Eagles announce two roster moves ahead of Monday night matchup vs. Commanders

The Eagles announced two roster moves on Monday afternoon, placing slot cornerback Avonte Maddox on injured reserve.

The move means Maddox will miss at least the next four games of the regular season.

Washington also made two roster moves, elevating a former Eagles linebacker with Cole Holcomb and two others ruled out.

With Maddox on injured reserve, he’ll miss matchups against Washington, Indianapolis, Green Bay and Tennessee.

Goodrich, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Clemson, will make his NFL debut in prime time.

The Eagles didn’t select a cornerback during the NFL draft and then signed the former Clemson star to a massive, $217,000 guaranteed undrafted free agent deal.

During his career at Clemson, Goodrich logged 84 tackles (0.5 for loss), 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery while playing 1,116 snaps over 47 games (16 starts).