Where and when to watch the USMNT at the Qatar World Cup
Gregg Berhalter's side face Wales, England, and finally Iran in what promises to be a challenging Group B.
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: USMNT legend Landon Donovan calls for DeAndre Yedlin to start over Sergino Dest at fullback
While the biggest questions surrounding predicting a lineup for the United States at the World Cup are around predicting a striker and a center back, there's also some uncertainty at right back. Sergino Dest is a talented defender with a bright future but he's only played fewer than 400 minutes since arriving at AC Milan from Barcelona this season, and hasn't impressed in Serie A. Despite appearing in nine matches for the Club, only three defenders have played fewer minutes for Milan than Dest, and the others to appear in nine matches similarly to him have more than 600 minutes logged. It shows Stefano Pioli's lack of faith in the American defender. Averaging a foul every 53 minutes played, there are times when he has been more of a liability on the pitch than a help since moving.
Why is the USMNT crest in rainbow colors at the World Cup?
THE USMNT are out to make a statement on and off the pitch at the Qatar World Cup. The Stars and Stripes face a tough group and have to negotiate England, Wales and Iran to reach the knockout stages. It's the USA's first visit to the tournament since 2014, where...
SkySports
2018 World Cup: Do you remember these iconic moments from an incredible tournament in Russia?
The 2018 World Cup thrilled and excited in equal measure. From Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick to Germany's early exit, we look back at the memorable moments. France won the World Cup for the second time after beating Croatia 4-2 in a pulsating final in Moscow that included a controversial use of VAR.
Fantasy World Cup: 30 best players to pick for your team
Between now and Boxing Day, fans of the Premier League and Fantasy Premier League will have to bide their time and wait for domestic action’s return - but in their place, the sport’s biggest stage has its own equivalent offering.The World Cup 2022 starts in Qatar on Sunday and the official World Cup Fantasy (WCF) game offers supporters the chance to combine some of the global stars from other leagues alongside favourites from this season’s FPL team, should they so wish.There are some differences in rules, points scoring and boosts to be aware of, but the fundamentals apply: pick...
ESPN
USMNT recruit Qatari club team for challenging World Cup preparation
AL-RAYYAN, Qatar -- Four days before its opening World Cup game against Wales, the United States men's national team scheduled a closed-door training session with Qatari Stars League side Al-Gharafa SC. Details about how the training session was structured were not available -- only that it was not deemed a...
USA warned Gareth Bale will be ‘ready to go’ in World Cup opener
Robert Earnshaw has told the United States to beware a wounded Gareth Bale in their World Cup opener with Wales.Wales’ first game at a World Cup for 64 years on Monday will see Bale come up against the country where he now plays his club football for Los Angeles FC.Bale came off the bench to help LAFC to their first MLS Cup triumph, scoring a dramatic injury-time equaliser against Philadelphia Union to set up a successful penalty shootout.But the start of the 33-year-old’s career in California has been hampered by injuries and the lack of game-time that marked his...
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo exit saga: A-League plot to bring Man United star to Australia
The A-Leagues are preparing an unlikely bid to lure Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Australia, its chief executive Danny Townsend said on Thursday. Sources have told ESPN that United boss Erik ten Hag believes he cannot work with Ronaldo again after the striker said he "doesn't respect" the Dutch manager.
World Cup 2022: 10 best players competing in Qatar, from Messi to Mané
World Cup 2022 will be the biggest sporting event in the world this year. A major reason for this is
Cult of Mac
Soccer, anyone? Apple TV+ launches MLS Season Pass soon.
Apple TV+ and the top pro soccer league in the United States, Major League Soccer (MLS), said Wednesday the MLS Season Pass subscription service showing all matches with no blackouts launches February 1, 2023. The launch, which includes features on multiple Apple services, kicks off a 10-year partnership between Apple...
Nike release new World Cup advert labelled the 'GOAT Experiment'... which sees 2022 stars such as Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo go up against the likes of Brazil legends Ronaldinho and R9 in nostalgic brilliance
Nike have released their official advert for the 2022 World Cup and called it one of the best clips to have ever been made. The advert compares the world class talent that will be on show in Qatar to the iconic footballers who paved the way before them. The ad...
Yardbarker
Watch Best Moments of Lionel Messi in Argentina’s Friendly Win Over UAE (Video)
Lionel Messi and Argentina will kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament on Tuesday against Saudi Arabia. Still, before that occurs, the South American nation had a friendly matchup versus the United Arab Emirates. Messi played 90 minutes in the 5-0 win over the UAE and the Paris Saint-Germain...
CBS Sports
Golazo Newsletter: USMNT's World Cup striker could be a surprise as team prepares to take on Wales
Four days until things kick off in Qatar! I'm Mike Goodman and welcome to the Wednesday edition of the Golazo Starting XI newsletter where once again we're reading the United States men's national team tea leaves, getting excited about Lionel Messi's (presumably) last ride and making some predictions about how the group stage will go. Let's get you caught up as the excitement finally starts to kick in.
Sporting News
Live stream World Cup free in New Zealand: How to watch football online from Qatar 2022
Football's best nations will duel it on in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar through November and December. New Zealand football fans will be keen to watch the best players in the world on the biggest international stage. The Sporting News outlines how NZ-based supporters can watch the tournament via...
theScore
Canucks in Qatar - Episode 4: World Cup preview and predictions 🎧
'Canucks in Qatar' is a soccer podcast from theScore, tracking Canada's men's national team as it returns to the World Cup for the first time since 1986. From exclusive interviews to in-depth match previews and analysis, our hosts will explore John Herdman's charges from every angle before, during, and after this winter's tournament. Led by superstar Alphonso Davies and a collection of burgeoning young players, Canada's men's team is enjoying a meteoric rise. The World Cup is only the beginning.
ESPN
World Cup stage is set for Messi and Ronaldo, who are not ready for their 'Last Dance' just yet
It's not a "Last Dance." Neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi has announced their retirement, and neither man has already won the biggest prize in football, the World Cup, which is what the next five weeks are all about. It's not a "Changing of the Guard," either. Sure, they have...
Sporting News
Cristiano Ronaldo approached about possible A-League Men move with Manchester United exit likely
Australian Professional Leagues (APL) CEO Danny Townsend has admitted they have opened dialogue with Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives about a possible move to the A-League Men. Ronaldo sparked controversy this week by slamming current club Manchester United in an interview with Piers Morgan. The 37-year-old has been eager to leave Old...
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi reveals retirement is not far off
Although the victory of time is inevitable, a chill will meet many with the news that Lionel Messi is nearing retirement. The Argentine superstar is 35 and likely in his last international tournament at the World Cup. The common thought appears to be that he will also discuss his club future after the tournament finishes, and it may well be that those discussions are about his final moves in football.
