overnight lows in the Portland metro area have dipped near freezing and many living on the streets are turning to emergency shelters to stay warm. However, emergency warming shelters run by the city of Portland and Multnomah County remained closed Monday, as it wasn’t cold enough to meet standards set for opening them.
Oregon modeled Measure 110 on Portugal's drug decriminalization. They aren't remotely the same
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the November 2020 election, Oregon voters approved a revolutionary approach to criminal justice and drug policy. Measure 110 decriminalized user amounts of narcotics while directing taxes levied on the state's burgeoning cannabis industry toward expanded drug treatment programs. The closest example Measure 110 supporters had...
Oregon, other states reach $3 billion settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations
SALEM, Ore. — A group of Attorneys General from multiple states, including Oregon, have reached at $3.1 billion settlement with Walmart over allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced the settlement in a news release Tuesday. The deal includes $3.1...
Andrea Salinas wins Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District | How Did We Get Here?
Oregon hasn’t had a new seat in Congress since 1982, that is until the 2020 census. That kicked off a redistricting process.
