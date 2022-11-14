ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

wpr.org

Milwaukee's I-94 would be expanded 8 lanes under state recommendation

Milwaukee-area commuters will see a widened Interstate 94 on the city's west side if a new recommendation from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is adopted. The department announced its preferred plan for the $1.2 billion highway expansion on Friday. It would expand the road from six lanes to eight — four lanes in each direction — on about a 3.5-mile stretch of highway that passes the Brewers' American Family Field. Its recommendation comes some 12 years after plans for the highway became a political issue, and more than 18 months since the state put it on hold in order to study its environmental impact.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Amtrak train hits car on tracks in Brookfield, one man dead

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — An Amtrak train traveling from Chicago to Seattle hit a car on the tracks at Brookfield Road just south of River Road. Brookfield police said a man in his 60s who was in the vehicle died. No other information about the man has been released. There...
BROOKFIELD, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Sweetheart Milwaukee concert deal could prove costly to taxpayers

MADISON — A state lawmaker sent out a warning last month urging the Milwaukee City Council against signing off on a competing concert complex proposed for the city’s famed Deer District. The council did not heed the warning. State Rep. John Macco in an urgent letter asked the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Aviation International News

Metroliner Crashes on Wisconsin Golf Course

Minor injuries were reported for the three humans and 53 dogs aboard a 1985 Fairchild Metro SA227 after the turboprop twin crashed onto a golf course 3.2 nm short of the approach to Runway 10 at Wisconsin's Waukesha County Airport on Tuesday. Weather conditions at the time were reported as one-half mile with snow and fog and a ceiling of 300 feet.
PEWAUKEE, WI
PLANetizen

Wisconsin To Expand Interstate 94 in Milwaukee

After years of debate and delays, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has selected an eight-lane expansion plan for Interstate 94 in Milwaukee, despite calls from community activists and. environmental advocates to keep the road at six lanes and focus on safety improvements and maintenance instead. Jeramey Jannene describes the project for Urban Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

An inside look at the former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building apartments

MILWAUKEE — A historic building that once revolved around telling the stories of Milwaukee will soon become a place for residents to start a new chapter of their lives. On Tuesday, developer J. Jeffers & Co., the City of Milwaukee and other partners unveiled the new Journal Commons historic luxury apartment building downtown. It was formerly the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building. About 141 residences are inside the property that was originally constructed in 1924.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine County crash shuts down I-41 for hours, 3 transported

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Snowfall made for tough commutes Tuesday. The Milwaukee area saw a number of spinouts on the roads. I-41/94 NB was closed at 7 Mile Road for hours Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15, due to a crash involving multiple vehicles. Traffic is moving along at posted speed...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Milwaukee, Wisconsin

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Milwaukee for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. It’s no secret that relationships take work. But sometimes, the best way to rekindle the flame is to get away from it all. Here are a few tips on how to make the most of your getaway and enjoy some quality time with your wife or husband.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; Shokee Cleveland in custody, May homicide

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is now in police custody for his alleged role in a fatal shooting near 44th and Concordia in early May. The accused is Shokee Cleveland – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police were called...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha city officials react to Brooks sentencing

Following Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the city of Waukesha released a statement saying “Justice prevailed.”. In the statement, Mayor Shawn Reilly said he is “thankful that the (trial) is behind us so we as a community can continue to focus on taking steps forward.”
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee house fire, pastor killed, family says

MILWAUKEE - Family has identified a Milwaukee pastor as the man killed in a house fire Tuesday night, Nov. 15. Robert Bennett, 68, was a family man: a husband, father of six and a grandfather. Family said Bennett was the person to put a smile on your face and get...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee triple shooting: 3 men struck by gunfire

MILWAUKEE — Three people were shot Thursday afternoon near McKinley Avenue and 35th Street, Milwaukee police said. The shooting happened at 12:15 p.m. Police said a 51-year-old Milwaukee man was walking and two other Milwaukee men, ages 33 and 34, were in a vehicle when shots were fired, and they all were subsequently struck.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sun Country Airlines: Milwaukee flights to Twin Cities in 2023

MILWAUKEE - Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday, Nov. 15 its summer 2023 schedule from Milwaukee, which will include nonstop flights to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning May 5. The Minnesota-based airline will fly the route on Fridays and Sundays from May 5 through Sept. 4 – allowing weekend trips to...
MILWAUKEE, WI

