Demi Moore and Chef Daniel Humm Split After Less Than 1 Year Together: Breakup Details

It’s over. Demi Moore and professional chef Daniel Humm have split after less than one year of dating, a source confirms to In Touch.

Demi and the Swiss restaurateur first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted sitting front row at the Chloe fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in March.

The following month, Daniel made their relationship Instagram official with a since-deleted photo of the pair with artist Roni Horn.

“So proud of you, #RoniHorn,” he wrote at the time. “An incredible show. Thank you for your inspiration, deep friendship and for always making us laugh. We love you so much!”

The jet-setting couple were later spotted cheering on Rafael Nadal during the French Open in June and gallivanting around Paris, including a stop at the Palace of Versailles.

“Demi met Daniel through mutual friends and they clicked right away,” a source told Us Weekly of the former couple’s romance in April. “He’s very charming, loves the finer things in life and is extremely cultured, plus they share the same devilish sense of humor and sense of adventure.”

“They’ve had some fantastic times together,” the insider added.

While the Eleven Madison Park owner has since wiped his Instagram of traces of his ex, he previously gushed about the Inside Out author, saying, “You’re beyond inspiring and it’s amazing to witness grace and greatness.”

“Thank you for being such a great teacher. Couldn’t be more proud of you. Your endless beauty is deeply soulful. Love you,” she captioned a photo of the two kissing.

The G.I. Jane actress was previously married to singer Freddy Moore in the early 1980s. She went on to wed actor Bruce Willis in November 1987. Though they ultimately divorced in October 2000, the pair welcomed three daughters together: Rumer Glenn, born in August 1988, Scout LaRue, born in July 1991, and Tallulah Belle, born in February 1994.

She went on to marry That ‘70s Show star Ashton Kutcher – who was 15 years her junior – in September 2005. Ashton filed for divorce from Demi in December 2012 and it was finalized one year later.

Similar to his ex, Daniel also has three daughters: Vivienne and Colette, whom he shares with ex-wife Geneen Wright, and Justine, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Elaine Mathieu.

Reps for Moore did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.