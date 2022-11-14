Read full article on original website
wpr.org
Milwaukee's I-94 would be expanded 8 lanes under state recommendation
Milwaukee-area commuters will see a widened Interstate 94 on the city's west side if a new recommendation from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is adopted. The department announced its preferred plan for the $1.2 billion highway expansion on Friday. It would expand the road from six lanes to eight — four lanes in each direction — on about a 3.5-mile stretch of highway that passes the Brewers' American Family Field. Its recommendation comes some 12 years after plans for the highway became a political issue, and more than 18 months since the state put it on hold in order to study its environmental impact.
WISN
Amtrak train hits car on tracks in Brookfield, one man dead
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — An Amtrak train traveling from Chicago to Seattle hit a car on the tracks at Brookfield Road just south of River Road. Brookfield police said a man in his 60s who was in the vehicle died. No other information about the man has been released. There...
empowerwisconsin.org
Sweetheart Milwaukee concert deal could prove costly to taxpayers
MADISON — A state lawmaker sent out a warning last month urging the Milwaukee City Council against signing off on a competing concert complex proposed for the city’s famed Deer District. The council did not heed the warning. State Rep. John Macco in an urgent letter asked the...
Aviation International News
Metroliner Crashes on Wisconsin Golf Course
Minor injuries were reported for the three humans and 53 dogs aboard a 1985 Fairchild Metro SA227 after the turboprop twin crashed onto a golf course 3.2 nm short of the approach to Runway 10 at Wisconsin's Waukesha County Airport on Tuesday. Weather conditions at the time were reported as one-half mile with snow and fog and a ceiling of 300 feet.
PLANetizen
Wisconsin To Expand Interstate 94 in Milwaukee
After years of debate and delays, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has selected an eight-lane expansion plan for Interstate 94 in Milwaukee, despite calls from community activists and. environmental advocates to keep the road at six lanes and focus on safety improvements and maintenance instead. Jeramey Jannene describes the project for Urban Milwaukee.
WISN
Mushrooms in living room carpet draws violations from city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is taking action after a 12 News investigation on mushrooms growing in the carpeting of a Milwaukee apartment. The fungus has been growing for months without any response from the landlord, until the tenant contacted WISN 12 News. "She kept saying 'mama my...
spectrumnews1.com
An inside look at the former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building apartments
MILWAUKEE — A historic building that once revolved around telling the stories of Milwaukee will soon become a place for residents to start a new chapter of their lives. On Tuesday, developer J. Jeffers & Co., the City of Milwaukee and other partners unveiled the new Journal Commons historic luxury apartment building downtown. It was formerly the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building. About 141 residences are inside the property that was originally constructed in 1924.
CBS 58
Racine County crash shuts down I-41 for hours, 3 transported
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Snowfall made for tough commutes Tuesday. The Milwaukee area saw a number of spinouts on the roads. I-41/94 NB was closed at 7 Mile Road for hours Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15, due to a crash involving multiple vehicles. Traffic is moving along at posted speed...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Milwaukee, Wisconsin
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Milwaukee for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. It’s no secret that relationships take work. But sometimes, the best way to rekindle the flame is to get away from it all. Here are a few tips on how to make the most of your getaway and enjoy some quality time with your wife or husband.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Transit Union members prepared to strike if concerns aren't addressed
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Union bus operators and mechanics in Milwaukee County are ready to picket if the transit system does not meet their demands. Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998 (ATU) marched through Downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday. Chants demanding a fair contract could be heard through the...
Rock Bottom Brewery has permanently closed
Rock Bottom Brewery in downtown Milwaukee has permanently closed, according to our partners at OnMilwaukee. An employee confirmed the news by telephone to OnMilwaukee on Thursday.
Darrell Brooks returns to court Thursday on Milwaukee charges
Darrell Brooks will be in the Milwaukee County Courthouse Thursday for a final pre-trial hearing on several Milwaukee charges.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; Shokee Cleveland in custody, May homicide
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is now in police custody for his alleged role in a fatal shooting near 44th and Concordia in early May. The accused is Shokee Cleveland – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police were called...
Former transit driver shares dangers of illegal right turns in front of buses
Making a right turn in front of a bus stopped at an intersection is illegal and as a former transit bus driver, Robert Williams said it's something he would see every day.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha city officials react to Brooks sentencing
Following Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the city of Waukesha released a statement saying “Justice prevailed.”. In the statement, Mayor Shawn Reilly said he is “thankful that the (trial) is behind us so we as a community can continue to focus on taking steps forward.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police lose track of homicide suspect Vincent King
A Milwaukee man is accused of driving 59 mph over the speed limit before crashing into and killing a grandfather. He's never made a court appearance. That's because Milwaukee police say they don't know where he is.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house fire, pastor killed, family says
MILWAUKEE - Family has identified a Milwaukee pastor as the man killed in a house fire Tuesday night, Nov. 15. Robert Bennett, 68, was a family man: a husband, father of six and a grandfather. Family said Bennett was the person to put a smile on your face and get...
WISN
Milwaukee triple shooting: 3 men struck by gunfire
MILWAUKEE — Three people were shot Thursday afternoon near McKinley Avenue and 35th Street, Milwaukee police said. The shooting happened at 12:15 p.m. Police said a 51-year-old Milwaukee man was walking and two other Milwaukee men, ages 33 and 34, were in a vehicle when shots were fired, and they all were subsequently struck.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sun Country Airlines: Milwaukee flights to Twin Cities in 2023
MILWAUKEE - Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday, Nov. 15 its summer 2023 schedule from Milwaukee, which will include nonstop flights to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning May 5. The Minnesota-based airline will fly the route on Fridays and Sundays from May 5 through Sept. 4 – allowing weekend trips to...
