Los Angeles, CA

Nas' Los Angeles Home Burglarized

By paige.boyd
 2 days ago

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

As rap legend Nas celebrates the release of his latest project, he, unfortunately, also has to deal with a recent break-in.

TMZ reports that the MC’s home in Calabasas was burglarized at around 8:30 pm local time. Two men apparently broke a rear door to get in. Law enforcement says that Nas’ team was made aware of the break-in by a Ring camera notification. The crew saw the two men on tape as they were leaving and called the cops. Unfortunately, by the time cops arrived, the two men were long gone, taking two bags worth of stuff with them, at the least.

The good news is that no one was home at the time of the robbery. Nas was in NYC for an album release party for his latest project, King’s Disease III . The rapper will soon return to the home to take proper inventory of what was taken. TMZ reports that the two men trashed the place, so it’s difficult to see what was stolen right away. No arrests have been made and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Comments / 0

 

