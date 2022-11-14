ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

247Sports

Florida visit confirmed QB Jaden Rashada's decision to change course

After making one of the most shocking flips of the 2023 recruiting cycle last week, Pittsburg (CA) four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada took in his first ever game inside The Swamp. He's now Florida's prized commitment in their 2023 class at a premier position. It was a whirlwind of a weekend for Rashada. He won a playoff game on Friday night, and then hopped on a red eye flight to spend his Saturday and Sunday in Gainesville. He was joined by his father, Harlan Rashada, on the visit, who spoke with Swamp247 about their weekend trip to his sons future home.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Rick Barnes updates status of Vols' Uros Plavsic

Vols center Uros Plavsic did not play on Wednesday night in No. 22 Tennessee's 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast after he rolled his right ankle on Sunday afternoon in UT's 78-66 loss to Colorado in Nashville. Although the 7-footer left the Vols' game inside of Bridgestone Arena midway through...
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida player announces decision to enter NCAA transfer portal

The Florida depth chart just took another hit as reserve defensive lineman Griffin McDowell has entered the transfer portal. It’s the second loss of the day for the Gators, as it was also announced on Wednesday that veteran linebacker Diwun Black was dismissed from the team due to disciplinary reasons. McDowell will enter the transfer portal as a grad student after receiving his bachelor’s degree in sociology from Florida back in May.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Keystone Heights tandem will be tough to stop

Last year the Keystone Heights girls basketball team won 19 games and earned an at-large spot in the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 4A state playoffs. With their top two scorers returning, expect the Indians to be a threat to make the postseason again. “I believe we will...
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
WCJB

High School Hoops underway with Eastside Tip-Off

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Even though some fall sports are still going strong with their playoffs, it’s time to start recognizing winter athletics. Eastside High School held its 15th Annual Tip-Off on Tuesday with three boys basketball games contested. In the opener, Newberry took down Class 1A-District 6 rival Hawthorne,...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Texas burger chain, Hopdoddy, opens first Florida location

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Texas burger restaurant chain, Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened its first Florida location Tuesday. It’s located in the space that formerly housed Grub Burger Bar in the Clark Butler Plaza off of Archer Road. Hopdoddy merged with Grub and they decided that Hopdoddy would be a better...
GAINESVILLE, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Chiefland, FL

Chiefland, Florida, is another place that you will love to visit. Chiefland, incorporated in 1929, considers itself the “Jewel of the Suwannee Valley.”. A Timucua town originally existed south of the present-day city and at Manatee Springs. Chiefland’s economy has always relied on agriculture and other sectors such as...
CHIEFLAND, FL
WCJB

Haile’s Angels closes it’s doors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville animal rescue is closing down. In a letter to supporters, the Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue board of directors said Sunday, December 11th will be their last day open to the public. The non-profit organization was established in 2004. People with the group say...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Thousands of customers lose power in Northwest Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities worked on Monday morning to restore power to thousands of customers after a sudden power outage. GRU officials say a piece of equipment failed causing the outage in Northwest Gainesville. About 2,200 customers, including Buchholz High School, lost power around 10:30 a.m. Streetlights near the school were also out.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in Gainesville on Wednesday. The giveaway will start at 11 a.m., and it will be held at the Vinyard Church. It is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates at 1100 SE 17th Dr.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

North Marion High students react to teenager found dead in cemetery in Reddick

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) -After 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead in a cemetery in Reddick, shockwaves rushed through North Marion High School. “There were people in the hallways that were just crying, like they couldn’t even talk,” said North Marion student Brayden Hawk. “It was loud crying, tears everywhere, they couldn’t even move.”
REDDICK, FL
WCJB

Vandal arrested for uprooting UF Institute of Black Culture sign

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers arrested a man they say vandalized the sign at the Institute of Black Culture on Thursday. According to the police department, Marvelle Blair, 27, was seen on surveillance cameras uprooting the sign in front of the Institute of Black Culture. He was charged with criminal mischief, trespass after warning, and assault on a law enforcement officer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WSMV

New event venue burns in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
NASHVILLE, TN

